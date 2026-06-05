Reactor Emerges From Stealth With $59 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Reactor, a developer platform for real-time generative video, has emerged from stealth with $59 million in funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from WndrCo, Amplify Partners, Sky9 Capital, FPV Ventures, and additional investors.

Reactor is building the infrastructure layer that makes real-time world models accessible to developers, enabling a new generation of interactive AI applications across media and entertainment, physical AI, and robotics.

World models represent a fundamental shift in AI, from a tool you prompt, into an experience you can step inside and interact with in real time. This shift unlocks a new form of media: experiences that are no longer pre-rendered, but generated dynamically and shaped by user interaction.

Yet despite rapid advances from leading labs, no platform exists to run these models in production or allow developers to build applications on top of them at global scale. Reactor is addressing that need.

The Reactor platform provides a unified SDK and API that allows developers to build real-time interactive applications in just a few lines of code, without needing to manage the complexity of deploying and running these systems at scale.

“World models are redefining what AI can do, moving from systems that generate content in isolation, to ones that perceive and respond in real time,” said Alberto Taiuti, co-founder and CEO of Reactor. “We are building the critical layer between the model labs and the developers who want to create with them. This is about enabling a new form of media; one where experiences that weren’t previously possible, are generated live, and anyone can build and distribute them.”

Reactor was co-founded by Alberto Taiuti, CEO, and Bryce Schmidtchen, CTO, both former technical leads on the Apple Vision Pro. Taiuti previously co-founded Luma AI, where he served as CTO and built the infrastructure behind one of the world’s most widely used 3D and video generation platforms.

The broader team includes engineers and researchers from Apple, Netflix, Meta, Google, Adobe, Replicate, and Microsoft, with deep experience in graphics, real-time systems, interactive media, and scaling AI infrastructure.

“Real-time video models are currently inaccessible to developers due to a lack of infrastructure that can reliably serve them,” said Bucky Moore, Partner at Lightspeed. “Alberto, Bryce, and the team bring a rare combination of real-time systems expertise and product vision to this problem, and we believe Reactor is well positioned to become the foundational platform in this new category.”

Reactor is already working with partners across media and entertainment, and physical AI, with active customer demand from film and television studios, and robotics companies.

“Every major shift in media has been driven by new tools that expand what creators can do,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founding Partner at WndrCo, who will join Reactor as a board observer. “AI is a transformative moment, but the real opportunity lies in making these technologies usable at scale. Reactor is building the platform that can enable a new generation of storytelling and interactive experiences.”