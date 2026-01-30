Decagon Valued at $4.5 Billion With $250 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Decagon, a provider of conversational AI agents for concierge customer experiences, has announced $250 million in Series D funding, led by new investors Coatue Management and Index Ventures, with participation from new investors ChemistryVC, Definition Capital, and Starwood Capital, and continued support from existing investors including a16z, A*, Accel, Avra, Bain Capital Ventures, Elad Gil, T.Capital, Forerunner, and Ribbit Capital.

The round triples Decagon’s valuation in just six months to $4.5 billion, and comes on the heels of a fast-growing 2025 during which the company signed more than 100 new enterprise customers and rapidly expanded deployment across global consumer-facing industries including travel and hospitality, financial services, health and wellness, and online retail.

“This fast growth and large capital investment are both testaments to why our fundamentally different concierge approach to product is winning the market over and disrupting the outdated incumbent strategies,” said Jesse Zhang, CEO and Co-Founder of Decagon.

“We believe every customer deserves concierge treatment,” said Zhang and Ashwin Sreenivas, Decagon’s cofounders. “And every business deserves the technology to make it possible.”

“Decagon is helping redefine how businesses engage with their customers,” said Lucas Swisher, General Partner at Coatue Management. “As AI unlocks hyperscale commerce, Decagon is enabling concierge-level interactions at scale. That’s why many trusted and innovative companies are choosing Decagon to modernize their customer experience.”

“We’re investing in Jesse and Ashwin because they’re reimagining customer experience from first principles — treating it as something to be designed with taste, intention, and delight,” says Sofia Dolfe, Partner at Index Ventures. “They’re building the early future of what’s next, even when the present feels locked in. We’ve seen how powerful that mindset can be before, from Figma to Robinhood. And once again, what seems like the foregone conclusion isn’t.”

Decagon already powers AI concierge experiences for leading consumer and enterprise brands across daily life, including:

Travel & hospitality: Avis and Budget, Hertz, Away Travel, Kindred rentals, Easy Park, Contiki group tours, and Duolingo language learning

Financial services: Block, Affirm, Chime, Varo Bank, Betterment, Carry, Wealthsimple, Bilt, Figure Lending, and Monarch Money

Health & wellness: Oura Health, Noom, Nourish, ClassPass, SimplePractice, Spring Health, Brightside Health, and Eight Sleep

Retail & consumer: Mercado Libre, Hunter Douglas, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Ritual Cosmetics, Quince, Fi Smart Collar, and Curology

Commerce & connectivity: Deutsche Telekom, Grubhub, GoPuff, Fanatics Collective, Little Spoon, Misfits Market, and Flashfood

“At Avis Budget Group, earning customer trust at scale demands operational excellence and a willingness to rethink how service is delivered,” said Brian Choi, CEO of Avis Budget. “With Decagon, we’re moving customer engagement from reactive service to intelligent, concierge-led experiences that empower our frontline teams to resolve issues faster and more effectively. As AI becomes foundational to modern commerce, partnerships like this ensure innovation translates into meaningful outcomes for our customers and our brands.”