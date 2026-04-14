Sandisk Joining Nasdaq 100 Index

Nasdaq announced that memory provider Sandisk Corporation will be added to the prestigious Nasdaq-100 Index prior to market open on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Sandisk will be replacing Atlassian Corporation in the Nasdaq 100 which features many of the top companies in the world including Apple, Alphabet, NVIDIA, Microsoft and Walmart.

The Nasdaq-100 Index — which measures the performance of 100 of the largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies — is tracked by more than 200 investment products with over $600 billion in assets under management globally.

Sandisk has been one of the top performing stocks after being spun off by Western Digital in February 2025. Shares in Sandisk have rocketed over 2,400% since becoming independent.