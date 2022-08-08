News

Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure in Palo Alto

Palo Alto Police arrested a man at El Camino Park on Friday afternoon after a witness reported he exposed himself while talking to a 4-year-old child.

On Friday, August 5, 2022, at about 1:36 p.m., the Palo Alto Police dispatch center received a call reporting an indecent exposure that had just occurred at El Camino Park at 155 El Camino Real.  The caller reported that the suspect had fled westbound through the park and was last seen hopping the fence onto the rail right-of-way.  Officers responded immediately and detained the suspect without incident as he was riding away on a bicycle in the 100 block of Alma Street.  Officers noted his pants were not buttoned and his zipper was down.

The investigation revealed that the caller, a man in his forties, had been at the park with his four-year-old son.  As he was getting their dog some water, he noticed that his son had walked over next to a table and was talking to an unknown man (the suspect).  The father then noticed that the suspect’s penis was exposed and that the suspect was touching himself while talking to the boy.  The father immediately starting yelling at the suspect, who then ran away eastbound through the park.  Follow-up investigation revealed the suspect had engaged the boy in conversation.

Police booked the suspect, 59-year-old Rupert Richard Taylor-Fox of Menlo Park, into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for indecent exposure and annoying a child (both misdemeanors).  Police are not aware of any similar cases involving this suspect.

