Super Micro Looks to Raise $7 Billion to Fill Order Backlog

SAN JOSE — Super Micro Computer announced it will raise $7 billion in stock sales as part of its plan to fund the purchase of components to satisfy $39 billion in AI orders that the Company has received in recent weeks for its advanced AI servers.

Shares in the company have dropped by over 30% on the news.

The proposed offerings consist of:

Concurrent underwritten offerings: $5.0 billion underwritten public offerings, consisting of: (1) approximately $1.25 billion of common stock (the “common stock offering”) and (2) approximately $3.75 billion of depositary shares (the “depositary share offering”); and

$5.0 billion underwritten public offerings, consisting of: (1) approximately $1.25 billion of common stock (the “common stock offering”) and (2) approximately $3.75 billion of depositary shares (the “depositary share offering”); and At-the-market offering: up to $2.0 billion at-the-market, or ATM, offering program for common stock, expected to begin no earlier than the third quarter of 2026 (the “ATM program”).

The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offerings, together with proceeds from the ATM program, to fund the purchase of components to satisfy the approximately $39 billion of orders that the Company has received in recent weeks for its advanced AI servers, including its Data Center Building Block Solutions, from more than 20 customers, that the Company plans to fulfill in future quarters.

The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds from the offerings for other general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt, additions to working capital and capital expenditures.