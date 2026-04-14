Enervenue Names New CEO, Closes $300 Million Round

FREMONT — EnerVenue Holdings, a company commercializing energy storage solutions designed to behave like durable infrastructure, has hired Henning Rath as Chief Executive Officer alongside the closing of a U.S. $300 million extension of its Series B preferred stock financing round. The extension round was led by Full Vision Capital, included an additional new investor, and signifies renewed enthusiasm for the energy storage technology innovator.

Rath, a technology executive with a distinguished record of building billion-dollar companies with deep expertise in the global energy sector, guided the company to this successful funding milestone. The capital will accelerate EnerVenue’s transition from advanced technology maker to high-volume manufacturing industrial leader.

“Henning’s leadership has been pivotal in positioning EnerVenue for this growth phase,” said Dr. Yi Cui, chairman of EnerVenue. “His strategic vision and operational credibility were instrumental in building investor confidence and closing this significant round. His deep expertise in industrial scaling and global market execution is exactly what EnerVenue needs to achieve its ambitious manufacturing and deployment goals.”

Signaling an advancement of prior company strategy, the capital will support the rapid scale-up of EnerVenue’s high volume manufacturing operations in Changzhou, China – known as the world’s epicenter of battery manufacturing expertise. The shift allows the company to optimize its cost structures, leverage the region’s unrivaled battery know-how, and service its expanding global customer base more efficiently. The funding will also accelerate supply chain development and commercial expansion.

R&D, conducted in Silicon Valley, will focus on enhancing the company’s next-generation, aqueous metal cells, which offers a unique combination of durability, safety, and low total cost of ownership, creating significant demand for utility, commercial, and industrial storage applications.

To expand its global footprint, EnerVenue is supported by a strong base of strategic investors, including Aramco Ventures. Over the coming months, the company plans to expand its commercial operations across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. “We see EnerVenue’s high potential for its disruptive energy storage technology that can transform the reliability and safety of critical infrastructure and utilities at scale,” said Ionel Nechiti, Investment Director at Aramco Ventures.

“This $300 million extension of Series B preferred stock funding is a testament to the strength of EnerVenue’s technology and the entire team’s execution,” said Rath. “This capital provides the foundation to invest decisively in our technology roadmap, secure the supply chain for gigawatt-scale production, and build a robust global customer footprint. Our short and mid-term capacity targets of 250 MWh and 1 GWh are now fully funded.”