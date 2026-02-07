NBC Will Blanket Bay Area on Super Bowl Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO – NBC Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LX this Sunday, Feb. 8 kicks off with a comprehensive five-hour Super Bowl LX Pregame Show beginning at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. In the hours leading up to the game, NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LX Pregame Show will include live reports from the team hotels and Levi’s Stadium, in-depth features and interviews with players and coaches from the Seahawks and Patriots, and game previews and analysis from its roster of expert commentators. Coverage begins with Road to the Super Bowl at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock.

Maria Taylor serves as the lead host for the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show and hosts the Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation – her first time in both roles.

Taylor will be joined inside Levi’s Stadium by Noah Eagle, who makes his NBC Sports’ Super Bowl debut, serving as co-host of the pregame show, and Football Night in America teammates and Super Bowl champion analysts Jason Garrett and Devin McCourty.

Also on-location, NBC Sports insider Mike Florio, covering his 17th Super Bowl, will report on all the news surrounding Super Bowl LX. Steve Kornacki, NBC News’ celebrated political correspondent, returns to the Super Bowl pregame show. FNIA’s fantasy football and sports betting expert Matthew Berry makes his Super Bowl debut with NBC Sports. Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover will conduct interviews from the NFL Tailgate at Levi’s Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and four-time AP First-Team All-Pro 49ers linebacker Fred Warner join in-stadium to preview the matchup and provide in-depth analysis in their home venue.

Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, fellow two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison, and co-host Jac Collinsworth will broadcast live from multiple locations on Alcatraz Island beginning at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms returns as a Super Bowl analyst, starting on a boat stopping at notable Bay Area attractions including Treasure Island, Bay Farm Island Bridge, McCovey Cove, PIER 39, and the Golden Gate Bridge. Simms will be accompanied on the water by Super Bowl LVI champion and three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, and four-time AP First-Team All-Pro Cameron Heyward, the Pittsburgh Steelers 15-season veteran defensive tackle and 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

LOCATIONS

NBC Sports’ Super Bowl Sunday announce team will broadcast live from the following Bay Area sites:

Alcatraz Island

Golden Gate Bridge

McCovey Cove

PIER 39

Treasure Island

Super Bowl Experience at the Moscone Center

Bay Bridge

Patriots Team Hotel – Santa Clara Marriott

Seahawks Team Hotel – San Jose Marriott

AN OVERVIEW OF THE DAY

NBC Sports’ coverage on Sunday, February 8 begins at 7 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Super Bowl LX coverage begins at Noon ET with the NFL Films-produced Road to the Super Bowl, which examines the path that led the Seahawks and Patriots to Super Bowl LX. NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LX Pregame Show kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ Feb. 8 Schedule on NBC and Peacock (all times ET):

7 a.m. Milan Cortina Winter Olympics (live) Noon Road to the Super Bowl 1 p.m. Super Bowl LX Pregame Show 6:30 p.m. Super Bowl LX 10:45 p.m. Primetime in Milan Midnight Late Local News 12:35 a.m. Milan Cortina Olympic Late Night

INTERVIEWS: NBC Sports interviews with Super Bowl LX players and coaches will include:

Maria Taylor with Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald

Maria Taylor with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye

Jason Garrett with Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold

Rodney Harrison with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel

Tony Dungy with Seahawks general manager John Schneider

Tony Dungy with Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp

Devin McCourty with former Patriots cornerback and two-time Super Bowl champion (XLIX, LI) Malcolm Butler

Chris Simms with Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

HOTEL & ARRIVAL REPORTS: Melissa Stark (Patriots) and Kaylee Hartung (Seahawks) will begin the day reporting from the teams’ hotels.

FEATURES: