Here are salaries at Zoom Video from H1-B filings with the Department of Labor. Zoom is the leading video conferencing software which saw tremendous growth during the pandemic. Below are salaries at Zoom offices at 55 Almaden Blvd. in San Jose for the first quarter of 2022.
Doordash Offers Express Grocery Delivery With Albertsons
DoorDash, the nation’s leading food delivery service, has introduced express grocery delivery in 20 major markets via a partnership with supermarket chain Albertsons Companies. The new service offers consumers faster and convenient delivery of fresh groceries in as little as 30 minutes. Albertsons is one of the nation’s leading food and drug retailers operating stores […]
Coatue Leads $25 Million Series A in Kubecost
SAN FRANCISCO — Kubecost, an open source solution for monitoring, managing, and optimizing Kubernetes spend at scale, has raised $25 million in Series A funding led by Coatue Management, with additional participation from existing investors First Round Capital and Afore Capital. In addition to the funding, lead investor David Cahn, Partner at Coatue, will join the Kubecost board […]
TriNet Completes Purchase of Zenefits
DUBLIN, CA — TriNet, a provider of human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) has completed a deal to acquire Zenefits, an SaaS-based human capital management (HCM) solution purpose-built for SMBs , from private equity firm Francisco Partners. Zenefits is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriNet and will be known as TriNet Zenefits. The […]
CelLink Scores $250 Million Series D
SAN CARLOS — CelLink, an automotive electronics technology company, has completed a $250 million Series D round of financing. The round was led by new investor Whale Rock Capital and includes new investors D1 Capital Partners, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Park West, Standard […]
Motorq Raises $40 Million Series B
PALO ALTO — Motorq, a connected car API company, has raised $40 million in its Series B round of funding. The round was led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors including Story Ventures, FM Capital, Monta Vista Capital and Avanta Ventures. Funding will be used to grow the product development and engineering teams, […]
Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure at Starbucks
Palo Alto Police have arrested a man after he was witnessed committing a lewd act inside a downtown Palo Alto coffee shop this month. On Thursday, February 3, 2022, at about 5:23 p.m., the police dispatch center received a call from staff at the Starbucks at 376 University Avenue reporting that a customer had been […]
Salaries at Tesla
Tesla is the world’s leading maker of electric cars. The company’s main factory is in Fremont, CA with offices in Palo Alto and Hawthorne, CA. A second U.S. factory is almost ready in Austin, TX. Here are salaries for Tesla workers based on information for H1-B applicants submitted to the Department of Labor. Salary figures […]
Alaska Airlines Unveils Subscription Pass for California Fliers
Alaska Airlines, the Seattle-based airline that is the only major airline headquartered on the West Coast, is launching a subscription flight pass for flights in California and three Southwestern cities. The subscription service is called Flight Pass, which allows members to fly up to 24 roundtrip flights a year to the most popular routes within […]
Google Launches $100 Million Career Certificates Fund
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google CEO Sundar Pichai and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo together announced the launch of a $100 million Google Career Certificates Fund. Through its support of Social Finance, the Fund aims to drive $1 billion in aggregate wage gains for more than 20,000 Americans through the Certificates, which equip people with job-ready skills in fields like […]