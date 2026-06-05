Forage Discovers $40 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Forage, a mission-driven financial infrastructure platform, has landed a $40 million Series B funding round. The Series B was led by Mouro Capital, with participation from Nyca Partners, PayPal Ventures, Long Journey Ventures, Intuit Ventures, NextLadder Ventures, Pivotal Ventures, and FJ Labs.

Forage also recently launched its new consumer app, a free tool that helps low-income families securely check their EBT balances and get rewarded for everyday purchases. Forage plans to use this new funding to scale the app and expand the company’s payments infrastructure.

“The cost of groceries is the number-one financial stressor in America,” said Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of Forage. “At Forage, we’re building a network for affordability, making it easy for low-income Americans to save on groceries. At the same time, we’re helping retailers grow by better serving the affordability needs of today’s price-conscious shoppers.”

Forage has made it easy for retailers and platforms to accept government benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Women, Infants, and Children (WIC); Health Savings Accounts (HSA); and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA). Its payments technology is used at over 100,000 stores across all 50 states, including national retailers like Dollar General, Gopuff, and Save A Lot, as well as online platforms such as DoorDash and Uber Eats. To date, Forage has facilitated tens of millions of grocery orders to millions of American families and grown payments volume by 13x over the last year.

Christopher Gottschalk, General Partner at Mouro Capital, said: “SNAP is one of the largest and most underserved payment ecosystems in the country. Forage has built the only modern infrastructure to serve it at scale. We’ve watched this team earn the trust of consumers, retailers, platforms, community groups, and government stakeholders. We believe Forage is defining this category, and we see even greater opportunities ahead.”

The Forage app was built to address an urgent need: for too many low-income families, accessing affordable food is a daily struggle.

In a recent survey, 53% of American adults identified high grocery prices as a major source of financial stress, ahead of housing, healthcare, and childcare. The Forage app helps address this affordability crisis by offering low-income Americans a free, simple way to:

Securely check their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) balances

Discover savings and earn rewards on everyday purchases

Find nearby stores and online retailers that accept SNAP

Learn which items are SNAP-eligible by state

Access tools to improve financial health

Since launch in late 2025, the app has been downloaded over 100,000 times. By the end of 2026, Forage aims to reach one million low-income families via the app.