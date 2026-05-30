All the Layoffs in California in 2026

Here is a list of all companies in California laying off workers this year and filing WARN notices with the state Employment Development Department.
|Company
|California County
|Notice
Date
|Effective
Date
|Layoff/
Closure
|No. Of
Employees
|Address
|Alameda Health System - Wilma Chan Highland Hospital
|Alameda County
|01/06/2026
|03/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|128
|1411 E. 31st St. Oakland CA 94602
|Alameda Health System - San Leandro Hospital
|Alameda County
|01/06/2026
|03/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|22
|13855 E. 14th St. San Leandro CA 94578
|Alameda Health System - John George Hospital
|Alameda County
|01/06/2026
|03/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|16
|2060 Fairmont Dr. San Leandro CA 94578
|Alameda Health System - Alameda Hospital
|Alameda County
|01/06/2026
|03/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|9
|2070 Clinton Ave. Alameda CA 94501
|Alameda Health System - System Support Center
|Alameda County
|01/06/2026
|03/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|18
|7677 Oakport St. Oakland CA 94621
|Alameda Health System - Fairmont Rehabilitation and Wellness
|Alameda County
|01/06/2026
|03/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|44
|15400 Foothill Blvd. San Leandro CA 94578
|Alameda Health System - Park Bridge
|Alameda County
|01/06/2026
|03/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|2401 Blanding Ave. Alameda CA 94501
|Local Initiative Health Authority for Los Angeles County dba L.A. Care Health Plan
|Los Angeles County
|01/09/2026
|03/13/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|225
|1200 West 7th Street Los Angeles CA 90017
|Macy's
|San Diego County
|01/09/2026
|03/18/2026
|Closure Permanent
|77
|5500 Grossmont Center Drive La Mesa CA 91942
|Cucina Enoteca Del Mar
|San Diego County
|01/09/2026
|03/11/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|43
|2730 Via de la Valle Del Mar CA 92014
|Pomona Hospital Medical Center (1798)
|Los Angeles County
|01/07/2026
|03/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|108
|1798 North Gary Avenue Pomona CA 91767
|Pomona Hospital Medical Center (1601)
|Los Angeles County
|01/07/2026
|03/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|1601 N. Monte Vista Ave Claremont CA 91711
|Pomona Hospital Medical Center (300)
|Los Angeles County
|01/07/2026
|03/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|300 S. Park Avenue Pomona CA 91767
|Hupp Draft Services
|Butte County
|01/11/2026
|02/27/2026
|Closure Permanent
|75
|70 Loren Avenue Chico CA 95928
|Informatica LLC
|San Mateo County
|01/12/2026
|02/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|35
|2100 Seaport Blvd. Redwood City CA 94063
|Nestle USA, Inc. Mira Loma Distribution Center
|Riverside County
|01/12/2026
|03/13/2026
|Closure Permanent
|88
|3450 Dulles Dr. Mira Loma CA 91752
|Wabash National LP
|Riverside County
|01/05/2026
|03/06/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|1190 Harley Knox Blvd. Perris CA 92571
|Wabash National LP
|Riverside County
|01/05/2026
|03/06/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|94
|22135 Alessandro Blvd Moreno Valley CA 92553
|Copan Diagnostics, Inc.
|San Diego County
|01/05/2026
|03/13/2026
|Closure Permanent
|79
|2728 Loker Avenue West Carlsbad CA 92010
|RR Donnelley
|Alameda County
|01/14/2026
|03/31/2026
|Closure Permanent
|70
|6955 Mowry Avenue Newark CA 94560
|Valero Refining Company
|Solano County
|01/13/2026
|03/15/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|237
|3400 East 2nd Street Benicia CA 94510
|Amy's Drive-Thru
|Sonoma County
|01/14/2026
|03/08/2026
|Closure Permanent
|55
|58 Golf Course Drive West Rohnert Park CA 94928
|DHL Supply Chain
|Alameda County
|01/15/2026
|03/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|74
|1201 Voyager Street Livermore CA 94551
|Sealed Air Corporation
|Los Angeles County
|01/08/2026
|04/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|51
|19440 Arenth Ave City of Industry CA 91748
|Lakeshore Learning Materials, LLC
|Los Angeles County
|01/16/2026
|03/16/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|163
|2695 E. Dominguez St. Carson CA 90895
|Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
|Orange County
|01/15/2026
|01/16/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|8
|25500 Commerce Centre Drive Lake Forest CA 92630
|Albertsons Companies LLC
|Riverside County
|01/16/2026
|03/19/2026
|Closure Permanent
|75
|1260 E. Ontario Ave Corona CA 92881
|GCOM Software LLC dba Voyatek
|Sacramento County
|01/16/2026
|03/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|8
|3100 Zinfandel Suite 250 Rancho Cordova CA 95670
|James Hardie Fontana Manufacturing
|San Bernardino County
|01/15/2026
|03/16/2026
|Closure Permanent
|94
|10901 Elm Ave. Fontana CA 92337
|The Vons Companies Inc.
|San Bernardino County
|01/16/2026
|03/19/2026
|Closure Permanent
|70
|552 N. Orange St. Redlands CA 92374
|Best Buy
|San Diego County
|01/16/2026
|03/17/2026
|Closure Permanent
|46
|11160 Rancho Carmel Dr. San Diego CA 92128
|Best Buy
|Santa Clara County
|01/16/2026
|03/17/2026
|Closure Permanent
|60
|3090 Stevens Creek Blvd. San Jose CA 95128
|UKG Inc.
|Orange County
|01/15/2026
|03/16/2026
|Closure Permanent
|209
|5 Hutton Centre, Suite 1100 Santa Ana CA 92702
|Resonetics, LLC
|San Mateo County
|01/20/2026
|04/21/2026
|Closure Permanent
|61
|405 Campbell Ave. Menlo Park CA 94025
|Meta Platforms, Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|01/16/2026
|03/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|53
|12105 E Waterfront Drive Playa Vista CA 90094
|Pioneer Custom Electrical Products, LLC
|Los Angeles County
|01/21/2026
|03/31/2026
|Closure Permanent
|47
|10640 Springdale Avenue Santa Fe Springs CA 90670
|Meta Platforms, Inc.
|San Mateo County
|01/16/2026
|03/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|219
|311 Airport Boulevard Burlingame CA 94010
|McGee Air Services
|Alameda County
|01/05/2026
|03/06/2026
|Closure Permanent
|32
|1 Airport Dr Oakland CA 94621
|Primo Brands, Inc.
|San Diego County
|01/16/2026
|03/17/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|19
|11811 Highway 67 Lakeside CA 92040
|Western Digital Technologies
|Santa Clara County
|01/20/2026
|01/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|87
|5601 Great Oaks Parkway San Jose CA 95119
|Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|San Diego County
|01/21/2026
|03/27/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|34
|4010 Ocean Ranch Blvd Oceanside CA 92056
|Corteva Agriscience
|Contra Costa County
|01/22/2026
|02/27/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|901 Loveridge Road Pittsburg CA 94565
|Illumina, Inc Worldwide Headquarters
|San Diego County
|01/14/2026
|03/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|5200 Illumina Way San Diego CA 92122
|Illumina, Inc. Worldwide Headquarters
|San Diego County
|01/14/2026
|03/16/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|5200 Illumina Way San Diego CA 92122
|Autodesk
|San Francisco County
|01/23/2026
|04/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|104
|1 Market Street San Francisco CA 94105
|Phillips 66 - Wilmington
|Los Angeles County
|01/26/2026
|12/01/2026
|Closure Permanent
|111
|1660 W. Anaheim Street Wilmington CA 90744
|Phillips 66
|Los Angeles County
|01/26/2026
|12/01/2026
|Closure Permanent
|44
|1520 E. Sepulveda Blvd. Carson CA 90745
|Schultz Industrial Services, Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|01/27/2026
|03/31/2026
|Closure Permanent
|66
|1660 W. Anaheim Street Los Angeles CA 90744
|JBT Marel Corporation
|Madera County
|01/27/2026
|09/18/2026
|Closure Permanent
|59
|2300 W Industrial Ave. Madera CA 93637
|Google (BRGAS1265)
|Santa Clara County
|01/26/2026
|04/12/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|1265 Borregas Avenue Sunnyvale CA 94089
|Google (HMBLT3)
|Santa Clara County
|01/26/2026
|03/29/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|227 Humboldt Court Sunnyvale CA 94089
|Google (MP1)
|Santa Clara County
|01/26/2026
|03/29/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|1155 Borregas Avenue Sunnyvale CA 94089
|Google (MP2)
|Santa Clara County
|01/26/2026
|03/22/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|1175 Borregas Avenue Sunnyvale CA 94089
|Google (MP3)
|Santa Clara County
|01/26/2026
|03/29/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|27
|1170 Bordeaux Drive Sunnyvale CA 94089
|Google (MP4)
|Santa Clara County
|01/26/2026
|03/15/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|24
|1190 Bordeaux Drive Sunnyvale CA 94089
|Google (MPD237)
|Santa Clara County
|01/26/2026
|03/15/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|19
|237 Moffett Park Drive Sunnyvale CA 94089
|Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego - Mission Valley ASIP
|San Diego County
|01/27/2026
|03/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|45
|3131 Camino Del Rio N, Ste. 300 San Diego CA 92108
|Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego - MG Suite A
|San Diego County
|01/27/2026
|03/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|7
|4575 Mission Gorge Place San Diego CA 92120
|Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego - MG Suite B
|San Diego County
|01/27/2026
|03/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|11
|4575 Mission Gorge Place San Diego CA 92120
|Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego - San Diego Migrant Shelter
|San Diego County
|01/27/2026
|03/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|7
|4902 Pacific Highway San Diego CA 92110
|Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego - Pastoral Center
|San Diego County
|01/27/2026
|03/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|3888 Paducah Dr. San Diego CA 92117
|Thermo Fisher Scientific
|San Diego County
|01/27/2026
|03/18/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|173
|5781 Van Allen Way Carlsbad CA 92008
|BEN Group. Inc (BENlabs)
|Los Angeles County
|01/26/2026
|03/06/2026
|Closure Permanent
|75
|14724 Ventura Blvd, Suite 1200 Los Angeles CA 91403
|Amazon - MAB1
|Los Angeles County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|215
|6245 Topanga Canyon Blvd. Woodland Hills CA 91367
|Amazon - MAB4
|Los Angeles County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|131
|5101 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood CA 91601
|Amazon - MAB5
|Los Angeles County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|184
|19340 Rinaldi St. Porter Ranch CA 91326
|Amazon - MAC9
|Los Angeles County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|168
|6235 E Spring St. Long Beach CA 90808
|Amazon - MAF3
|Los Angeles County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|201
|16325 Ventura Blvd. Encino CA 91436
|Amazon - MAF8
|Los Angeles County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|196
|21035 Hawthrone Blvd. Torrance CA 90503
|Amazon - MAF9
|Los Angeles County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|155
|11340 South St. Cerritos CA 90703
|Amazon - MAG1
|Los Angeles County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|185
|6855 S La Cienega Blvd Los Angeles CA 90045
|Amazon - MAK9
|Los Angeles County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|134
|3425 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena CA 91107
|Amazon - MAB8
|Orange County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|191
|6911 Warner Avenue Huntington Beach CA 92647
|Amazon - MAB9
|Orange County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|191
|13672 Jamboree Rd. Irvine CA 92602
|Amazon - MAC2
|Orange County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|175
|1100 S. Harbor Blvd. Fullerton CA 92832
|Amazon - MBA6
|Orange County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|181
|18100 Brookhurst St. Fountain Valley CA 92708
|Amazon - MAQ9
|Placer County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|174
|6780 Stanford Ranch Rd. Roseville CA 95678
|Amazon - MAH8
|Riverside County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|172
|40481 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. Murrieta CA 92563
|Amazon - MAI8
|Riverside County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|182
|14837 Pomerado Rd. Poway CA 92064
|Amazon - MAJ8
|Riverside County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|160
|3941 Bedford Canyon Rd. Corona CA 92883
|Amazon - MAM9
|Sacramento County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|179
|7530 Elk Grove Blvd. Elk Grove CA 95757
|Amazon - MAQ8
|Sacramento County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|163
|5425 Sunrise Blvd. Citrus Heights CA 95610
|Amazon - MAF5
|San Bernardino County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|190
|235 E. Foothill Blvd. Upland CA 91786
|Amazon - MAO6
|San Bernardino County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|189
|16188 South Highland Ave. Fontana CA 92336
|Amazon - MAM7
|Ventura County
|01/28/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|139
|742 Los Angeles Ave Moorpark CA 93021
|Pinterest Inc. (San Francisco)
|San Francisco County
|01/27/2026
|03/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|98
|651 Brannan St San Francisco CA 94107
|Pinterest Inc. (CA Remote)
|San Francisco County
|01/27/2026
|03/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|Remote Remote CA 94107
|Pinterest Inc. (Palo Alto)
|Santa Clara County
|01/27/2026
|03/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|16
|395 Page Mill Rd., Suite 200 Palo Alto CA 94306
|Shell Recharge Solutions
|Los Angeles County
|01/29/2026
|03/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|29
|767 S Alameda, Suite 200 Los Angeles CA 90021
|Innovation Bakers, LLC
|Orange County
|01/26/2026
|03/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|117
|1910 W Malvern Ave. Fullerton CA 92833
|First Foundation Inc.
|Orange County
|01/28/2026
|03/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|98
|18101 Von Karman Avenue, Suite 150 Irvine CA 92612
|Mercury Systems, Inc.
|Alameda County
|01/30/2026
|03/31/2026
|Closure Permanent
|18
|48025 Fremont Blvd Fremont CA 94538
|Amazon (LAX10)
|Los Angeles County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|1620 26Th St Ste 4000N Santa Monica CA 90404
|Amazon (LAX16)
|Los Angeles County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|46
|2425 Olympic Blvd Ste 2000E Santa Monica CA 90404
|Amazon (LAX78)
|Los Angeles County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|45
|2450 Colorado Avenue Santa Monica CA 90404
|Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, Inc.
|San Francisco County
|01/29/2026
|03/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|499 Illinois St. San Francisco CA 94158
|Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, LLC
|San Mateo County
|01/29/2026
|03/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|38
|1180 Main St. Redwood CA 94063
|Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, LLC - Remote
|San Mateo County
|01/29/2026
|03/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|32
|1180 Main St. Redwood City CA 94063
|Amazon (SJC25)
|Santa Clara County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|43
|2795 Augustine Dr Santa Clara CA 95054
|Amazon (SJC38)
|Santa Clara County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|141
|3075 Olcott St Santa Clara CA 95054
|Amazon (SJC44)
|Santa Clara County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|49
|4980 Great America Pkwy Santa Clara CA 95054
|Amazon
|Santa Clara County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|72
|401 San Antonio Rd Mountain View CA 94040
|Amazon
|Santa Clara County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|32
|1120 Enterprise Way Sunnyvale CA 94089
|Amazon
|Santa Clara County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|1100 Enterprise Way Sunnyvale CA 94089
|Amazon
|Santa Clara County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|11
|1160 Enterprise Way Sunnyvale CA 94089
|Amazon
|Santa Clara County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|58
|905 Eleventh Ave. Sunnyvale CA 94089
|Amazon
|Santa Clara County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|87
|1100 Discovery Way Sunnyvale CA 94089
|Amazon
|Santa Clara County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|81
|1140 Enterprise Way Sunnyvale CA 94089
|Amazon
|Santa Clara County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|89
|2100 University Ave East Palo Alto CA 94303
|Amazon - SNA12
|Orange County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|5
|20 Pacifica Ste 900 Irvine CA 92618
|Amazon - SNA 16
|Orange County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|24
|17300 Laguna Canyon Rd. Irvine CA 92618
|Amazon - SNA 17
|Orange County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|140 Progress 200 Irvine CA 92618
|Amazon - SNA 20
|Orange County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|25
|200 Spectrum Center Dr. Irvine CA 92618
|Amazon - SNA 3
|Orange County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|34
|40 Pacifica Ste. 100 Irvine CA 92618
|Amazon - SAN 13
|San Diego County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|38
|10300 Campus Point Dr. Ste. 200 San Diego CA 92121
|Amazon - SAN 15
|San Diego County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|17075 Camino San Bernardo San Diego CA 92127
|Amazon - SAN 17
|San Diego County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|19
|4575 La Jolla Village San Diego CA 92122
|Amazon - SAN 18
|San Diego County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|13
|Wework Aventine San Diego CA 92122
|Amazon - SAN 21
|San Diego County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|4577 La Jolla Village San Diego CA 92122
|Amazon - SAN 3
|San Diego County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|6971 Otay Mesa Road San Diego CA 92154
|Amazon - SFO 13
|San Francisco County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|19
|188 Spear St. 2nd Floor San Francisco CA 94105
|Amazon - SFO 28
|San Francisco County
|01/29/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|84
|525 Market St. San Francisco CA 94105
|MINACT, Inc.
|San Francisco County
|01/30/2026
|03/31/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|118
|351 Avenue H San Francisco CA 94130
|Regal Rexnord
|Fresno County
|02/02/2026
|04/10/2026
|Closure Permanent
|3
|4603 N Brawley, Suite 102 Fresno CA 93722
|V2X - NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center MS 1714
|Kern County
|01/30/2026
|03/01/2026
|Closure Permanent
|62
|Bldg, 4876 Warehouse #6, Lilly Drive Edwards CA 93524
|Phillips 66
|Los Angeles County
|02/02/2026
|04/03/2026
|Closure Permanent
|82
|1660 W. Anaheim Street Wilmington CA 90744
|Phillips 66
|Los Angeles County
|02/02/2026
|04/03/2026
|Closure Permanent
|40
|1520 E. Sepulveda Blvd. Carson CA 90745
|Legacy Supply Chain
|Los Angeles County
|01/31/2026
|04/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|8
|7835 Canoga Avenue Canoga Park CA 91304
|Legacy Supply Chain
|Orange County
|01/31/2026
|04/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|92
|200 North Berry St Brea CA 92821
|Legacy Supply Chain
|Riverside County
|01/31/2026
|04/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|8331 Avenue 45 Ste 102 Indio CA 92201
|Legacy Supply Chain
|San Bernardino County
|01/31/2026
|04/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|11
|14835 San Bernardino Ave Fontana CA 92335
|Legacy Supply Chain
|San Diego County
|01/31/2026
|04/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|14
|10031 Old Grove Rd San Diego CA 92120
|American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
|Orange County
|02/02/2026
|04/03/2026
|Closure Permanent
|108
|6565 Valley View Street La Palma CA 90623
|Medical Device Components LLC dba Lighteum Medical
|San Diego County
|01/30/2026
|04/03/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|83
|12205 World Trade Drive San Diego CA 92128
|Intrepid Studios, Inc.
|San Diego County
|01/31/2026
|02/02/2026
|Closure Permanent
|123
|3721 Valley Centre Dr., Ste. 200 San Diego CA 92130
|City National Bank
|Los Angeles County
|01/30/2026
|04/03/2026
|Layoff Not known at this time
|9
|350 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles CA 90071
|Constellation Brands, Inc.
|Madera County
|02/03/2026
|04/03/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|212
|12667 Road 24 Madera CA 93637
|Meta Platforms, Inc. - 305 Constitution
|San Mateo County
|02/02/2026
|03/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|39
|305 Constitution Dr. Menlo Park CA 94025
|Meta Platforms, Inc. - 1 Hacker
|San Mateo County
|02/02/2026
|03/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|1 Hacker Way Menlo Park CA 94025
|Meta Platforms, Inc. - 180 Jefferson
|San Mateo County
|02/02/2026
|03/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|180 Jefferson Drive Menlo Park CA 94025
|Meta Platforms, Inc. - 190 Jefferson
|San Mateo County
|02/02/2026
|03/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|190 Jefferson Drive Menlo Park CA 94025
|Meta Platforms, Inc. - 220 Jefferson
|San Mateo County
|02/02/2026
|03/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|220 Jefferson Drive Menlo Park CA 94025
|Meta Platforms, Inc.
|Santa Clara County
|02/02/2026
|03/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|52
|1180 Discovery Way Sunnyvale CA 94089
|Western Digital Technologies, Inc.
|Santa Clara County
|01/27/2026
|01/27/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|47
|5601 Great Oaks Parkway San Jose CA 95119
|First Brands Group, LLC
|Stanislaus County
|02/03/2026
|04/04/2026
|Closure Permanent
|98
|2701 Keystone Pkwy Patterson CA 95363
|genentech, Inc.
|San Mateo County
|06/26/2025
|08/18/2025
|Layoff Permanent
|141
|1 DNA Way South San Francisco CA 94080
|San Bruno CityNet Services
|San Mateo County
|09/15/2025
|11/15/2025
|Closure Permanent
|13
|398 El Camino Real San Bruno CA 94066
|Small Precision Tools California, Inc.
|Sonoma County
|02/03/2026
|04/17/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|30
|1330 Clegg Street Petaluma CA 94954
|HRL Laboratories
|Los Angeles County
|02/03/2026
|04/03/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|258
|3011 Malibu Canyon Drive Malibu CA 90265
|HRL Laboratories
|Los Angeles County
|02/03/2026
|04/03/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|50
|26800 Agoura Road Calabasas CA 91301
|HRL Laboratories
|Los Angeles County
|02/03/2026
|04/03/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|21
|1545 26th Street Santa Monica CA 90404
|HRL Laboratories (Remote)
|Los Angeles County
|02/03/2026
|04/03/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|8
|Remote Malibu CA 90265
|HRL Laboratories
|Ventura County
|02/03/2026
|04/03/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|741 Calle Plano Camarillo CA 93012
|HRL Laboratories
|Ventura County
|02/03/2026
|04/03/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|35
|3500 Willow Lane Thousand Oaks CA 91361
|Workday Inc.
|Alameda County
|02/04/2026
|04/06/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|154
|6110 Stoneridge Mall Road Pleasanton CA 94588
|Medtronic, Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|02/05/2026
|04/07/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|81
|18000 Devonshire Street Northridge CA 91325
|Natron Energy, Inc.
|Santa Clara County
|08/28/2025
|09/03/2025
|Closure Permanent
|58
|3542 Bassett St Santa Clara CA 95054
|Liberty Dental Plan of California, Inc.
|Orange County
|02/05/2026
|04/06/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|22
|1730 Flight Way, Suite 125 Tustin CA 92782
|RSVC Company (3051 Myers Street)
|Riverside County
|02/04/2026
|04/06/2026
|Closure Permanent
|13
|3051 Myers Street Riverside CA 92503
|RSVC Company (1825 Chicago Avenue)
|Riverside County
|02/04/2026
|04/06/2026
|Closure Permanent
|114
|1825 Chicago Avenue Riverside CA 92507
|Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc - Modesto
|Stanislaus County
|01/30/2026
|04/07/2026
|Closure Permanent
|765
|4000 Yosemite Boulevard Modesto CA 95357
|Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc. - Hughson
|Stanislaus County
|01/30/2026
|04/07/2026
|Closure Permanent
|11
|2018 Santa Fe Avenue Hughson CA 95326
|Super A Foods, Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|01/23/2026
|03/24/2026
|Closure Permanent
|20
|6380 E. Florence Ave. Bell Gardens CA 90201
|Searles Valley Minerals
|San Bernardino County
|02/06/2026
|04/07/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|270
|13200 Main Street Trona CA 93562
|Fender Musical Instruments Corporation
|Riverside County
|02/06/2026
|04/07/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|60
|311 Cessna Cir. Corona CA 92878
|Riot Games
|Los Angeles County
|02/09/2026
|04/10/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|56
|12333 W Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90064
|Johns Manville
|Glenn County
|02/06/2026
|04/19/2026
|Closure Temporary
|90
|5916 County Road 49 Willows CA 95988
|Clari Inc.
|Santa Clara County
|02/10/2026
|04/11/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|76
|1154 Sonora Court Sunnyvale CA 94086
|Yanfeng International Automotive Technology US I LLC
|Alameda County
|02/11/2026
|04/13/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|43
|31500 Hayman Street Hayward CA 94544
|Molina Healthcare, Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|02/11/2026
|04/05/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|156
|200 Oceangate, Suite 100 Long Beach CA 90802
|Frito-Lay, Inc.
|San Bernardino County
|02/10/2026
|06/06/2026
|Closure Permanent
|248
|9535 Archibald Avenue Rancho Cucamonga CA 91730
|E.J. Gallo Winery - The Ranch Winery
|Napa County
|02/12/2026
|04/15/2026
|Closure Permanent
|56
|105 Zinfandel Lane Saint Helena CA 94574
|Main Street Sports Group, LLC
|Los Angeles County
|02/13/2026
|04/14/2026
|Closure Permanent
|97
|12910 Culver Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90066
|Outdoor Research
|Los Angeles County
|02/13/2026
|04/14/2026
|Closure Permanent
|50
|10668 Hickson St El Monte CA 91731
|LPL Financial LLC
|San Diego County
|02/13/2026
|04/17/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|72
|4707 Executive Drive San Diego CA 92121
|Harbinger Production, Inc.
|Solano County
|02/12/2026
|04/13/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|290
|1245 Nimitz Ave Bldg. 680 Vallejo CA 94592
|E.J. Gallo Winery - Louis M. Martini Winery
|Napa County
|02/12/2026
|04/15/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|15
|254 St. Helena Hwy St. Helena CA 94574
|E. J. Gallo Wineries - Orin Swift Tasting Room
|Napa County
|02/12/2026
|04/15/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|1321 Main Street St. Helena CA 94574
|E. J. Gallo Wineries - J Vineyards & Winery
|Sonoma County
|02/12/2026
|04/15/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|11
|11447 Old Redwood Hwy. Healdsburg CA 95448
|E. J. Gallo Wineries - Frei Ranch
|Sonoma County
|02/12/2026
|04/15/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|9
|3387 Dry Creek Road Healdsburg CA 95448
|California Resources Corporation (Ming)
|Kern County
|02/17/2026
|02/14/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|9
|10000 Ming Avenue Bakersfield CA 93311
|California Resources Corporation - (River Run)
|Kern County
|02/17/2026
|02/14/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|46
|1117 River run Blvd Bakersfield CA 93312
|Topanga Social Manager. LLC - Topanga Social Food Hall
|Los Angeles County
|02/13/2026
|04/14/2026
|Closure Permanent
|131
|6600 CA-27 #9038 Canoga Park CA 91303
|Renova Energy Corporation
|Riverside County
|02/12/2026
|04/10/2026
|Closure Permanent
|49
|41555 Cook Street Palm Desert CA 92211
|Red O La Jolla, LCC
|San Diego County
|02/16/2026
|04/20/2026
|Closure Permanent
|91
|4340 La Jolla Village Drive San Diego CA 92122
|Corteva Agriscience LLC
|Contra Costa County
|02/18/2026
|04/24/2026
|Closure Permanent
|3
|901 Loveridge Road Pittsburg CA 94565
|De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Commerce
|Los Angeles County
|02/13/2026
|03/13/2026
|Closure Permanent
|38
|5800 South Eastern Ave. Ste. 330 and 340 Commerce CA 90040
|De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP El Monte
|Los Angeles County
|02/13/2026
|03/13/2026
|Closure Permanent
|5
|10942 Ramona Blvd. A El Monte CA 91731
|De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Huntington Park
|Los Angeles County
|02/13/2026
|03/13/2026
|Closure Permanent
|15
|2715 E Florence Ave. Huntington Park CA 90255
|De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Long Beach
|Los Angeles County
|02/13/2026
|03/13/2026
|Closure Permanent
|3
|1760 Termino Avenue Long Beach CA 90804
|De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Los Angeles
|Los Angeles County
|02/13/2026
|03/13/2026
|Closure Permanent
|12
|139 S. Alvarado St. Los Angeles CA 90057
|De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Montebello
|Los Angeles County
|02/13/2026
|03/13/2026
|Closure Permanent
|38
|2446 W. Whittier Blvd. Montebello CA 90640
|De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Van Nuys
|Los Angeles County
|02/13/2026
|03/13/2026
|Closure Permanent
|19
|7100 Van Nuys Blvd. Ste. 120 Van Nuys CA 91405
|De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Santa Ana
|Orange County
|02/13/2026
|03/13/2026
|Closure Permanent
|6
|1520 N Grand Ave. Santa Ana CA 92701
|Med-Laser Surgical Center LLC
|Los Angeles County
|02/13/2026
|04/14/2026
|Closure Permanent
|22
|2445 W Whittier Blvd. Ste 100 Montebello CA 90640
|Wescom Financial
|Los Angeles County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|15
|123 South Marengo Ave. Pasadena CA 91101
|Wescom Financial
|Los Angeles County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|10970 Jefferson Blvd. Culver City CA 90230
|Wescom Financial
|Los Angeles County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|2871 W 120th Street Hawthorne CA 92618
|Wescom Financial
|Los Angeles County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|4373 W. 182nd St. Torrance CA 90504
|Wescom Financial
|Los Angeles County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|2646 E Garvey Ave. West Covina CA 91791
|Wescom Financial
|Monterey County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|General Stilwell Dr, Suite 100 Marina CA 93933
|Wescom Financial
|Monterey County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|1141 S Main St. Salinas CA 93901
|Wescom Financial
|Orange County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|40
|5601 E. La Palma Ave. Anaheim CA 92807
|Wescom Financial
|Orange County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|8039 Beach Blvd., Bldg. 6301 Buena Park CA 90620
|Wescom Financial
|Orange County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|15378 Alton Pkwy. Irvine CA 90250
|Wescom Financial
|Orange County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|1330 S Beach Blvd Suite B La Habra CA 90631
|Wescom Financial
|Orange County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|3743 W Chapman Avenue Orange CA 92868
|Wescom Financial
|Riverside County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|3431 Grand Oaks Corona CA 92881
|Wescom Financial
|San Bernardino County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|4330 E Mills Circle Ontario CA 91764
|Wescom Financial
|San Bernardino County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|9980 Alabama St. Suite F1 Redlands CA 92374
|Wescom Financial
|Ventura County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|1660 E. Gonzales Rd. Oxnard CA 93036
|Wescom Financial
|Ventura County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|2691 E Tapo Canyon Road Simi Valley CA 93063
|Wescom Financial
|Ventura County
|02/19/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|11-A East Hillcrest Dr. Thousand Oaks CA 91360
|Jackson Family Wines (Carneros Hills Winery)
|Sonoma County
|02/12/2026
|04/17/2026
|Closure Permanent
|13
|27000 Ramal Road Sonoma CA 95476
|Lucid Group, Inc.
|Alameda County
|02/20/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|319
|7373 Gateway Blvd. Newark CA 94560
|Tony's Fine Foods
|Riverside County
|02/20/2026
|05/01/2026
|Closure Permanent
|24
|14260 Day St Moreno Valley CA 92553
|Wells Fargo
|San Francisco County
|02/20/2026
|04/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|21
|333 Market Street San Francisco CA 94105
|Raley's
|Contra Costa County
|02/20/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|43
|3632 Lone Tree Way Antioch CA 94509
|C3.ai, Inc.
|San Mateo County
|02/23/2026
|04/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|71
|1400 Seaport Boulevard Redwood City CA 94063
|Ferrara Candy Company (One Jelly Belly)
|Solano County
|02/21/2026
|06/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|One Jelly Belly Lane Fairfield CA 94533
|Ferrara Candy Company (2400)
|Solano County
|02/21/2026
|06/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|17
|2400 N. Watney Way Fairfield CA 94533
|Ferrara Candy Company (2500)
|Solano County
|02/21/2026
|06/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|33
|2500 N. Watney Way Fairfield CA 94533
|Ferrara Candy Company (2385)
|Solano County
|02/21/2026
|06/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|16
|2385 N. Watney Way Fairfield CA 94533
|Ferrara Candy Company (Courage Drive)
|Solano County
|02/21/2026
|06/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|2330 Courage Drive Fairfield CA 94533
|Safari West, Inc.
|Sonoma County
|02/23/2026
|04/21/2026
|Closure Permanent
|134
|3115 Porter Creek Road Santa Rosa CA 95404
|VCA Bay Area Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Hospital
|Alameda County
|02/24/2026
|04/25/2026
|Closure Permanent
|91
|14790 Washington Ave San Leandro CA 94578
|Commute is Great Logistics LLC
|Kern County
|02/13/2026
|02/03/2026
|Closure Permanent
|132
|3500 Wilson Road Bakersfield CA 93309
|Lumileds LLC
|Santa Clara County
|02/24/2026
|05/01/2026
|Closure Permanent
|24
|370 W. Trimble Road San Jose CA 95131
|Riot Games
|Los Angeles County
|02/24/2026
|04/27/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|26
|12333 W Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90064
|Angel City Brewery
|Los Angeles County
|02/25/2026
|04/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|66
|216 S Alameda Street Los Angeles CA 90012
|Med-Pharmex, Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|01/06/2026
|03/06/2026
|Closure Permanent
|130
|727 Thompson Creek Rd. Pomona CA 91767
|eBay - San Francisco
|San Francisco County
|02/25/2026
|02/25/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|28
|300 Mission St. 19th Floor San Francisco CA 94105
|eBay Inc.
|Santa Clara County
|02/25/2026
|02/25/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|243
|2025 Hamilton Ave. San Jose CA 95125
|Anaheim Transportation Network
|Orange County
|02/26/2026
|03/31/2026
|Closure Permanent
|132
|1354 South Anaheim Blvd. Anaheim CA 92805
|Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc.
|Stanislaus County
|02/26/2026
|05/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|21
|4000 Yosemite Boulevard Modesto CA 95357
|Monroe Operations, LLC dba Newport Healthcare
|Alameda County
|02/24/2026
|04/24/2026
|Closure Permanent
|30
|920 Happy Valley Road Pleasanton CA 94566
|Monroe Operations, LLC dba Newport Healthcare
|Alameda County
|02/24/2026
|04/24/2026
|Closure Permanent
|16
|227 Kilkare Road Sunol CA 94586
|FreshKO Produce Services LLC
|Fresno County
|02/27/2026
|03/07/2026
|Closure Permanent
|58
|2155 East Muscat Avenue Fresno CA 93725
|CJ Logistics America, LLC
|San Bernardino County
|02/27/2026
|04/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|71
|10825 Production Avenue Fontana CA 92337
|Raytheon
|Los Angeles County
|02/27/2026
|05/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|55
|2000 E El Segundo Blvd El Segundo CA 90245
|Foods Co #784
|Fresno County
|02/27/2026
|03/14/2026
|Closure Permanent
|49
|3657 Shaw Ave. Fresno CA 93711
|IPIC Theaters, LLC - Westwood
|Los Angeles County
|02/02/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|103
|10840 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90024
|IPIC Theaters, LLC - Pasadena
|Los Angeles County
|02/02/2026
|04/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|91
|42 Miller Alley Pasadena CA 91103
|Supernal, LLC
|Alameda County
|02/27/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|48
|401 Kato Terrace Fremont CA 94539
|Supernal, LLC
|Kern County
|02/27/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|13
|1062 Flight Line, 2nd Fl. Mojave CA 93501
|Supernal, LLC
|Kern County
|02/27/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|5759 Highway 58 California City CA 93505
|Supernal, LLC (15555 Laguna Canyon Road)
|Orange County
|02/27/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|176
|1555 Laguna Canyon Road Irvine CA 92618
|Supernal, LLC. (117 Waterworks Way)
|Orange County
|02/27/2026
|04/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|58
|117 Waterworks Way Irvine CA 92618
|Foods Co #371
|Sacramento County
|02/27/2026
|03/14/2026
|Closure Permanent
|58
|8122 Gerber Rd. Sacramento CA 95828
|The Vons Companies Inc.
|San Diego County
|03/02/2026
|05/01/2026
|Closure Permanent
|65
|2345 E. Valley Parkway Escondido CA 92027
|Food 4 Less #364
|Los Angeles County
|02/27/2026
|03/28/2026
|Closure Permanent
|64
|3200 Century Blvd. Inglewood CA 90303
|David & Margaret
|Los Angeles County
|02/26/2026
|03/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|83
|1350 Third Street La Verne CA 91750
|Salesforce, Inc.
|San Francisco County
|03/02/2026
|05/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|51
|415 Mission Street San Francisco CA 94105
|MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc.
|San Diego County
|03/04/2026
|03/04/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|125
|10181 Scripps Gateway Ct. San Diego CA 92131
|Wells Fargo
|San Francisco County
|03/03/2026
|05/02/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|333 Market Street San Francisco CA 94105
|Foreside Home Care & Nursing
|Orange County
|02/26/2026
|03/27/2026
|Closure Permanent
|300
|26023 Acero Mission Viejo CA 92691
|Kintetsu World Express
|San Diego County
|03/04/2026
|03/31/2026
|Closure Permanent
|5
|8525 Camino Santa Fe Suite E and F San Diego CA 92121
|Saks & Company LLC
|Los Angeles County
|03/06/2026
|05/06/2026
|Closure Permanent
|97
|6550 Topanga Canyon Blvd. Canoga Park CA 91303
|Saks & Company LLC
|Orange County
|03/06/2026
|05/06/2026
|Closure Permanent
|76
|3333 Bristol Street Costa Mesa CA 92626
|Saks & Company LLC
|Riverside County
|03/06/2026
|05/06/2026
|Closure Permanent
|58
|73555 El Paseo Palm Desert CA 92260
|Liberty Dental Plan Corporation
|Orange County
|03/05/2026
|05/04/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|16
|1730 Flight Way, Suite 125 Tustin CA 92782
|KBR Services LLC
|San Bernardino County
|03/06/2026
|05/06/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|758
|Bldg. 896, Langford Lake Road Fort Irwin CA 92311
|Endologix LLC
|Santa Clara County
|03/05/2026
|05/06/2026
|Closure Permanent
|23
|1971 Milmont Dr. Milpitas CA 95035
|Endologix LLC
|Santa Clara County
|03/05/2026
|05/15/2026
|Closure Permanent
|6
|1971 Milmont Dr. Milpitas CA 95035
|Endologix LLC
|Santa Clara County
|03/05/2026
|05/29/2026
|Closure Permanent
|2
|1971 Milmont Dr. Milpitas CA 95035
|Sky Chefs' Customer Service Center
|San Bernardino County
|03/09/2026
|05/07/2026
|Closure Permanent
|14
|1590 S. Milliken Ave. Unit F Ontario CA 91761
|Experian
|Orange County
|03/11/2026
|12/11/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|28
|475 Anton Blvd. Costa Mesa CA 92626
|Sanitation Specialists
|Alameda County
|03/12/2026
|05/22/2026
|Closure Permanent
|21
|14490 Catalina Street San Leandro CA 94577
|Union of Pan Asian Communities (Neighborhood Enterprise Center)
|San Diego County
|03/11/2026
|05/10/2026
|Closure Permanent
|16
|5296 University Avenue San Diego CA 92105
|Atlassian US, Inc.
|San Francisco County
|03/11/2026
|03/13/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|252
|350 Bush Street, Floor 13 San Francisco CA 94104
|Sanitation Specialists
|San Mateo County
|03/12/2026
|05/22/2026
|Closure Permanent
|15
|320B Shaw Road South San Francisco CA 94080
|American Eagle Flights (Santa Maria Airport)
|Santa Barbara County
|03/06/2026
|05/06/2026
|Closure Permanent
|20
|3217 Terminal Dr. Santa Maria CA 93455
|Westside Equipment Co. (OXBO)
|Stanislaus County
|03/11/2026
|05/11/2026
|Closure Permanent
|2
|18 Fink Road Crows Landing CA 95313
|Blue Shield of California
|Alameda County
|03/13/2026
|04/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|7
|601 12th Street Oakland CA 94607
|Blue Shield of California (Building C)
|El Dorado County
|03/13/2026
|04/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|5
|4203 Town Center Blvd., Building C El Dorado Hills CA 95762
|Blue Shield of California (Building B)
|El Dorado County
|03/13/2026
|04/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|7
|4203 Town Center Blvd., Building B El Dorado Hills CA 95762
|Blue Shield of California
|Los Angeles County
|03/13/2026
|04/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|14
|3840 Kilroy Airport Way Long Beach CA 90806
|Blue Shield of California
|Los Angeles County
|03/13/2026
|04/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|8
|6300 Canoga Avenue Woodland Hills CA 91367
|Blue Shield of California
|Sacramento County
|03/13/2026
|04/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|3300 Zinfandel Drive Rancho Cordova CA 95670
|Blue Shield of California
|San Diego County
|03/13/2026
|04/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|3131 Camino Del Rio, Suite #1300 San Diego CA 92108
|Blue Shield of California
|San Joaquin County
|03/13/2026
|04/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|17
|3021 Reynolds Ranch Parkway Lodi CA 95240
|Blue Shield of California
|Shasta County
|03/13/2026
|04/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|4700 Bechelli Lane Redding CA 96002
|Calvary Murrieta Christian School
|Riverside County
|03/16/2026
|05/29/2026
|Closure Permanent
|74
|2475 Monroe Avenue Murrieta CA 92562
|Corteva Agriscience
|Contra Costa County
|03/17/2026
|06/05/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|901 Loveridge Road Pittsburg CA 94565
|Heritage Bank of Commerce (Livermore)
|Alameda County
|02/27/2026
|04/17/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|1987 First Street Livermore CA 94550
|Heritage Bank of Commerce (Oakland)
|Alameda County
|02/27/2026
|04/17/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|1111 Broadway, Suite 1650 Oakland CA 94607
|Heritage Bank of Commerce (Danville)
|Contra Costa County
|02/27/2026
|04/17/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|387 Diable Blvd. Danville CA 94526
|Heritage Bank of Commerce (Walnut Creek)
|Contra Costa County
|02/27/2026
|04/17/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|1990 N. California Blvd, Suite 100 Walnut Creek CA 94596
|Heritage Bank of Commerce (San Rafael)
|Marin County
|02/27/2026
|04/17/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|999 Fifth Ave., Suite 100 San Rafael CA 94901
|Heritage Bank of Commerce (Hollister)
|San Benito County
|02/27/2026
|04/17/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|351 Tres Pinos Road, Suite 102A Hollister CA 95023
|Heritage Bank of Commerce (San Francisco)
|San Francisco County
|02/27/2026
|04/17/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|120 Kearney St., Suite 2300 San Francisco CA 94108
|Heritage Bank of Commerce (Mateo)
|San Mateo County
|02/27/2026
|04/17/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|5
|400 S. El Camino Real, Suite 150 Mateo CA 94402
|Heritage Bank of Commerce (San Jose)
|Santa Clara County
|02/27/2026
|04/17/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|85
|224 Airport Parkway San Jose CA 95110
|Heritage Bank of Commerce (Los Altos)
|Santa Clara County
|02/27/2026
|04/17/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|419 South San Antonio Road Los Altos CA 94022
|Heritage Bank of Commerce (Morgan Hill)
|Santa Clara County
|02/27/2026
|04/17/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|18625 Sutter Blvd. Suite 100 Morgan Hill CA 95037
|Heritage Bank of Commerce (Remote-San Jose)
|Santa Clara County
|02/27/2026
|04/17/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|12
|224 Airport Parkway San Jose CA 95110
|Experian (Experian Health and Experian Information Solutions)
|Orange County
|03/17/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|5
|475 Anton Blvd. Costa Mesa CA 92626
|Total Storage Solutions (Best RV & Self Storage)
|Los Angeles County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|5900 Esperanza Ave. Whittier CA 90606
|Total Storage Solutions (Crenshaw Self Storage)
|Los Angeles County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|6725 Crenshaw Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90043
|Total Storage Solutions (El Monte Stor It Now)
|Los Angeles County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|10212 Valley Blvd. El Monte CA 91731
|Total Storage Solutions (Studebaker Self Storage)
|Los Angeles County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|698 N. Studebaker Rd. Long Beach CA 90803
|Total Storage Solutions (Arcadia 210 Self Storage)
|Los Angeles County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|324 N. 2nd Ave. Arcadia CA 91006
|Total Storage Solutions (All Size Self Storage)
|Orange County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|911 Calle Amanecer San Clemente CA 92673
|Total Storage Solutions (All Size Laguna Niguel)
|Orange County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|27872 Crown Valley Parkway Laguna Niguel CA 92677
|Total Storage Solutions (Garden Grove Secured Storage)
|Orange County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|13632 S. Euclid St. Garden Grove CA 92843
|Total Storage Solutions (Townsend Self Storage)
|Orange County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|308 N. Townsend St. Santa Ana CA 92703
|Total Storage Solutions (Airport Mini Storage)
|Riverside County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|7044 Arlington Ave. Riverside CA 92503
|Total Storage Solutions (Aware Self Storage)
|Riverside County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|5021 W. Ramsey St. Banning CA 92220
|Total Storage Solutions (Beaumont RV & Self Storage)
|Riverside County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|251 W. 1st St. Beaumont CA 92223
|Total Storage Solutions (Beaumont Self Storage)
|Riverside County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|190 E. First St. Beaumont CA 92223
|Total Storage Solutions (Jefferson Self Storage)
|Riverside County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|25435 Jefferson Ave. Murrieta CA 92562
|Total Storage Solutions (Sun City Mini Storage)
|Riverside County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|27460 McCall Blvd. Sun City CA 92585
|Total Storage Solutions (Tri-City Self Storage)
|Riverside County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|485 W. LaCadena Riverside CA 92501
|Total Storage Solutions (Western States Self Storage)
|Riverside County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|23190 Hemlock Ave. Moreno Valley CA 92557
|Total Storage Solutions (Riverside Self Storage)
|Riverside County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|7200 Indiana Ave. Riverside CA 92504
|Total Storage Solutions (E Street Self Storage)
|San Bernardino County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|1723 S. E St. San Bernardino CA 92408
|Total Storage Solutions (Citrus Plaza Self Storage)
|San Diego County
|03/12/2026
|05/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|202 W. College St., Suite 100 Fallbrook CA 92028
|Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLC (Courtyard & TownePlace Suites)
|Los Angeles County
|03/18/2026
|05/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|97
|4427 West El Segundo Hawthorne CA 90250
|Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLC (Midici Restaurant)
|Los Angeles County
|03/18/2026
|05/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|9
|4427 West El Segundo Hawthorne CA 90250
|Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLC (Hilton Garden Inn)
|Los Angeles County
|03/18/2026
|05/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|36
|2410 Marine Avenue Redondo Beach CA 90278
|Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLC (Residence Inn)
|Los Angeles County
|03/18/2026
|05/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|43
|2420 Marine Avenue Redondo Beach CA 90278
|Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLC (Homewood Suites)
|Los Angeles County
|03/18/2026
|05/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|51
|2430 Marine Avenue Redondo Beach CA 90278
|NSI-Lynn Electronics
|Orange County
|03/20/2026
|05/22/2026
|Closure Permanent
|52
|3162 East La Palma Avenue Anaheim CA 92806
|ERN Services, Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|03/18/2026
|04/24/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|74
|5757 Century Bl. Suite 752 Los Angeles CA 90045
|Waymakers
|Orange County
|03/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|67
|440 Exchange, Ste. 250 and 200 Irvine CA 92602
|Waymakers
|Orange County
|03/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|16580 Harbor Blvd., Unit O Fountain Valley CA 92708
|SSP America
|Sacramento County
|03/19/2026
|05/19/2026
|Closure Permanent
|44
|6900 Airport Blvd. Sacramento CA 95837
|Primo Brands, Inc.
|Orange County
|03/20/2026
|07/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|23
|1522 North Newhope Street Santa Ana CA 92703
|City National Bank (555 S. Flower Street)
|Los Angeles County
|03/20/2026
|05/29/2026
|Layoff Not known at this time
|9
|555 S. Flower Street Los Angeles CA 90071
|City National Bank (350 S. Grand Ave.)
|Los Angeles County
|03/20/2026
|05/29/2026
|Layoff Not known at this time
|3
|350 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles CA 90071
|Synopsys, Inc.
|Santa Clara County
|03/23/2026
|05/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|55
|675 Almanor Ave Sunnyvale CA 94085
|Summit Funding, Inc.
|Sacramento County
|03/19/2026
|05/17/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|163
|2135 Butano Drive, #150 Sacramento CA 95825
|Pernod Ricard Kenwood Holding LLC
|Sonoma County
|03/23/2026
|03/31/2026
|Closure Permanent
|14
|9592 Sonoma Highway Kenwood CA 95452
|Mattel, Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|03/23/2026
|05/22/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|65
|333 Continental Boulevard El Segundo CA 90245
|MAG Brand Group, LLC
|Los Angeles County
|03/25/2026
|08/01/2026
|Closure Permanent
|53
|13861 Rosecrans Avenue Santa Fe Springs CA 90670
|Nob Hill Foods
|Santa Clara County
|03/23/2026
|05/29/2026
|Closure Permanent
|50
|1250 Grant Road Mountain View CA 94040
|Experian
|Orange County
|03/23/2026
|05/22/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|35
|475 Anton Blvd. Costa Mesa CA 92626
|Bedabox, LLC (dba ShipMonk)
|San Bernardino County
|03/24/2026
|06/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|145
|6010 Cajon Blvd. San Bernardino CA 92407
|Comprehensive Autism Center
|Riverside County
|03/25/2026
|05/31/2026
|Closure Permanent
|27
|3600 Lime St, Suite 612 Riverside CA 92501
|Comprehensive Autism Center
|San Diego County
|03/25/2026
|05/31/2026
|Closure Permanent
|35
|3655 Ruffin Rd, Suite 100 San Diego CA 92123
|Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|San Mateo County
|03/25/2026
|05/29/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|51
|333 Lakeside Drive San Mateo CA 94404
|DASH Industries
|Sacramento County
|03/26/2026
|03/31/2026
|Closure Permanent
|80
|4500 Pell Drive Sacramento CA 95838
|Kay and Associates, Inc.
|San Diego County
|03/26/2026
|04/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|103
|HMLAT-303, Building 2360, Hangar 3 Camp Pendleton CA 92055
|Welcome Palm Springs LLC dba Riviera Resort & Spa Palm Springs
|Riverside County
|03/26/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|233
|1600 N. Indian Canyon Drive Palm Springs CA 92262
|Rb Wine Associates LLC dba Rack & Riddle
|San Joaquin County
|03/27/2026
|05/29/2026
|Closure Permanent
|32
|1 Winemaster Way, Suite D Lodi CA 95240
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Butte County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|10
|310 Nord Ave Chico CA 95926
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Calaveras County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|746 Pool Station Rd San Andreas CA 95249
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Colusa County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|1802 Old Hwy 99W Williams CA 95987
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Contra Costa County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|7
|3050 Wilbur Ave Antioch CA 94509
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|El Dorado County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|2891 Mosquito Rd Placerville CA 95667
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Glenn County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|245 Garden St Willows CA 95988
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Los Angeles County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|13601 S. Broadway Los Angeles CA 90061
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Merced County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|2249 Atwater Blvd Atwater CA 95301
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Nevada County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|720 S Auburn St Grass Valley CA 95945
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Plumas County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|188 Crescent St Quincy CA 95971
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Sacramento County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|24
|5725 Alder Ave Sacramento CA 95828
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Sacramento County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|14972 CA-160 Isleton CA 95641
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|San Joaquin County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|3515 Navy Dr Stockton CA 95203
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Santa Clara County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|6001 Rossi Ln Gilroy CA 95020
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Santa Clara County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|2050 Oakland Rd San Jose CA 95131
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Shasta County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|5
|4990 Mountain Lakes Blvd Redding CA 96003
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Solano County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|5
|1900 N 1st St Dixon CA 95620
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Solano County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|744 N Texas St Fairfield CA 94533
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Stanislaus County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|24
|720 B St Modesto CA 95354
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Stanislaus County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|746 Merced St Newman CA 95360
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Sutter County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|937 Von Geldern Way Yuba City CA 95991
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Tehama County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|2155 Main St Red Bluff CA 96080
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Tuolumne County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|13079 Sanguinetti Rd Sonora CA 95370
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Yolo County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|8
|1515 S River Rd West Sacramento CA 95691
|Sentinel Transportation, LLC
|Yuba County
|03/30/2026
|05/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|418 13th St Marysville CA 95901
|F10 Oceanside LLC
|San Diego County
|03/30/2026
|05/14/2026
|Closure Permanent
|58
|201 N Myers St Oceanside CA 92054
|John Adams Academy - El Dorado
|El Dorado County
|03/30/2026
|06/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|1102 Investment Blvd. El Dorado Hills CA 95762
|John Adams Academy
|Placer County
|03/30/2026
|06/01/2026
|Closure Permanent
|13
|1797 Bella Breeze Dr. Lincoln CA 95648
|John Adams academy
|Placer County
|03/30/2026
|06/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|49
|1 Sierra Gate Plaza Roseville CA 95678
|Meta Platforms, Inc.
|San Mateo County
|03/30/2026
|05/22/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|124
|311 Airport Boulevard Burlingame CA 94010
|Meta Platforms, Inc.
|Santa Clara County
|03/30/2026
|05/29/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|74
|1180 Discovery Way Sunnyvale CA 94089
|Experian
|Orange County
|03/30/2026
|05/22/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|475 Anton Blvd. Costa Mesa CA 92626
|Oracle America, Inc.
|Alameda County
|04/01/2026
|06/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|158
|5815 Owens Drive Pleasanton CA 94588
|Morgan Technical Ceramics
|Alameda County
|04/01/2026
|06/01/2026
|Closure Permanent
|94
|2425 Whipple Road Hayward CA 94544
|Oracle America, Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|04/01/2026
|06/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|50
|1620 26th Street, Suite 100S Santa Monica CA 90404
|Oracle America, Inc.
|San Mateo County
|04/01/2026
|06/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|310
|500 Oracle Parkway Redwood City CA 94065
|Oracle America, Inc.
|Santa Clara County
|04/01/2026
|06/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|184
|4230 Leonard Stocking Drive Santa Clara CA 95054
|Crittenton (100 E. Valley View)
|Orange County
|03/27/2026
|03/31/2026
|Closure Permanent
|81
|100 E. Valley View Fullerton CA 93832
|Crittenton (600 N. Harbor Blvd)
|Orange County
|03/27/2026
|03/31/2026
|Closure Permanent
|26
|600 N. Harbor Blvd Fullerton CA 92832
|Crittenton (201 W. Amerige Ave)
|Orange County
|03/27/2026
|03/31/2026
|Closure Permanent
|37
|201 W. Amerige Ave Fullerton CA 92831
|Think Together
|Riverside County
|04/01/2026
|06/12/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|114
|6296 River Crest Dr Riverside CA 92507
|Qualcomm Incorporated (5775 Morehouse Drive)
|San Diego County
|04/02/2026
|05/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|19
|5775 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (5565 Morehouse Drive)
|San Diego County
|04/02/2026
|05/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|13
|5565 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (6455 Lusk Blvd)
|San Diego County
|04/02/2026
|05/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|5
|6455 Lusk Blvd San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (5545 Morehouse Drive)
|San Diego County
|04/02/2026
|05/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|15
|5545 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (5745 Pacific Center Blvd)
|San Diego County
|04/02/2026
|05/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|5745 Pacific Center Blvd San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (10185 McKellar Court)
|San Diego County
|04/02/2026
|05/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|10185 McKellar Court San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (10350 Sorrento Valley Road)
|San Diego County
|04/02/2026
|05/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|10350 Sorrento Valley Road San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (5737 Pacific Center Blvd)
|San Diego County
|04/02/2026
|05/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|5737 Pacific Center Blvd San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (4243 Campus Point Ct)
|San Diego County
|04/02/2026
|05/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|4243 Campus Point Ct San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (10001 Pacific Heights Blvd)
|San Diego County
|04/02/2026
|05/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|10001 Pacific Heights Blvd San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (5535 Morehouse Drive)
|San Diego County
|04/02/2026
|05/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|5535 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121
|Union of Pan Asian Communities - Positive Solutions and Elder Multicultural Access & Support Service
|San Diego County
|04/01/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|14
|3539 College Ave San Diego CA 92115
|Union of Pan Asian Communities - East Wind Clubhouse
|San Diego County
|04/01/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|5
|5348 University Ave., Ste. 108 San Diego CA 92105
|Consolidated Entertainment LLC (Reading Cinemas
|San Diego County
|04/01/2026
|05/31/2026
|Closure Permanent
|63
|5500 Grossmont Center Dr. Suite 169 La Mesa CA 91942
|Victoria Nursery
|Ventura County
|04/01/2026
|06/01/2026
|Closure Permanent
|62
|1085 Victoria Ave. Oxnard CA 93030
|Good Sports Plus, Ltd dba ARC - Barbara Worth Junior High School
|Imperial County
|04/02/2026
|06/04/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|5
|385 D Street Brawley CA 92227
|Good Sports Plus, Ltd. dba Arc - J.W. Oakley Elementary School
|Imperial County
|04/02/2026
|06/04/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|15
|1401 B Street Brawley CA 92227
|Good Sports Plus, Ltd. dba Arc - Miguel Hidalgo Elementary School
|Imperial County
|04/02/2026
|06/04/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|5
|615 S. Cesar Chavez Street Brawley CA 92227
|Good Sports Plus dba Arc - Myron D. Witter Elementary School
|Imperial County
|04/02/2026
|06/04/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|15
|150 K Street Brawley CA 92227
|Good Sports Plus dba Arc - Padilla-Pace Middle School
|Imperial County
|04/02/2026
|06/04/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|7
|681 Vine Avenue Brawley CA 92227
|Good Sports Plus Ltd, dba Arc Phil D. Swing Elementary School
|Imperial County
|04/02/2026
|06/04/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|13
|245 W A Street Brawley CA 92227
|Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba Brawley Union High School
|Imperial County
|04/02/2026
|06/04/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|480 N. Imperial Avenue Brawley CA 92227
|Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba Arc - Desert Valley High School
|Imperial County
|04/02/2026
|06/04/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|104 Magnolia Street Brawley CA 92227
|Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba Arc - Central Union High School
|Imperial County
|04/02/2026
|06/04/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|1001 W. Brighton Avenue El Centro CA 92243
|Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba Arc - Phoenix Rising/Desert Oasis High School
|Imperial County
|04/02/2026
|06/04/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|1302 S. 3rd Street El Centro CA 92243
|Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba Arc - Southwest High School
|Imperial County
|04/02/2026
|06/04/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|2001 Ocotillo Drive El Centro CA 92243
|Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba Arc
|Imperial County
|04/02/2026
|06/04/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|400 N. Imperial Avenue, Ste. 1 Imperial CA 92251
|ProYouth
|Tulare County
|04/03/2026
|06/05/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|81
|2009 W. Feemster Ave Visalia CA 93277
|Super 7
|Napa County
|04/03/2026
|05/29/2026
|Closure Permanent
|6
|500 Devlin Rd., Suite 101 Napa CA 94558
|PUC eCALS
|Los Angeles County
|04/03/2026
|06/05/2026
|Closure Permanent
|22
|2050 N San Fernando Road Los Angeles CA 90065
|Partnerships to Uplift Communities Los Angeles
|Los Angeles County
|04/03/2026
|06/05/2026
|Closure Permanent
|26
|1855 N. Main Street Los Angeles CA 90031
|Amethod Public Schools
|Alameda County
|04/06/2026
|06/05/2026
|Closure Permanent
|17
|4215 Foothill Blvd Oakland CA 94601
|Wellpath and CFMG - South Placer Jail
|Placer County
|04/07/2026
|06/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|35
|11801 Go For Broke Rd. Roseville CA 95678
|Wellpath and CFMG - Placer Jail - Auburn
|Placer County
|04/07/2026
|06/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|50
|2775 Richardson Dr. Auburn CA 95603
|Wellpath and CFMG - Placer Juvi Detention
|Placer County
|04/07/2026
|06/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|4
|11260 B Ave. Auburn CA 95603
|Prepa Tec Los Angeles campus
|Los Angeles County
|04/07/2026
|06/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|42
|8001 Santa Fe Avenue Huntington Park CA 90255
|South Coast Behavioral Health
|Orange County
|03/30/2026
|05/29/2026
|Closure Permanent
|36
|9642 Peppertree Drive Huntington Beach CA 92646
|South Coast Behavioral Health
|Orange County
|03/30/2026
|05/29/2026
|Closure Permanent
|1
|559 Pierpoint Drive Costa Mesa CA 92626
|America's Finest Charter School - High School Program
|San Diego County
|03/12/2026
|06/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|10
|4481 Estrella Avenue San Diego CA 92115
|JPMorgan Chase
|San Francisco County
|03/23/2026
|05/21/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|53
|1 Front Street San Francisco CA 94111
|Montessori West, Inc.
|Alameda County
|04/08/2026
|06/15/2026
|Closure Permanent
|35
|155 Washington Blvd. Fremont CA 94539
|Gossamer Bio, Inc.
|San Diego County
|03/16/2026
|05/15/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|65
|3115 Merryfield Row, Suite 120 San Diego CA 92121
|Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|04/08/2026
|06/12/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|111
|10202 W. Washington Boulevard Culver City CA 90232
|Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|04/08/2026
|06/12/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|5750 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles CA 90036
|Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|04/08/2026
|06/12/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|7
|6007 Sepulveda Boulevard Van Nuys CA 91411
|Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|04/08/2026
|06/12/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|9
|2150 Colorado Avenue Santa Monica CA 90404
|Qualcomm Incorporated (5565 Morehouse Drive)
|San Diego County
|04/08/2026
|06/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|10
|5565 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (5525 Morehouse Drive)
|San Diego County
|04/08/2026
|06/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|11
|5525 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (5665 Morehouse Drive)
|San Diego County
|04/08/2026
|06/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|5665 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (10145 Pacific Heights Blvd.)
|San Diego County
|04/08/2026
|06/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|10145 Pacific Heights Blvd. San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (6455 Lusk Blvd.)
|San Diego County
|04/08/2026
|06/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|6455 Lusk Blvd. San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (10185 McKellar Ct.)
|San Diego County
|04/08/2026
|06/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|10185 McKellar Ct. San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (5745 Pacific Center Blvd.)
|San Diego County
|04/08/2026
|06/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|5745 Pacific Center Blvd. San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (10160 Pacific Mesa Blvd.)
|San Diego County
|04/08/2026
|06/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|10160 Pacific Mesa Blvd. San Diego CA 92121
|Qualcomm Incorporated (10445 Pacific Center Court)
|San Diego County
|04/08/2026
|06/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|10445 Pacific Center Court San Diego CA 92121
|Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc.
|Stanislaus County
|04/06/2026
|04/07/2026
|Closure Permanent
|25
|4000 Yosemite Boulevard Modesto CA 95357
|Sumisho Air Lease Corporation
|Los Angeles County
|04/09/2026
|06/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|53
|2000 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1000N Los Angeles CA 90067
|Mills College Children's School at Northwestern University
|Alameda County
|04/10/2026
|06/10/2026
|Closure Permanent
|21
|5000 MacArthur Blvd. Oakland CA 94613
|eBay Inc.
|San Francisco County
|04/10/2026
|09/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|198
|300 Mission Street, 19th Floor San Francisco CA 94105
|Phillips 66
|Los Angeles County
|04/10/2026
|06/10/2026
|Closure Permanent
|10
|1660 W. Anaheim Street Wilmington CA 90744
|Phillips 66
|Los Angeles County
|04/10/2026
|06/10/2026
|Closure Permanent
|6
|1520 E. Sepulveda Blvd. Carson CA 90745
|Boeing Company
|Los Angeles County
|04/13/2026
|06/12/2026
|Closure Permanent
|13
|1500 Columbia Way (E. Ave. M) USAF Plant 42 Palmdale CA 93550
|Boeing Company - Edwards AFB
|Kern County
|04/13/2026
|06/12/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|305 E Popson Ave. Edwards AFB CA 93524
|Boeing Company - El Segundo
|Los Angeles County
|04/13/2026
|06/12/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|900 N Pacific Coast Hwy El Segundo CA 90245
|Boeing Company - Huntington Beach
|Orange County
|04/13/2026
|06/12/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|14441 Astronautics Lane Huntington Beach CA 92647
|Boeing Company - San Diego
|San Diego County
|04/13/2026
|06/12/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|6910 Carroll Rd. San Diego CA 92101
|The Gambrinus Company (Trumer Brewery and Taproom)
|Alameda County
|04/13/2026
|05/29/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|1404 Fourth Street Berkeley CA 94710
|Trumer Brewery, Comeback Brewing II dba Trumer Brewery
|Alameda County
|04/13/2026
|05/29/2026
|Closure Permanent
|27
|1404 Fourth Street Berkeley CA 94710
|McGee Air Services
|Los Angeles County
|04/14/2026
|06/14/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|29
|1 World Way Los Angeles CA 90045
|Redding Cement Plant
|Shasta County
|04/14/2026
|06/15/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|53
|15390 Wonderland Blvd. Redding CA 96003
|Chen-Tech Industries LLC
|Orange County
|03/30/2026
|04/02/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|98
|9 Wrigley Irvine CA 92618
|Blue Diamond Growers
|Sacramento County
|04/13/2026
|06/12/2026
|Closure Permanent
|49
|1802 C Street Sacramento CA 95811
|Ventura Coastal
|Tulare County
|04/14/2026
|06/15/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|69
|12310 Avenue 368 Visalia CA 93291
|Snap Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|04/15/2026
|04/16/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|247
|2772 Donald Douglas Loop N Santa Monica CA 90405
|Block by Block
|San Francisco County
|04/14/2026
|06/13/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|47
|870 Market St. San Francisco CA 94102
|The Primary School
|Alameda County
|04/15/2026
|06/12/2026
|Closure Permanent
|147
|750 Fargo Ave San Leandro CA 94579
|Paramount Skydance Corporation (1575 N. Gower Street)
|Los Angeles County
|04/16/2026
|01/02/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|1575 N. Gower Street Los Angeles CA 90028
|Paramount Skydance Corporation (5555 Melrose Avenue)
|Los Angeles County
|04/16/2026
|01/02/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|5
|5555 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles CA 90038
|Snap Inc.
|Santa Clara County
|04/15/2026
|04/16/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|73
|395 Page Mill Road, 3rd Floor Palo Alto CA 94306
|Noa Technologies, Inc.
|Santa Clara County
|04/07/2026
|06/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|69
|1137 San Antonio Road Mountain View CA 94043
|Disney Entertainment Operations LLC
|Los Angeles County
|04/16/2026
|06/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|53
|500 South Buena Vista St. Burbank CA 91521
|FM Restaurants HQ, LLC
|Orange County
|04/17/2026
|04/19/2026
|Closure Permanent
|49
|11065 Knott Avenue, Suite A Cypress CA 90630
|Best Formulations PC, LLC
|Orange County
|04/17/2026
|06/15/2026
|Closure Permanent
|32
|5900 Skylab Rd Huntington Beach CA 92647
|Yanfeng International Automotive Technology
|Alameda County
|04/20/2026
|06/22/2026
|Closure Permanent
|17
|31500 Hayman Street Hayward CA 94544
|YMCA Arellanes Elementary School
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|1890 Sandalwood Dr. Santa Maria CA 93455
|YMCA Arellanes Junior High
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|1890 Sandalwood Dr. Santa Maria CA 93455
|YMCA Bonita Elementary School
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|2715 W. Main St. Santa Maria CA 93458
|YMCA Robert Bruce Elementary School
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|8
|604 W. Alvin Ave. Santa Maria CA 93458
|YMCA El Camino Jr. High School
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|219 W El Camino St. Santa Maria CA 93458
|YMCA Fairlawn Elementary School
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|123 St Mary Drive Santa Maria CA 93458
|YMCA Fesler Jr. High School
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|1100 E Fesler St. Santa Maria CA 93454
|YMCA Roberto & Dr. Francisco Jimenez Elementary School
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|12
|1970 Biscayne St. Santa Maria CA 93458
|YMCA Tommie Kunst Jr. High School
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|930 Hidden Pines Way Santa Maria CA 93458
|YMCA Bill Libbon Elementary School
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|11
|750 Meehan St. Santa Maria CA 93454
|YMCA Liberty Elementary School
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|9
|1300 Sonya Ln. Santa Maria CA 93458
|YMCA Juan Pacifico Ontiveros Elementary School
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|10
|930 Rancho Verde Santa Maria CA 93458
|YMCA Rice Elementary School
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|11
|700 Vickie Ave. Santa Maria CA 93454
|YMCA Sanchez Elementary School
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|8
|804 Liberty St. Santa Maria CA 93458
|YMCA Taylor Elementary School
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|10
|1921 Carlotti Dr. Santa Maria CA 93454
|YMCA Tunnel Elementary School
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|10
|1248 Dena Way Santa Maria CA 93454
|YMCA Santa Maria Valley
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|7
|3400 Skyway Drive Santa Maria CA 93455
|YMCA Oakley Elementary School
|Santa Barbara County
|04/17/2026
|06/09/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|9
|1120 W Harding Ave. Santa Maria CA 93458
|Guayabito Farms, LLC
|Ventura County
|04/07/2026
|06/06/2026
|Closure Permanent
|98
|5060 Olivas Park Drive Ventura CA 93003
|Premier Berry Farms, LLC
|Ventura County
|04/07/2026
|06/06/2026
|Closure Permanent
|74
|2840 East Hueneme Road Oxnard CA 93033
|Corteva Agriscience LLC
|Contra Costa County
|04/21/2026
|07/03/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|901 Loveridge Road Pittsburg CA 94565
|City National Bank
|Los Angeles County
|04/21/2026
|06/22/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|555 S. Flower Street Los Angeles CA 90071
|Ample Joy ABA Consulting Services, LLC
|Riverside County
|12/01/2025
|02/02/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|100
|1411 Rimpau Avenue Suite 109 Corona CA 92879
|ODS Technologies LP and Betfair Interactive US LLC
|Los Angeles County
|04/06/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|174
|6701 Center Drive West, Suite 160 Los Angeles CA 90045
|Paramount Skydance Corporation - 1575 N. Gower
|Los Angeles County
|04/16/2026
|01/02/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|5
|1575 N. Gower Street Los Angeles CA 90038
|Paramount Skydance Corporation
|Los Angeles County
|04/16/2026
|01/02/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|5555 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles CA 90038
|Next Stop Logistics Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|04/22/2026
|04/16/2026
|Closure Permanent
|80
|9350 Rayo Ave. South Gate CA 90280
|Joe's Crab Shack
|Orange County
|04/22/2026
|06/21/2026
|Closure Permanent
|44
|12011 Harbor Blvd Garden Grove CA 92840
|Freudenberg Medical LLC
|Santa Barbara County
|04/22/2026
|06/24/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|80
|1110 Mark Avenue Carpinteria CA 93013
|Epic Games Inc.
|Marin County
|04/23/2026
|03/27/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|16
|700 Larkspur Landing Cir Larkspur CA 94939
|Epic Games Inc.
|San Diego County
|04/23/2026
|03/27/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|28
|401 West A. Street, Suite 2400 San Diego CA 92101
|Epic Games Inc. (Remote Employees in San Francisco)
|San Diego County
|04/23/2026
|03/27/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|28
|401 West A. Street, Suite 2400 (Remote Employees in San Francisco) San Diego CA 92101
|Epic Games Inc. (Remote Employees in Los Angeles)
|San Diego County
|04/23/2026
|03/27/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|61
|401 West A. Street, Suite 2400 (Remote Employees in Los Angeles) San Diego CA 92101
|Epic Games Inc. (Remote Employees in El Segundo)
|San Diego County
|04/23/2026
|03/27/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|401 West A. Street, Suite 2400 (Remote Employees in El Segundo) San Diego CA 92101
|Blue Diamond Growers
|Sacramento County
|04/24/2026
|06/26/2026
|Closure Permanent
|3
|1802 C Street Sacramento CA 95811
|Constellation Brands, Inc.
|Sonoma County
|04/24/2026
|06/25/2026
|Closure Permanent
|7
|26200 Arnold Drive Sonoma CA 95476
|Aramark Campus, LLC
|Kern County
|04/10/2026
|06/11/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|49
|8901 Stockdale Highway Bakersfield CA 93311
|FM Restaurants HQ, LLC
|Orange County
|04/26/2026
|04/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|43
|11065 Knott Avenue, Suite A Cypress CA 90630
|Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLC
|Santa Clara County
|04/26/2026
|06/27/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|42
|521 Alder Dr. Milpitas CA 95035
|Veritiv Visual
|Orange County
|04/27/2026
|06/24/2026
|Closure Permanent
|46
|1600 E Valencia Dr. Fullerton CA 92831
|Black Tiger Medical Transportation
|San Diego County
|04/27/2026
|06/28/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|82
|9090 Birch St. Spring Valley CA 91977
|Apple Inc.
|San Diego County
|04/23/2026
|06/24/2026
|Closure Permanent
|57
|272 E Via Rancho Pkwy Escondido CA 92025
|FreshRealm, Inc.
|San Joaquin County
|04/27/2026
|06/27/2026
|Closure Permanent
|228
|2900 N MacArthur Dr, Unit 300 Tracy CA 95376
|First Transit, Inc.
|Contra Costa County
|04/27/2026
|06/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|194
|801 Wilbur Ave Antioch CA 94509
|Five Guys Operations, LLC
|Merced County
|04/28/2026
|06/26/2026
|Closure Permanent
|13
|3572 G Street Merced CA 95340
|Satco, Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|04/10/2026
|06/10/2026
|Closure Permanent
|34
|1601 E. El Segundo Blvd. El Segundo CA 90245
|Dudek
|Butte County
|04/29/2026
|06/29/2026
|Closure Permanent
|36
|930 Garden Drive Oroville CA 95965
|The Primary School (750 Fargo Ave)
|Alameda County
|04/28/2026
|06/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|25
|750 Fargo Ave San Leandro CA 94579
|The Primary School (2086 Clarke Ave)
|San Mateo County
|04/28/2026
|06/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|100
|2086 Clarke Ave East Palo Alto CA 94303
|The Primary School (1765 East Bayshore Rd. Ste. 111)
|San Mateo County
|04/28/2026
|06/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|22
|1765 East Bayshore Rd. Ste. 111 East Palo Alto CA 94303
|Raytheon, An RTX Business
|Los Angeles County
|04/28/2026
|07/03/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|2000 E El Segundo Blvd. El Segundo CA 90245
|Altura Management Services
|Los Angeles County
|04/30/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|113
|1401 N Montebello Blvd Montebello CA 90640
|Five Guys Operations
|Los Angeles County
|04/30/2026
|05/26/2026
|Closure Permanent
|15
|1552 S Azusa Ave City of Industry CA 91748
|Manteca District Ambulance Service - Striker Court
|Tuolumne County
|04/30/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|18
|18440 Striker Court Sonora CA 95370
|Manteca District Ambulance Service
|Tuolumne County
|04/30/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|20591 N Sunshine Road, Suite B Sonora CA 95370
|Manteca District Ambulance Service - Hwy 49
|Tuolumne County
|04/30/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|1180 Hwy 49 Sonora CA 95370
|Manteca District Ambulance Service - Powder House
|Tuolumne County
|04/30/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|11850 Powder House St. Groveland CA 95321
|Manteca District Ambulance Service - Jamestown
|Tuolumne County
|04/30/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|18063 4th Ave. Jamestown CA 95327
|Propark Mobility
|Riverside County
|04/30/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|123
|340 Mountain Ave. Perris CA 92570
|California Academy of Sciences
|San Francisco County
|04/28/2026
|06/29/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|53
|55 Music Concourse Drive San Francisco CA 94118
|C&K Market, Inc.
|Lake County
|04/29/2026
|06/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|32
|355 Lakeport Blvd Lakeport CA 95453
|First Student
|Fresno County
|05/01/2026
|07/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|170
|2805 South East Avenue Fresno CA 93725
|Children's Institute Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|04/30/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|47
|2121 W Temple St Los Angeles CA 90026
|Quixote Studio Services - Griffith Park
|Los Angeles County
|04/27/2026
|06/29/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|4585 Electronics Place Los Angeles CA 90039
|Quixote Studio Services - North Valley Campus A
|Los Angeles County
|04/27/2026
|06/29/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|9
|12137 Montague St Pacoima CA 9131
|Quixote Studio Services - North Valley
|Los Angeles County
|04/27/2026
|06/29/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|7
|10252 Norris Ave. Pacoima CA 91331
|Quixote Studio Services - Sun valley
|Los Angeles County
|04/27/2026
|06/29/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|11473 Penrose St. Sun Valley CA 91352
|Quixote Studio Services - Sylmar North
|Los Angeles County
|04/27/2026
|06/29/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|17
|14002 Balboa Blvd. Sylmar CA 91342
|Quixote Studio Services - Sylmar South
|Los Angeles County
|04/27/2026
|06/29/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|13334 Ralston Ave. Sylmar CA 91342
|Quixote Studio Services - West Hollywood
|Los Angeles County
|04/27/2026
|06/29/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|10
|1011 N Fuller Ave. West Hollywood CA 90046
|Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|San Mateo County
|04/30/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|108
|800 Bridge Parkway Redwood City CA 94065
|Skyline Avatar House, LP
|Santa Clara County
|04/29/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|49
|4200 Great American Parkway Santa Clara CA 95054
|Brite Horizons Nonpublic School (Abrite)
|Santa Cruz County
|04/30/2026
|06/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|59
|125 Bethany Dr. Scotts Valley CA 95066
|Five Guys Operations - Store No. 1795
|Kings County
|05/03/2026
|07/02/2026
|Closure Permanent
|14
|1693 West Lacy Blvd. Ste. A Hanford CA 93230
|Five Guys Operations - Store No. 1323
|Los Angeles County
|05/03/2026
|05/25/2026
|Closure Permanent
|13
|10140 Carmencita Road Whittier CA 90605
|Zenlen Inc. (Native)
|San Francisco County
|05/04/2026
|09/01/2026
|Closure Permanent
|53
|201 California St. #450 San Francisco CA 94111
|Geodis
|San Bernardino County
|04/28/2026
|07/03/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|238
|1710 West Baseline Road Rialto CA 92376
|FM Restaurants HQ, LLC
|Orange County
|05/06/2026
|06/10/2026
|Closure Permanent
|56
|18512 MacArthur Boulevard Irvine CA 92612
|Eclipse Advantage, LLC
|San Bernardino County
|05/06/2026
|05/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|10
|8688 Etiwanda Avenue Rancho Cucamonga CA 91739
|Streamland Media Midco, LLC
|Los Angeles County
|05/06/2026
|07/06/2026
|Closure Permanent
|71
|941 N Highland Ave. Los Angeles CA 90038
|GladUDid LLC (Chick-fil-A)
|San Bernardino County
|05/07/2026
|07/11/2026
|Closure Temporary
|98
|3640 Grand Ave Chino Hills CA 91709
|Fresh Venture Foods, LLC
|Santa Barbara County
|05/07/2026
|07/10/2026
|Closure Permanent
|185
|1205 Craig Dr. Santa Maria CA 93458
|Cloudflare, Inc.
|San Francisco County
|05/07/2026
|05/15/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|224
|101 Townsend St. San Francisco CA 94107
|Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America, Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|05/07/2026
|07/06/2026
|Closure Permanent
|72
|4031 & 4035 Via Oro Ave Long Beach CA 90810
|Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, L.L.C.
|Ventura County
|05/08/2026
|07/10/2026
|Closure Permanent
|85
|5335 Walker Street Ventura CA 93003
|The People Concern - Cloverfield
|Los Angeles County
|04/27/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|20
|1751 Cloverfield Blvd. Santa Monica CA 90404
|The People Concern - Arlington HQ
|Los Angeles County
|04/27/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|5
|2116 S Arlington Ste. 100 Los Angeles CA 90018
|The People Concern - Nest 2
|Los Angeles County
|04/27/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|15
|222 S Hill St. Los Angeles CA 90012
|The People Concern - 316 W
|Los Angeles County
|04/27/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|5
|316 W 2nd St. Los Angeles CA 90012
|The People Concern - Admin
|Los Angeles County
|04/27/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|1447 - 1453 16th St. Santa Monica CA 90404
|Transdev
|Tulare County
|04/29/2026
|06/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|126
|25430 Road 140 Visalia CA 93291
|Kidango, Inc. - Skyway Office
|Alameda County
|05/06/2026
|07/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|59
|3101 Skyway Court Fremont CA 94539
|Kidango, Inc. - Peixoto Center
|Alameda County
|05/06/2026
|07/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|29159 Ruus Road Hayward CA 94544
|Kidango, Inc. - Castlemont Center
|Alameda County
|05/06/2026
|07/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|8601 MacArthur Blvd. Oakland CA 94605
|Kidango, Inc. - CCELC Center
|Santa Clara County
|05/06/2026
|07/01/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|2000 Kammerer Ave. San Jose CA 95116
|National Distribution Centers, LLC
|Los Angeles County
|05/11/2026
|07/05/2026
|Closure Permanent
|50
|8688 Etiwanda Ave Rancho Cucamonga CA 91732
|Alain LeRoyLocke College Preparatory Academy (Green Dot Public Schools)
|Los Angeles County
|05/07/2026
|06/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|113
|325 E. 11th Street Los Angeles CA 90061
|PET CLUB
|Placer County
|05/13/2026
|07/18/2026
|Closure Permanent
|6
|318 N. Sunrise Blvd. Roseville CA 95661
|Liberty Healthcare Corporation
|San Bernardino County
|05/13/2026
|07/08/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|113
|9500 Etiwanda Ave Rancho Cucamonga CA 91739
|Stepping Stone
|Los Angeles County
|05/01/2026
|06/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|8
|200 N. Benton Way Los Angeles CA 90026
|Durham School Services
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|07/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|51
|4029 Las Virgenes Rd. Calabasas CA 91302
|Carnegie Science Institution of Washington
|Santa Clara County
|04/09/2026
|06/30/2026
|Closure Permanent
|27
|260 Panama St. Stanford CA 94305
|Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Banning High
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|5
|1527 Lakme Ave. Wilmington CA 90744
|Boys and Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Fries Ave Elementary
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|4
|1301 N Fries Ave. Wilmington CA 90744
|Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Gulf Ave Elementary
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|1
|828 W. L Street Wilmington CA 90744
|Boys & Girls Club of LA Harbor - Harry Bridges Span School
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|3
|1235 Broad Ave. Wilmington CA 90744
|Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Harbor Teacher Prep Academy
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|7
|1111 Figueroa Place Wilmington CA 90744
|Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Wilmington Club
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|3
|1444 W. Q Street Wilmington CA 90744
|Boys & Girls Club of LA Harbor - Wilmington Park ES
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|3
|1140 Mahar Ave. Wilmington CA 90744
|Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Barton Hill Elementary
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|3
|423 N Pacific Ave. San Pedro CA 90731
|Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Dana Middle School
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|3
|1501 S. Cabrillo Ave. San Pedro CA 90731
|Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Park Western Elementary
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|8
|1214 Park Western Place San Pedro CA 90732
|Boys & Girls Club of LA Harbor - Point Fermin Elementary
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|5
|3333 S Kerckhoff Ave. San Pedro CA 90731
|Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - South Shores Elementary
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|3
|2060 W 35th Street San Pedro CA 90732
|Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Taper Ave. Elementary
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|8
|1824 N Taper Ave. San Pedro CA 90731
|Boy& Girls Club of the LA Harbor - White Point Elementary
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|5
|1410 Silvius Ave. San Pedro CA 90731
|Boys & Girls Club of the La Harbor - Cheryl Green/Torrance Club
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|1
|1435 Del Amo Blvd. Torrance CA 90501
|Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Environmental Charter MS
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|4
|812 W 165th Place Gardena CA 90247
|Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Fleming Middle School
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|7
|25425 Walnut Street Lomita CA 90717
|Boys &Girls Club of the La Harbor - Harbor City Elementary School
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|10
|1508 254th Street Harbor City CA 90710
|Boys & Girls Club at the LA Harbor - Narbonne High School
|Los Angeles County
|05/13/2026
|06/10/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|2
|243000 S. Western Ave. Harbor City CA 90710
|City National Bank - Flower Street
|Los Angeles County
|04/27/2026
|06/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|555 S. Flower Street Los Angeles CA 90071
|City National Bank
|Los Angeles County
|04/27/2026
|06/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|350 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles CA 90071
|Blue Diamond Growers
|Sacramento County
|05/15/2026
|07/17/2026
|Closure Permanent
|7
|1802 C Street Sacramento CA 95811
|LinkedIn Corporation
|San Francisco County
|05/15/2026
|07/13/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|108
|222 Second Street San Francisco CA 94105
|LinkedIn Corporation
|Santa Barbara County
|05/15/2026
|07/13/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|21
|6410 Via Real Carpinteria CA 93013
|LinkedIn Corporation
|Santa Clara County
|05/15/2026
|07/13/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|59
|1000 W. Maude Avenue Sunnyvale CA 94085
|LinkedIn Corporation
|Santa Clara County
|05/15/2026
|07/13/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|352
|700 E. Middlefield Road Mountain View CA 94043
|LinkedIn Corporation (Home Office)
|Santa Clara County
|05/15/2026
|07/13/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|66
|Home Office Mountain View CA 94043
|NBC Manteca Merchants, Inc.
|San Joaquin County
|05/18/2026
|07/17/2026
|Closure Permanent
|68
|912 Spreckels Ave. Manteca CA 95336
|Eclipse Advantage, LLC
|Los Angeles County
|05/18/2026
|07/17/2026
|Closure Permanent
|6
|19788 Van Ness Avenue Torrance CA 90501
|Canteen Vending Services
|Alameda County
|05/19/2026
|07/19/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|110
|4817 Hannover Place Fremont CA 94538
|Bayless Manufacturing, LLC
|Los Angeles County
|05/01/2026
|07/15/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|16
|26140 Avenue Hall Valencia CA 91355
|Bayless Manufacturing, LLC
|Los Angeles County
|05/01/2026
|07/15/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|28258 Avenue Stanford Valencia CA 91355
|Bayless Manufacturing, LLC
|Los Angeles County
|05/01/2026
|07/15/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|43
|26100 Avenue Hall Valencia CA 91355
|AbbVie Inc.
|Orange County
|05/19/2026
|07/20/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|85
|2525 Dupont Drive Irvine CA 92612
|TeamOne
|Riverside County
|05/18/2026
|06/13/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|725
|29800 Eucalyptus Ave. Moreno Valley CA 92555
|ACT Lighting, Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|05/15/2026
|07/31/2026
|Closure Permanent
|11
|250 S. Flower Street Burbank CA 91502
|Alliance (Margaret M. Bloomfield)
|Los Angeles County
|05/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|7907 Santa Fe Ave Huntington Park CA 90255
|Alliance (Collins Family College)
|Los Angeles County
|05/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|2071 Saturn Avenue Huntington Park CA 90255
|Alliance (College-Ready Middle)
|Los Angeles County
|05/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|113 S. Rowan Avenue Los Angeles CA 90063
|Alliance (Piera Barbaglia Shaheen Health)
|Los Angeles County
|05/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|8515 Kansas Avenue Los Angeles CA 90044
|Alliance (Kory Hunter)
|Los Angeles County
|05/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|5886 Compton Ave Los Angeles CA 90001
|Alliance (Leichtman-Levine Family)
|Los Angeles County
|05/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|12
|2930 Fletcher Drive Los Angeles CA 90065
|Alliance (Marine - Innovation)
|Los Angeles County
|05/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|11933 Allegheny St. Sun Valley CA 91352
|Alliance (Gertz-Ressler)
|Los Angeles County
|05/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|2023 South Union Avenue Los Angeles CA 90007
|Alliance (Dr. Olga Mohan)
|Los Angeles County
|05/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|6
|644 West 17th Street Los Angeles CA 90015
|Alliance (Patti & Peter Neuwirth)
|Los Angeles County
|05/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|4610 S. Main Street Los Angeles CA 90037
|Alliance (Ouchi-O Donovan)
|Los Angeles County
|05/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2
|5356 South 5th Avenue Los Angeles CA 90043
|Alliance (Virgil Roberts)
|Los Angeles County
|05/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|1
|2941 West 70th Street Los Angeles CA 90043
|Alliance (Cindy & Bill Simon)
|Los Angeles County
|05/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|5
|10720 Wilmington Avenue Los Angeles CA 90059
|Alliance (Jack H. Skirball)
|Los Angeles County
|05/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|603 E. 115th Street Los Angeles CA 90059
|Alliance (Susan and Eric Smidt)
|Los Angeles County
|05/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|4
|211 South Avenue 20 Los Angeles CA 90031
|Alliance (Ted K. Tajima)
|Los Angeles County
|05/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|3
|1552 Rockwood St Los Angeles CA 90026
|Alliance (College-Ready Public Schools)
|Los Angeles County
|05/19/2026
|06/30/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|5
|1149 S. Hill St. Suite 950 Los Angeles CA 90015
|Intuit Inc.
|Santa Clara County
|05/20/2026
|07/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|493
|2601 Garcia Avenue Mountain View CA 94043
|Credit Karma, LLC
|Alameda County
|05/20/2026
|07/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|117
|1100 Broadway Oakland CA 94607
|Flagship Facilities Services, LLC
|San Francisco County
|05/20/2026
|07/19/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|178
|250 Howard St San Francisco CA 94105
|Intuit Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|05/20/2026
|07/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|90
|21650 Oxnard Street Woodland Hills CA 91367
|Intuit Inc.
|San Diego County
|05/20/2026
|07/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|277
|7535 Torry Santa Fe Rd. San Diego CA 92129
|Intuit Inc.
|San Francisco County
|05/20/2026
|07/31/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|50
|505 Howard St. San Francisco CA 94105
|NetApp, Inc.
|Santa Clara County
|05/20/2026
|07/18/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|77
|3060 Olsen Drive San Jose CA 95128
|National Distribution Centers, LLC (19688 Van Ness Ave)
|Los Angeles County
|05/18/2026
|07/17/2026
|Closure Permanent
|1
|19688 Van Ness Ave Torrance CA 90501
|National Distribution Centers, LLC (19788 Van Ness Ave)
|Los Angeles County
|05/18/2026
|07/17/2026
|Closure Permanent
|89
|19788 Van Ness Ave Torrance CA 90501
|Meta Platforms, Inc.
|Alameda County
|05/22/2026
|07/22/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|81
|6530 Paseo Padre Parkway Fremont CA 94555
|Meta Platforms, Inc.
|San Mateo County
|05/22/2026
|07/22/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|338
|311 Airport Boulevard Burlingame CA 94010
|Meta Platforms, Inc.
|San Francisco County
|05/22/2026
|07/22/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|252
|250 Howard St San Francisco CA 94105
|Meta Platforms, Inc.
|Los Angeles County
|05/22/2026
|05/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|74
|12105 E Waterfront Drive Playa Vista CA 90094
|Meta Platforms, Inc.
|San Mateo County
|05/22/2026
|05/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|2,212
|1 Hacker Way Menlo Park CA 94025
|Meta Platforms, Inc.
|Santa Clara County
|05/22/2026
|05/26/2026
|Layoff Permanent
|313
|1180 Discovery Way Sunnyvale CA 94089
|KBR Services LLC
|San Bernardino County
|05/24/2026
|05/27/2026
|Layoff Temporary
|650
|National Training Center, Bldg. 896, Langford Lake Road Barstow CA 92311
|Transdev Services, Inc.
|Yolo County
|05/26/2026
|05/27/2026
|Closure Permanent
|84
|352 Industrial Way Woodland CA 95776