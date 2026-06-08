Robinhood Adds World Cup to Prediction Markets

With a record 48 countries playing in more than 100 soccer matches across North America this summer, the 2026 World Cup is shaping up to be one of the biggest global sporting events ever. Robinhood customers can now trade all of the action on Robinhood with prediction markets for individual matches, group and tournament winners, spreads, totals, player contracts, and combos. These contracts are rolling out now and will be available to all eligible customers in the coming days.

It’s also a major milestone for Robinhood’s prediction markets business, as the company has begin routing event contracts to Rothera, a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse independently managed through Robinhood’s joint venture with Susquehanna International Group. For now, Robinhood is sending a selection of World Cup and professional baseball contracts to Rothera, and will scale over time to include additional events.

“The World Cup is a global phenomenon and is the perfect event to launch Rothera,” said JB Mackenzie, VP and GM of Futures and Prediction Markets at Robinhood. “We’re now delivering even more value for customers as we continue on our mission to make Robinhood the best place to trade prediction markets.”

“This is a foundational milestone for us to launch a purpose-built exchange and clearinghouse for the fast-growing prediction markets,” said Thomas Chippas, CEO of Rothera. “While still early days, our goal is to provide the technology, regulatory certainty, and risk management framework needed to support broad participation from both retail and institutional participants. The World Cup marks the first step in that journey, and we look forward to helping shape the future of prediction markets as an asset class.”

How it Works

World Cup prediction markets allow customers to speculate on a variety of different game and tournament outcomes, turning their unique sports knowledge into a trading opportunity. Contracts will be available directly through the home page and on the “Now” section of the “Search” tab. As with all our prediction markets, customers can buy or sell contracts at any time before an event ends, with prices moving based on the perceived probability of the outcome. World Cup contracts for winners, spreads, and totals will be routed to Rothera, including:

Will [team] win the world cup?

Will [player] win the golden boot?

Will [team] win the Group?

Will [team] qualify from Group?

Will [team] advance to the [round]?

Will [team] win the [game]?

Will the game have more than [X] goals?

Will both teams score in the game?

Will [team] win the game by more than [X] goals?

Will [team] be winning at halftime?

Lower Fees for Everyone

Trading prediction markets on Robinhood now costs less than ever, with some of the most competitive fees in the industry. On June 1, we introduced a new pricing model where commission fees change based on the price of the contract and the size of the order, with lower fees at the extremes (contracts priced near $0.01 and $0.99) and never exceeding $0.01 per contract. We’re also now giving Robinhood Gold subscribers an even better deal, charging up to 50% less per trade in commission fees compared to non-Gold customers, and offering savings of up to 95% compared to our old pricing structure. Exchanges typically charge an additional fee, which varies by exchange.

Beginning June 8, customers who refer 5 friends to prediction markets on Robinhood will also unlock uncapped $0 commissions on all World Cup trades. Terms and conditions will apply and will be posted soon.

After launching at the end of 2024, prediction markets have became Robinhood’s fastest-growing product line by revenue. While over 12 billion event contracts were traded in 2025, over 16 billion event contracts have already traded in 2026 year-to-date.

The company is also offering customers the ability to opt out of sports notifications and event contracts altogether if they’re not interested. To do this, they simply need to visit their account settings directly in-app.