Bloom Energy Soars on Oracle Partnership

Bloom Energy has announced an expanded partnership with Oracle to support the rapid buildout of its AI and cloud computing infrastructure. Under a master services agreement, Oracle intends to procure up to 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of Bloom’s fuel cell systems.

The company also issued a warrant to Oracle on April 6 to purchase 3,531,073 shares of Bloom Energy at an exercise price of $113.28 based on the closing price on October 28. Shares in Bloom have blossomed 43% over the past week.

As part of the Oracle agreement, an initial 1.2 GW of capacity has been contracted, with deployment underway and continuing into next year. Bloom’s fuel cells will support Oracle projects in the U.S. and help meet demand for its cutting-edge cloud infrastructure.

The expanded partnership underscores Bloom’s capability to provide fast, reliable power suited for AI workloads, which require rapid, load‑following support that traditional grids were not designed to deliver. Bloom’s systems are built to support higher-density AI workloads more efficiently, with a technology platform aligned to emerging standards such as 800 V dc.

“By rapidly deploying Bloom’s reliable, efficient fuel cell energy, we are quickly meeting the demands of our customers across the United States,” said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Together, Bloom and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure are building the power foundation and AI infrastructure to accelerate American AI leadership.”

This agreement builds on the companies’ existing partnership and reflects a broader shift toward distributed, onsite generation as a critical component of modern digital infrastructure. Bloom’s modular fuel cell systems can be deployed far faster than traditional power solutions, enabling customers to accelerate time‑to‑power and reduce project risk. Last year, Bloom Energy delivered a fully operational fuel cell system to Oracle in just 55 days—more than a month ahead of the anticipated 90‑day deployment schedule.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with Oracle following an initial successful deployment,” said Aman Joshi, Chief Commercial Officer at Bloom Energy. “Together, we are defining a shared vision for the future of energy and AI infrastructure, with Bloom advancing its position as the standard for onsite power.”