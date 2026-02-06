HP Names Broussard Interim CEO

PALO ALTO — HP Inc. has named Bruce Broussard, a member of the company’s Board of Directors since 2021, as the company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), effective immediately. He succeeds Enrique Lores, who stepped down as President and CEO to join PayPal as its new CEO.

The Board of HP has formed a CEO Search Committee to identify the company’s next CEO and has retained a leading global executive search firm to assist with the process.

As Interim CEO, Mr. Broussard will advance the company’s strategic priorities by leveraging his proven operational, financial, and business management expertise as well as his deep knowledge of HP’s business. Mr. Broussard is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience at public companies. He most recently served as President and CEO of Humana Inc., a leading healthcare company, for more than a decade. Before that, Mr. Broussard served in multiple capacities during his 11-year tenure at US Oncology, including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board. Upon the sale to McKesson, he became the President of the Specialty Pharmacy Division.

“This is an important time in HP’s history as the company advances its plan to lead the Future of Work,” said Chip Bergh, Chairman of the Board. “Disciplined execution is delivering consistent progress in a dynamic environment. We are confident that Bruce will successfully drive the company’s initiatives forward, working closely with HP’s strong leadership team. Since joining the Board, Bruce has been a valued contributor, steadfastly focused on shareholder value creation. We believe we have the right strategy in place, and Bruce is the right leader to move HP forward while we identify our next CEO.”

Mr. Broussard said, “HP is shaping the next era of technology with a relentless commitment to empowering people and businesses to thrive, and I am honored to serve as Interim CEO. This proven team’s dedication to operational excellence has created significant momentum across the business amidst a complex environment. I look forward to being an effective steward of the company’s strategic progress and providing stability and continuity as we run a CEO search process. As we begin fiscal 2026, we will continue to drive our One HP platform to deliver technology that promotes growth and professional fulfillment for our customers and sustained value creation for our shareholders.”

Mr. Bergh continued, “On behalf of everyone at HP, I want to thank Enrique for his contributions over the last 36 years and leadership as CEO for the last seven years. Enrique has guided HP through its recent transformation and helped position the company to lead the Future of Work. We wish him well in his next chapter.”

“I came to HP as an intern nearly four decades ago, and I’ve been on an incredible journey ever since,” said Mr. Lores. “It has been an honor to lead HP through its evolution into an AI-driven technology company that is redefining workplace solutions and connecting with customers globally. Over the last several years, our resilient team has successfully navigated the evolution of our world. We extended our leadership in Print and PCs, diversified our business with the addition of HP Solutions, and invested in our people. With strong teams around the world and a clear strategy for long-term growth, HP is well-positioned for the future, and I will continue to champion the team’s success.”