What’s Up? Supabase Scores $500 Million Series F

SAN FRANCISCO — Supabase, an open source Postgres development platform, has announced a $500 million Series F at a $10.5 billion post-money valuation. The round was led by GIC with all existing investors participating including Accel, Y Combinator, Craft, Felicis, Peak XV, and Coatue. Stripe is doubling down on Supabase with its second investment in the company and Salesforce Ventures joined the round. The funding comes just seven months after the company’s Series E, bringing total capital raised to over $1 billion.

“Demand for Supabase is exploding. Our user base has more than doubled since the Series E and we’ve seen a 600% increase in databases year-over-year. Claude Code is the largest contributor since the start of the year. Agents are now deploying the majority of databases on our platform,” said Paul Copplestone, Co-founder and CEO of Supabase.

Supabase has over 250,000 customers with many enterprises now turning to Supabase as the backend infrastructure for their AI-native applications. The platform works natively with modern AI tools, allowing agents to spin up thousands of customer databases per day. Supabase for Platforms, the product powering most of the top AI app builders, has had 370% customer growth in the past six months.

Supabase has also released a preview of Multigres, an open source scaling layer for Postgres. Teams that outgrow a single Postgres instance are often required to migrate to a different database system, sacrificing the rich ecosystem and tooling. Multigres solves this problem. It is an open source horizontal scaling layer that brings sharding, zero-downtime migrations, and high availability to the Postgres ecosystem.