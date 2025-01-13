News

Ulta Teams Up With Instacart for Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO and BOLINGBROOK, IL— Instacart, the leading grocery delivery company in North America, and Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, have announced a nationwide partnership to offer same-day delivery. With this collaboration, Ulta Beauty’s unparalleled assortment – spanning every category and price point – now available for delivery in as fast as an hour via Instacart from more than 1,400 stores across the United States.

From established to emerging beauty brands, Instacart customers can now shop a wide selection of beloved skin care, hair care, cosmetics, fragrances, and wellness products with even greater convenience. This partnership also integrates Ulta Beauty Rewards into the Instacart App, allowing members to earn points on every Ulta Beauty purchase made via Instacart by linking their accounts  through Ulta Beauty’s storefront.

“Our partnership with Ulta Beauty comes at a perfect time when millions of Instacart customers are setting new intentions, focusing on wellness, and envisioning aspirational versions of themselves,” said Blake Wallace, Senior Director of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. “With Ulta Beauty’s wide range of products now available on Instacart, we’re giving customers more selection, convenience, and beauty options in the New Year and beyond.”

“Reimagining how and where beauty lovers can shop with us has always been at the core of Ulta Beauty’s mission,” said Jodi Williams, Vice President of eCommerce at Ulta Beauty. “Our collaboration with Instacart allows us to meet guests in even more places, offering fast and seamless access to the products they love. With self-care top of mind in the New Year, this partnership debuts at the perfect time to help guests refresh their rituals and routines with ease.”

