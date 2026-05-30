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All the Layoffs in California in 2026

Here is a list of all companies in California laying off workers this year and filing WARN notices with the state Employment Development Department.

CompanyCalifornia CountyNotice
Date		Effective
Date		Layoff/
Closure		No. Of
Employees		Address
Alameda Health System - Wilma Chan Highland HospitalAlameda County01/06/202603/09/2026Layoff Permanent1281411 E. 31st St. Oakland CA 94602
Alameda Health System - San Leandro HospitalAlameda County01/06/202603/09/2026Layoff Permanent2213855 E. 14th St. San Leandro CA 94578
Alameda Health System - John George HospitalAlameda County01/06/202603/09/2026Layoff Permanent162060 Fairmont Dr. San Leandro CA 94578
Alameda Health System - Alameda HospitalAlameda County01/06/202603/09/2026Layoff Permanent92070 Clinton Ave. Alameda CA 94501
Alameda Health System - System Support CenterAlameda County01/06/202603/09/2026Layoff Permanent187677 Oakport St. Oakland CA 94621
Alameda Health System - Fairmont Rehabilitation and WellnessAlameda County01/06/202603/09/2026Layoff Permanent4415400 Foothill Blvd. San Leandro CA 94578
Alameda Health System - Park BridgeAlameda County01/06/202603/09/2026Layoff Permanent32401 Blanding Ave. Alameda CA 94501
Local Initiative Health Authority for Los Angeles County dba L.A. Care Health PlanLos Angeles County01/09/202603/13/2026Layoff Permanent2251200 West 7th Street Los Angeles CA 90017
Macy'sSan Diego County01/09/202603/18/2026Closure Permanent775500 Grossmont Center Drive La Mesa CA 91942
Cucina Enoteca Del MarSan Diego County01/09/202603/11/2026Layoff Permanent432730 Via de la Valle Del Mar CA 92014
Pomona Hospital Medical Center (1798)Los Angeles County01/07/202603/08/2026Layoff Permanent1081798 North Gary Avenue Pomona CA 91767
Pomona Hospital Medical Center (1601)Los Angeles County01/07/202603/08/2026Layoff Permanent11601 N. Monte Vista Ave Claremont CA 91711
Pomona Hospital Medical Center (300)Los Angeles County01/07/202603/08/2026Layoff Permanent4300 S. Park Avenue Pomona CA 91767
Hupp Draft ServicesButte County01/11/202602/27/2026Closure Permanent7570 Loren Avenue Chico CA 95928
Informatica LLCSan Mateo County01/12/202602/28/2026Layoff Permanent352100 Seaport Blvd. Redwood City CA 94063
Nestle USA, Inc. Mira Loma Distribution CenterRiverside County01/12/202603/13/2026Closure Permanent883450 Dulles Dr. Mira Loma CA 91752
Wabash National LPRiverside County01/05/202603/06/2026Layoff Permanent61190 Harley Knox Blvd. Perris CA 92571
Wabash National LPRiverside County01/05/202603/06/2026Layoff Permanent9422135 Alessandro Blvd Moreno Valley CA 92553
Copan Diagnostics, Inc.San Diego County01/05/202603/13/2026Closure Permanent792728 Loker Avenue West Carlsbad CA 92010
RR DonnelleyAlameda County01/14/202603/31/2026Closure Permanent706955 Mowry Avenue Newark CA 94560
Valero Refining CompanySolano County01/13/202603/15/2026Layoff Permanent2373400 East 2nd Street Benicia CA 94510
Amy's Drive-ThruSonoma County01/14/202603/08/2026Closure Permanent5558 Golf Course Drive West Rohnert Park CA 94928
DHL Supply ChainAlameda County01/15/202603/20/2026Layoff Permanent741201 Voyager Street Livermore CA 94551
Sealed Air CorporationLos Angeles County01/08/202604/30/2026Closure Permanent5119440 Arenth Ave City of Industry CA 91748
Lakeshore Learning Materials, LLCLos Angeles County01/16/202603/16/2026Layoff Permanent1632695 E. Dominguez St. Carson CA 90895
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. CooperOrange County01/15/202601/16/2026Layoff Permanent825500 Commerce Centre Drive Lake Forest CA 92630
Albertsons Companies LLCRiverside County01/16/202603/19/2026Closure Permanent751260 E. Ontario Ave Corona CA 92881
GCOM Software LLC dba VoyatekSacramento County01/16/202603/20/2026Layoff Permanent83100 Zinfandel Suite 250 Rancho Cordova CA 95670
James Hardie Fontana ManufacturingSan Bernardino County01/15/202603/16/2026Closure Permanent9410901 Elm Ave. Fontana CA 92337
The Vons Companies Inc.San Bernardino County01/16/202603/19/2026Closure Permanent70552 N. Orange St. Redlands CA 92374
Best BuySan Diego County01/16/202603/17/2026Closure Permanent4611160 Rancho Carmel Dr. San Diego CA 92128
Best BuySanta Clara County01/16/202603/17/2026Closure Permanent603090 Stevens Creek Blvd. San Jose CA 95128
UKG Inc.Orange County01/15/202603/16/2026Closure Permanent2095 Hutton Centre, Suite 1100 Santa Ana CA 92702
Resonetics, LLCSan Mateo County01/20/202604/21/2026Closure Permanent61405 Campbell Ave. Menlo Park CA 94025
Meta Platforms, Inc.Los Angeles County01/16/202603/20/2026Layoff Permanent5312105 E Waterfront Drive Playa Vista CA 90094
Pioneer Custom Electrical Products, LLCLos Angeles County01/21/202603/31/2026Closure Permanent4710640 Springdale Avenue Santa Fe Springs CA 90670
Meta Platforms, Inc.San Mateo County01/16/202603/20/2026Layoff Permanent219311 Airport Boulevard Burlingame CA 94010
McGee Air ServicesAlameda County01/05/202603/06/2026Closure Permanent321 Airport Dr Oakland CA 94621
Primo Brands, Inc.San Diego County01/16/202603/17/2026Layoff Permanent1911811 Highway 67 Lakeside CA 92040
Western Digital TechnologiesSanta Clara County01/20/202601/20/2026Layoff Permanent875601 Great Oaks Parkway San Jose CA 95119
Gilead Sciences, Inc.San Diego County01/21/202603/27/2026Layoff Permanent344010 Ocean Ranch Blvd Oceanside CA 92056
Corteva AgriscienceContra Costa County01/22/202602/27/2026Layoff Permanent1901 Loveridge Road Pittsburg CA 94565
Illumina, Inc Worldwide HeadquartersSan Diego County01/14/202603/09/2026Layoff Permanent15200 Illumina Way San Diego CA 92122
Illumina, Inc. Worldwide HeadquartersSan Diego County01/14/202603/16/2026Layoff Permanent45200 Illumina Way San Diego CA 92122
AutodeskSan Francisco County01/23/202604/01/2026Layoff Permanent1041 Market Street San Francisco CA 94105
Phillips 66 - WilmingtonLos Angeles County01/26/202612/01/2026Closure Permanent1111660 W. Anaheim Street Wilmington CA 90744
Phillips 66Los Angeles County01/26/202612/01/2026Closure Permanent441520 E. Sepulveda Blvd. Carson CA 90745
Schultz Industrial Services, Inc.Los Angeles County01/27/202603/31/2026Closure Permanent661660 W. Anaheim Street Los Angeles CA 90744
JBT Marel CorporationMadera County01/27/202609/18/2026Closure Permanent592300 W Industrial Ave. Madera CA 93637
Google (BRGAS1265)Santa Clara County01/26/202604/12/2026Layoff Permanent11265 Borregas Avenue Sunnyvale CA 94089
Google (HMBLT3)Santa Clara County01/26/202603/29/2026Layoff Permanent1227 Humboldt Court Sunnyvale CA 94089
Google (MP1)Santa Clara County01/26/202603/29/2026Layoff Permanent21155 Borregas Avenue Sunnyvale CA 94089
Google (MP2)Santa Clara County01/26/202603/22/2026Layoff Permanent31175 Borregas Avenue Sunnyvale CA 94089
Google (MP3)Santa Clara County01/26/202603/29/2026Layoff Permanent271170 Bordeaux Drive Sunnyvale CA 94089
Google (MP4)Santa Clara County01/26/202603/15/2026Layoff Permanent241190 Bordeaux Drive Sunnyvale CA 94089
Google (MPD237)Santa Clara County01/26/202603/15/2026Layoff Permanent19237 Moffett Park Drive Sunnyvale CA 94089
Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego - Mission Valley ASIPSan Diego County01/27/202603/31/2026Layoff Permanent453131 Camino Del Rio N, Ste. 300 San Diego CA 92108
Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego - MG Suite ASan Diego County01/27/202603/31/2026Layoff Permanent74575 Mission Gorge Place San Diego CA 92120
Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego - MG Suite BSan Diego County01/27/202603/31/2026Layoff Permanent114575 Mission Gorge Place San Diego CA 92120
Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego - San Diego Migrant ShelterSan Diego County01/27/202603/31/2026Layoff Permanent74902 Pacific Highway San Diego CA 92110
Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego - Pastoral CenterSan Diego County01/27/202603/31/2026Layoff Permanent63888 Paducah Dr. San Diego CA 92117
Thermo Fisher ScientificSan Diego County01/27/202603/18/2026Layoff Temporary1735781 Van Allen Way Carlsbad CA 92008
BEN Group. Inc (BENlabs)Los Angeles County01/26/202603/06/2026Closure Permanent7514724 Ventura Blvd, Suite 1200 Los Angeles CA 91403
Amazon - MAB1Los Angeles County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent2156245 Topanga Canyon Blvd. Woodland Hills CA 91367
Amazon - MAB4Los Angeles County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent1315101 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood CA 91601
Amazon - MAB5Los Angeles County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent18419340 Rinaldi St. Porter Ranch CA 91326
Amazon - MAC9Los Angeles County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent1686235 E Spring St. Long Beach CA 90808
Amazon - MAF3Los Angeles County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent20116325 Ventura Blvd. Encino CA 91436
Amazon - MAF8Los Angeles County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent19621035 Hawthrone Blvd. Torrance CA 90503
Amazon - MAF9Los Angeles County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent15511340 South St. Cerritos CA 90703
Amazon - MAG1Los Angeles County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent1856855 S La Cienega Blvd Los Angeles CA 90045
Amazon - MAK9Los Angeles County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent1343425 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena CA 91107
Amazon - MAB8Orange County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent1916911 Warner Avenue Huntington Beach CA 92647
Amazon - MAB9Orange County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent19113672 Jamboree Rd. Irvine CA 92602
Amazon - MAC2Orange County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent1751100 S. Harbor Blvd. Fullerton CA 92832
Amazon - MBA6Orange County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent18118100 Brookhurst St. Fountain Valley CA 92708
Amazon - MAQ9Placer County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent1746780 Stanford Ranch Rd. Roseville CA 95678
Amazon - MAH8Riverside County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent17240481 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. Murrieta CA 92563
Amazon - MAI8Riverside County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent18214837 Pomerado Rd. Poway CA 92064
Amazon - MAJ8Riverside County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent1603941 Bedford Canyon Rd. Corona CA 92883
Amazon - MAM9Sacramento County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent1797530 Elk Grove Blvd. Elk Grove CA 95757
Amazon - MAQ8Sacramento County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent1635425 Sunrise Blvd. Citrus Heights CA 95610
Amazon - MAF5San Bernardino County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent190235 E. Foothill Blvd. Upland CA 91786
Amazon - MAO6San Bernardino County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent18916188 South Highland Ave. Fontana CA 92336
Amazon - MAM7Ventura County01/28/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent139742 Los Angeles Ave Moorpark CA 93021
Pinterest Inc. (San Francisco)San Francisco County01/27/202603/31/2026Layoff Permanent98651 Brannan St San Francisco CA 94107
Pinterest Inc. (CA Remote)San Francisco County01/27/202603/31/2026Layoff Permanent4Remote Remote CA 94107
Pinterest Inc. (Palo Alto)Santa Clara County01/27/202603/31/2026Layoff Permanent16395 Page Mill Rd., Suite 200 Palo Alto CA 94306
Shell Recharge SolutionsLos Angeles County01/29/202603/31/2026Layoff Permanent29767 S Alameda, Suite 200 Los Angeles CA 90021
Innovation Bakers, LLCOrange County01/26/202603/31/2026Layoff Permanent1171910 W Malvern Ave. Fullerton CA 92833
First Foundation Inc.Orange County01/28/202603/31/2026Layoff Permanent9818101 Von Karman Avenue, Suite 150 Irvine CA 92612
Mercury Systems, Inc.Alameda County01/30/202603/31/2026Closure Permanent1848025 Fremont Blvd Fremont CA 94538
Amazon (LAX10)Los Angeles County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent21620 26Th St Ste 4000N Santa Monica CA 90404
Amazon (LAX16)Los Angeles County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent462425 Olympic Blvd Ste 2000E Santa Monica CA 90404
Amazon (LAX78)Los Angeles County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent452450 Colorado Avenue Santa Monica CA 90404
Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, Inc.San Francisco County01/29/202603/30/2026Layoff Permanent1499 Illinois St. San Francisco CA 94158
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, LLCSan Mateo County01/29/202603/30/2026Layoff Permanent381180 Main St. Redwood CA 94063
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, LLC - RemoteSan Mateo County01/29/202603/30/2026Layoff Permanent321180 Main St. Redwood City CA 94063
Amazon (SJC25)Santa Clara County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent432795 Augustine Dr Santa Clara CA 95054
Amazon (SJC38)Santa Clara County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent1413075 Olcott St Santa Clara CA 95054
Amazon (SJC44)Santa Clara County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent494980 Great America Pkwy Santa Clara CA 95054
AmazonSanta Clara County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent72401 San Antonio Rd Mountain View CA 94040
AmazonSanta Clara County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent321120 Enterprise Way Sunnyvale CA 94089
AmazonSanta Clara County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent31100 Enterprise Way Sunnyvale CA 94089
AmazonSanta Clara County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent111160 Enterprise Way Sunnyvale CA 94089
AmazonSanta Clara County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent58905 Eleventh Ave. Sunnyvale CA 94089
AmazonSanta Clara County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent871100 Discovery Way Sunnyvale CA 94089
AmazonSanta Clara County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent811140 Enterprise Way Sunnyvale CA 94089
AmazonSanta Clara County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent892100 University Ave East Palo Alto CA 94303
Amazon - SNA12Orange County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent520 Pacifica Ste 900 Irvine CA 92618
Amazon - SNA 16Orange County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent2417300 Laguna Canyon Rd. Irvine CA 92618
Amazon - SNA 17Orange County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent1140 Progress 200 Irvine CA 92618
Amazon - SNA 20Orange County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent25200 Spectrum Center Dr. Irvine CA 92618
Amazon - SNA 3Orange County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent3440 Pacifica Ste. 100 Irvine CA 92618
Amazon - SAN 13San Diego County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent3810300 Campus Point Dr. Ste. 200 San Diego CA 92121
Amazon - SAN 15San Diego County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent117075 Camino San Bernardo San Diego CA 92127
Amazon - SAN 17San Diego County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent194575 La Jolla Village San Diego CA 92122
Amazon - SAN 18San Diego County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent13Wework Aventine San Diego CA 92122
Amazon - SAN 21San Diego County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent24577 La Jolla Village San Diego CA 92122
Amazon - SAN 3San Diego County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent16971 Otay Mesa Road San Diego CA 92154
Amazon - SFO 13San Francisco County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent19188 Spear St. 2nd Floor San Francisco CA 94105
Amazon - SFO 28San Francisco County01/29/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent84525 Market St. San Francisco CA 94105
MINACT, Inc.San Francisco County01/30/202603/31/2026Layoff Temporary118351 Avenue H San Francisco CA 94130
Regal RexnordFresno County02/02/202604/10/2026Closure Permanent34603 N Brawley, Suite 102 Fresno CA 93722
V2X - NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center MS 1714Kern County01/30/202603/01/2026Closure Permanent62Bldg, 4876 Warehouse #6, Lilly Drive Edwards CA 93524
Phillips 66Los Angeles County02/02/202604/03/2026Closure Permanent821660 W. Anaheim Street Wilmington CA 90744
Phillips 66Los Angeles County02/02/202604/03/2026Closure Permanent401520 E. Sepulveda Blvd. Carson CA 90745
Legacy Supply ChainLos Angeles County01/31/202604/01/2026Layoff Permanent87835 Canoga Avenue Canoga Park CA 91304
Legacy Supply ChainOrange County01/31/202604/01/2026Layoff Permanent92200 North Berry St Brea CA 92821
Legacy Supply ChainRiverside County01/31/202604/01/2026Layoff Permanent48331 Avenue 45 Ste 102 Indio CA 92201
Legacy Supply ChainSan Bernardino County01/31/202604/01/2026Layoff Permanent1114835 San Bernardino Ave Fontana CA 92335
Legacy Supply ChainSan Diego County01/31/202604/01/2026Layoff Permanent1410031 Old Grove Rd San Diego CA 92120
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.Orange County02/02/202604/03/2026Closure Permanent1086565 Valley View Street La Palma CA 90623
Medical Device Components LLC dba Lighteum MedicalSan Diego County01/30/202604/03/2026Layoff Permanent8312205 World Trade Drive San Diego CA 92128
Intrepid Studios, Inc.San Diego County01/31/202602/02/2026Closure Permanent1233721 Valley Centre Dr., Ste. 200 San Diego CA 92130
City National BankLos Angeles County01/30/202604/03/2026Layoff Not known at this time9350 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles CA 90071
Constellation Brands, Inc.Madera County02/03/202604/03/2026Layoff Permanent21212667 Road 24 Madera CA 93637
Meta Platforms, Inc. - 305 ConstitutionSan Mateo County02/02/202603/20/2026Layoff Permanent39305 Constitution Dr. Menlo Park CA 94025
Meta Platforms, Inc. - 1 HackerSan Mateo County02/02/202603/20/2026Layoff Permanent61 Hacker Way Menlo Park CA 94025
Meta Platforms, Inc. - 180 JeffersonSan Mateo County02/02/202603/20/2026Layoff Permanent2180 Jefferson Drive Menlo Park CA 94025
Meta Platforms, Inc. - 190 JeffersonSan Mateo County02/02/202603/20/2026Layoff Permanent1190 Jefferson Drive Menlo Park CA 94025
Meta Platforms, Inc. - 220 JeffersonSan Mateo County02/02/202603/20/2026Layoff Permanent2220 Jefferson Drive Menlo Park CA 94025
Meta Platforms, Inc.Santa Clara County02/02/202603/20/2026Layoff Permanent521180 Discovery Way Sunnyvale CA 94089
Western Digital Technologies, Inc.Santa Clara County01/27/202601/27/2026Layoff Permanent475601 Great Oaks Parkway San Jose CA 95119
First Brands Group, LLCStanislaus County02/03/202604/04/2026Closure Permanent982701 Keystone Pkwy Patterson CA 95363
genentech, Inc.San Mateo County06/26/202508/18/2025Layoff Permanent1411 DNA Way South San Francisco CA 94080
San Bruno CityNet ServicesSan Mateo County09/15/202511/15/2025Closure Permanent13398 El Camino Real San Bruno CA 94066
Small Precision Tools California, Inc.Sonoma County02/03/202604/17/2026Layoff Permanent301330 Clegg Street Petaluma CA 94954
HRL LaboratoriesLos Angeles County02/03/202604/03/2026Layoff Permanent2583011 Malibu Canyon Drive Malibu CA 90265
HRL LaboratoriesLos Angeles County02/03/202604/03/2026Layoff Permanent5026800 Agoura Road Calabasas CA 91301
HRL LaboratoriesLos Angeles County02/03/202604/03/2026Layoff Permanent211545 26th Street Santa Monica CA 90404
HRL Laboratories (Remote)Los Angeles County02/03/202604/03/2026Layoff Permanent8Remote Malibu CA 90265
HRL LaboratoriesVentura County02/03/202604/03/2026Layoff Permanent4741 Calle Plano Camarillo CA 93012
HRL LaboratoriesVentura County02/03/202604/03/2026Layoff Permanent353500 Willow Lane Thousand Oaks CA 91361
Workday Inc.Alameda County02/04/202604/06/2026Layoff Permanent1546110 Stoneridge Mall Road Pleasanton CA 94588
Medtronic, Inc.Los Angeles County02/05/202604/07/2026Layoff Permanent8118000 Devonshire Street Northridge CA 91325
Natron Energy, Inc.Santa Clara County08/28/202509/03/2025Closure Permanent583542 Bassett St Santa Clara CA 95054
Liberty Dental Plan of California, Inc.Orange County02/05/202604/06/2026Layoff Permanent221730 Flight Way, Suite 125 Tustin CA 92782
RSVC Company (3051 Myers Street)Riverside County02/04/202604/06/2026Closure Permanent133051 Myers Street Riverside CA 92503
RSVC Company (1825 Chicago Avenue)Riverside County02/04/202604/06/2026Closure Permanent1141825 Chicago Avenue Riverside CA 92507
Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc - ModestoStanislaus County01/30/202604/07/2026Closure Permanent7654000 Yosemite Boulevard Modesto CA 95357
Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc. - HughsonStanislaus County01/30/202604/07/2026Closure Permanent112018 Santa Fe Avenue Hughson CA 95326
Super A Foods, Inc.Los Angeles County01/23/202603/24/2026Closure Permanent206380 E. Florence Ave. Bell Gardens CA 90201
Searles Valley MineralsSan Bernardino County02/06/202604/07/2026Layoff Permanent27013200 Main Street Trona CA 93562
Fender Musical Instruments CorporationRiverside County02/06/202604/07/2026Layoff Permanent60311 Cessna Cir. Corona CA 92878
Riot GamesLos Angeles County02/09/202604/10/2026Layoff Permanent5612333 W Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90064
Johns ManvilleGlenn County02/06/202604/19/2026Closure Temporary905916 County Road 49 Willows CA 95988
Clari Inc.Santa Clara County02/10/202604/11/2026Layoff Permanent761154 Sonora Court Sunnyvale CA 94086
Yanfeng International Automotive Technology US I LLCAlameda County02/11/202604/13/2026Layoff Permanent4331500 Hayman Street Hayward CA 94544
Molina Healthcare, Inc.Los Angeles County02/11/202604/05/2026Layoff Permanent156200 Oceangate, Suite 100 Long Beach CA 90802
Frito-Lay, Inc.San Bernardino County02/10/202606/06/2026Closure Permanent2489535 Archibald Avenue Rancho Cucamonga CA 91730
E.J. Gallo Winery - The Ranch WineryNapa County02/12/202604/15/2026Closure Permanent56105 Zinfandel Lane Saint Helena CA 94574
Main Street Sports Group, LLCLos Angeles County02/13/202604/14/2026Closure Permanent9712910 Culver Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90066
Outdoor ResearchLos Angeles County02/13/202604/14/2026Closure Permanent5010668 Hickson St El Monte CA 91731
LPL Financial LLCSan Diego County02/13/202604/17/2026Layoff Permanent724707 Executive Drive San Diego CA 92121
Harbinger Production, Inc.Solano County02/12/202604/13/2026Layoff Permanent2901245 Nimitz Ave Bldg. 680 Vallejo CA 94592
E.J. Gallo Winery - Louis M. Martini WineryNapa County02/12/202604/15/2026Layoff Permanent15254 St. Helena Hwy St. Helena CA 94574
E. J. Gallo Wineries - Orin Swift Tasting RoomNapa County02/12/202604/15/2026Layoff Permanent21321 Main Street St. Helena CA 94574
E. J. Gallo Wineries - J Vineyards & WinerySonoma County02/12/202604/15/2026Layoff Permanent1111447 Old Redwood Hwy. Healdsburg CA 95448
E. J. Gallo Wineries - Frei RanchSonoma County02/12/202604/15/2026Layoff Permanent93387 Dry Creek Road Healdsburg CA 95448
California Resources Corporation (Ming)Kern County02/17/202602/14/2026Layoff Permanent910000 Ming Avenue Bakersfield CA 93311
California Resources Corporation - (River Run)Kern County02/17/202602/14/2026Layoff Permanent461117 River run Blvd Bakersfield CA 93312
Topanga Social Manager. LLC - Topanga Social Food HallLos Angeles County02/13/202604/14/2026Closure Permanent1316600 CA-27 #9038 Canoga Park CA 91303
Renova Energy CorporationRiverside County02/12/202604/10/2026Closure Permanent4941555 Cook Street Palm Desert CA 92211
Red O La Jolla, LCCSan Diego County02/16/202604/20/2026Closure Permanent914340 La Jolla Village Drive San Diego CA 92122
Corteva Agriscience LLCContra Costa County02/18/202604/24/2026Closure Permanent3901 Loveridge Road Pittsburg CA 94565
De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP CommerceLos Angeles County02/13/202603/13/2026Closure Permanent385800 South Eastern Ave. Ste. 330 and 340 Commerce CA 90040
De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP El MonteLos Angeles County02/13/202603/13/2026Closure Permanent510942 Ramona Blvd. A El Monte CA 91731
De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Huntington ParkLos Angeles County02/13/202603/13/2026Closure Permanent152715 E Florence Ave. Huntington Park CA 90255
De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Long BeachLos Angeles County02/13/202603/13/2026Closure Permanent31760 Termino Avenue Long Beach CA 90804
De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Los AngelesLos Angeles County02/13/202603/13/2026Closure Permanent12139 S. Alvarado St. Los Angeles CA 90057
De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP MontebelloLos Angeles County02/13/202603/13/2026Closure Permanent382446 W. Whittier Blvd. Montebello CA 90640
De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Van NuysLos Angeles County02/13/202603/13/2026Closure Permanent197100 Van Nuys Blvd. Ste. 120 Van Nuys CA 91405
De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Santa AnaOrange County02/13/202603/13/2026Closure Permanent61520 N Grand Ave. Santa Ana CA 92701
Med-Laser Surgical Center LLCLos Angeles County02/13/202604/14/2026Closure Permanent222445 W Whittier Blvd. Ste 100 Montebello CA 90640
Wescom FinancialLos Angeles County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent15123 South Marengo Ave. Pasadena CA 91101
Wescom FinancialLos Angeles County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent110970 Jefferson Blvd. Culver City CA 90230
Wescom FinancialLos Angeles County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent12871 W 120th Street Hawthorne CA 92618
Wescom FinancialLos Angeles County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent14373 W. 182nd St. Torrance CA 90504
Wescom FinancialLos Angeles County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent12646 E Garvey Ave. West Covina CA 91791
Wescom FinancialMonterey County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent2General Stilwell Dr, Suite 100 Marina CA 93933
Wescom FinancialMonterey County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent11141 S Main St. Salinas CA 93901
Wescom FinancialOrange County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent405601 E. La Palma Ave. Anaheim CA 92807
Wescom FinancialOrange County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent18039 Beach Blvd., Bldg. 6301 Buena Park CA 90620
Wescom FinancialOrange County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent115378 Alton Pkwy. Irvine CA 90250
Wescom FinancialOrange County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent11330 S Beach Blvd Suite B La Habra CA 90631
Wescom FinancialOrange County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent13743 W Chapman Avenue Orange CA 92868
Wescom FinancialRiverside County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent13431 Grand Oaks Corona CA 92881
Wescom FinancialSan Bernardino County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent14330 E Mills Circle Ontario CA 91764
Wescom FinancialSan Bernardino County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent19980 Alabama St. Suite F1 Redlands CA 92374
Wescom FinancialVentura County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent11660 E. Gonzales Rd. Oxnard CA 93036
Wescom FinancialVentura County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent12691 E Tapo Canyon Road Simi Valley CA 93063
Wescom FinancialVentura County02/19/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent111-A East Hillcrest Dr. Thousand Oaks CA 91360
Jackson Family Wines (Carneros Hills Winery)Sonoma County02/12/202604/17/2026Closure Permanent1327000 Ramal Road Sonoma CA 95476
Lucid Group, Inc.Alameda County02/20/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent3197373 Gateway Blvd. Newark CA 94560
Tony's Fine FoodsRiverside County02/20/202605/01/2026Closure Permanent2414260 Day St Moreno Valley CA 92553
Wells FargoSan Francisco County02/20/202604/21/2026Layoff Permanent21333 Market Street San Francisco CA 94105
Raley'sContra Costa County02/20/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent433632 Lone Tree Way Antioch CA 94509
C3.ai, Inc.San Mateo County02/23/202604/26/2026Layoff Permanent711400 Seaport Boulevard Redwood City CA 94063
Ferrara Candy Company (One Jelly Belly)Solano County02/21/202606/01/2026Layoff Permanent2One Jelly Belly Lane Fairfield CA 94533
Ferrara Candy Company (2400)Solano County02/21/202606/01/2026Layoff Permanent172400 N. Watney Way Fairfield CA 94533
Ferrara Candy Company (2500)Solano County02/21/202606/01/2026Layoff Permanent332500 N. Watney Way Fairfield CA 94533
Ferrara Candy Company (2385)Solano County02/21/202606/01/2026Layoff Permanent162385 N. Watney Way Fairfield CA 94533
Ferrara Candy Company (Courage Drive)Solano County02/21/202606/01/2026Layoff Permanent12330 Courage Drive Fairfield CA 94533
Safari West, Inc.Sonoma County02/23/202604/21/2026Closure Permanent1343115 Porter Creek Road Santa Rosa CA 95404
VCA Bay Area Veterinary Specialists & Emergency HospitalAlameda County02/24/202604/25/2026Closure Permanent9114790 Washington Ave San Leandro CA 94578
Commute is Great Logistics LLCKern County02/13/202602/03/2026Closure Permanent1323500 Wilson Road Bakersfield CA 93309
Lumileds LLCSanta Clara County02/24/202605/01/2026Closure Permanent24370 W. Trimble Road San Jose CA 95131
Riot GamesLos Angeles County02/24/202604/27/2026Layoff Permanent2612333 W Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90064
Angel City BreweryLos Angeles County02/25/202604/30/2026Closure Permanent66216 S Alameda Street Los Angeles CA 90012
Med-Pharmex, Inc.Los Angeles County01/06/202603/06/2026Closure Permanent130727 Thompson Creek Rd. Pomona CA 91767
eBay - San FranciscoSan Francisco County02/25/202602/25/2026Layoff Permanent28300 Mission St. 19th Floor San Francisco CA 94105
eBay Inc.Santa Clara County02/25/202602/25/2026Layoff Permanent2432025 Hamilton Ave. San Jose CA 95125
Anaheim Transportation NetworkOrange County02/26/202603/31/2026Closure Permanent1321354 South Anaheim Blvd. Anaheim CA 92805
Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc.Stanislaus County02/26/202605/01/2026Layoff Permanent214000 Yosemite Boulevard Modesto CA 95357
Monroe Operations, LLC dba Newport HealthcareAlameda County02/24/202604/24/2026Closure Permanent30920 Happy Valley Road Pleasanton CA 94566
Monroe Operations, LLC dba Newport HealthcareAlameda County02/24/202604/24/2026Closure Permanent16227 Kilkare Road Sunol CA 94586
FreshKO Produce Services LLCFresno County02/27/202603/07/2026Closure Permanent582155 East Muscat Avenue Fresno CA 93725
CJ Logistics America, LLCSan Bernardino County02/27/202604/30/2026Layoff Permanent7110825 Production Avenue Fontana CA 92337
RaytheonLos Angeles County02/27/202605/01/2026Layoff Permanent552000 E El Segundo Blvd El Segundo CA 90245
Foods Co #784Fresno County02/27/202603/14/2026Closure Permanent493657 Shaw Ave. Fresno CA 93711
IPIC Theaters, LLC - WestwoodLos Angeles County02/02/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent10310840 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90024
IPIC Theaters, LLC - PasadenaLos Angeles County02/02/202604/28/2026Closure Permanent9142 Miller Alley Pasadena CA 91103
Supernal, LLCAlameda County02/27/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent48401 Kato Terrace Fremont CA 94539
Supernal, LLCKern County02/27/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent131062 Flight Line, 2nd Fl. Mojave CA 93501
Supernal, LLCKern County02/27/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent15759 Highway 58 California City CA 93505
Supernal, LLC (15555 Laguna Canyon Road)Orange County02/27/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent1761555 Laguna Canyon Road Irvine CA 92618
Supernal, LLC. (117 Waterworks Way)Orange County02/27/202604/28/2026Layoff Permanent58117 Waterworks Way Irvine CA 92618
Foods Co #371Sacramento County02/27/202603/14/2026Closure Permanent588122 Gerber Rd. Sacramento CA 95828
The Vons Companies Inc.San Diego County03/02/202605/01/2026Closure Permanent652345 E. Valley Parkway Escondido CA 92027
Food 4 Less #364Los Angeles County02/27/202603/28/2026Closure Permanent643200 Century Blvd. Inglewood CA 90303
David & MargaretLos Angeles County02/26/202603/31/2026Layoff Permanent831350 Third Street La Verne CA 91750
Salesforce, Inc.San Francisco County03/02/202605/01/2026Layoff Permanent51415 Mission Street San Francisco CA 94105
MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc.San Diego County03/04/202603/04/2026Layoff Permanent12510181 Scripps Gateway Ct. San Diego CA 92131
Wells FargoSan Francisco County03/03/202605/02/2026Layoff Permanent6333 Market Street San Francisco CA 94105
Foreside Home Care & NursingOrange County02/26/202603/27/2026Closure Permanent30026023 Acero Mission Viejo CA 92691
Kintetsu World ExpressSan Diego County03/04/202603/31/2026Closure Permanent58525 Camino Santa Fe Suite E and F San Diego CA 92121
Saks & Company LLCLos Angeles County03/06/202605/06/2026Closure Permanent976550 Topanga Canyon Blvd. Canoga Park CA 91303
Saks & Company LLCOrange County03/06/202605/06/2026Closure Permanent763333 Bristol Street Costa Mesa CA 92626
Saks & Company LLCRiverside County03/06/202605/06/2026Closure Permanent5873555 El Paseo Palm Desert CA 92260
Liberty Dental Plan CorporationOrange County03/05/202605/04/2026Layoff Permanent161730 Flight Way, Suite 125 Tustin CA 92782
KBR Services LLCSan Bernardino County03/06/202605/06/2026Layoff Permanent758Bldg. 896, Langford Lake Road Fort Irwin CA 92311
Endologix LLCSanta Clara County03/05/202605/06/2026Closure Permanent231971 Milmont Dr. Milpitas CA 95035
Endologix LLCSanta Clara County03/05/202605/15/2026Closure Permanent61971 Milmont Dr. Milpitas CA 95035
Endologix LLCSanta Clara County03/05/202605/29/2026Closure Permanent21971 Milmont Dr. Milpitas CA 95035
Sky Chefs' Customer Service CenterSan Bernardino County03/09/202605/07/2026Closure Permanent141590 S. Milliken Ave. Unit F Ontario CA 91761
ExperianOrange County03/11/202612/11/2026Layoff Permanent28475 Anton Blvd. Costa Mesa CA 92626
Sanitation SpecialistsAlameda County03/12/202605/22/2026Closure Permanent2114490 Catalina Street San Leandro CA 94577
Union of Pan Asian Communities (Neighborhood Enterprise Center)San Diego County03/11/202605/10/2026Closure Permanent165296 University Avenue San Diego CA 92105
Atlassian US, Inc.San Francisco County03/11/202603/13/2026Layoff Permanent252350 Bush Street, Floor 13 San Francisco CA 94104
Sanitation SpecialistsSan Mateo County03/12/202605/22/2026Closure Permanent15320B Shaw Road South San Francisco CA 94080
American Eagle Flights (Santa Maria Airport)Santa Barbara County03/06/202605/06/2026Closure Permanent203217 Terminal Dr. Santa Maria CA 93455
Westside Equipment Co. (OXBO)Stanislaus County03/11/202605/11/2026Closure Permanent218 Fink Road Crows Landing CA 95313
Blue Shield of CaliforniaAlameda County03/13/202604/08/2026Layoff Permanent7601 12th Street Oakland CA 94607
Blue Shield of California (Building C)El Dorado County03/13/202604/08/2026Layoff Permanent54203 Town Center Blvd., Building C El Dorado Hills CA 95762
Blue Shield of California (Building B)El Dorado County03/13/202604/08/2026Layoff Permanent74203 Town Center Blvd., Building B El Dorado Hills CA 95762
Blue Shield of CaliforniaLos Angeles County03/13/202604/08/2026Layoff Permanent143840 Kilroy Airport Way Long Beach CA 90806
Blue Shield of CaliforniaLos Angeles County03/13/202604/08/2026Layoff Permanent86300 Canoga Avenue Woodland Hills CA 91367
Blue Shield of CaliforniaSacramento County03/13/202604/08/2026Layoff Permanent63300 Zinfandel Drive Rancho Cordova CA 95670
Blue Shield of CaliforniaSan Diego County03/13/202604/08/2026Layoff Permanent33131 Camino Del Rio, Suite #1300 San Diego CA 92108
Blue Shield of CaliforniaSan Joaquin County03/13/202604/08/2026Layoff Permanent173021 Reynolds Ranch Parkway Lodi CA 95240
Blue Shield of CaliforniaShasta County03/13/202604/08/2026Layoff Permanent24700 Bechelli Lane Redding CA 96002
Calvary Murrieta Christian SchoolRiverside County03/16/202605/29/2026Closure Permanent742475 Monroe Avenue Murrieta CA 92562
Corteva AgriscienceContra Costa County03/17/202606/05/2026Layoff Permanent3901 Loveridge Road Pittsburg CA 94565
Heritage Bank of Commerce (Livermore)Alameda County02/27/202604/17/2026Layoff Permanent11987 First Street Livermore CA 94550
Heritage Bank of Commerce (Oakland)Alameda County02/27/202604/17/2026Layoff Permanent11111 Broadway, Suite 1650 Oakland CA 94607
Heritage Bank of Commerce (Danville)Contra Costa County02/27/202604/17/2026Layoff Permanent4387 Diable Blvd. Danville CA 94526
Heritage Bank of Commerce (Walnut Creek)Contra Costa County02/27/202604/17/2026Layoff Permanent41990 N. California Blvd, Suite 100 Walnut Creek CA 94596
Heritage Bank of Commerce (San Rafael)Marin County02/27/202604/17/2026Layoff Permanent3999 Fifth Ave., Suite 100 San Rafael CA 94901
Heritage Bank of Commerce (Hollister)San Benito County02/27/202604/17/2026Layoff Permanent1351 Tres Pinos Road, Suite 102A Hollister CA 95023
Heritage Bank of Commerce (San Francisco)San Francisco County02/27/202604/17/2026Layoff Permanent3120 Kearney St., Suite 2300 San Francisco CA 94108
Heritage Bank of Commerce (Mateo)San Mateo County02/27/202604/17/2026Layoff Permanent5400 S. El Camino Real, Suite 150 Mateo CA 94402
Heritage Bank of Commerce (San Jose)Santa Clara County02/27/202604/17/2026Layoff Permanent85224 Airport Parkway San Jose CA 95110
Heritage Bank of Commerce (Los Altos)Santa Clara County02/27/202604/17/2026Layoff Permanent1419 South San Antonio Road Los Altos CA 94022
Heritage Bank of Commerce (Morgan Hill)Santa Clara County02/27/202604/17/2026Layoff Permanent118625 Sutter Blvd. Suite 100 Morgan Hill CA 95037
Heritage Bank of Commerce (Remote-San Jose)Santa Clara County02/27/202604/17/2026Layoff Permanent12224 Airport Parkway San Jose CA 95110
Experian (Experian Health and Experian Information Solutions)Orange County03/17/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent5475 Anton Blvd. Costa Mesa CA 92626
Total Storage Solutions (Best RV & Self Storage)Los Angeles County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent35900 Esperanza Ave. Whittier CA 90606
Total Storage Solutions (Crenshaw Self Storage)Los Angeles County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent26725 Crenshaw Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90043
Total Storage Solutions (El Monte Stor It Now)Los Angeles County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent310212 Valley Blvd. El Monte CA 91731
Total Storage Solutions (Studebaker Self Storage)Los Angeles County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent3698 N. Studebaker Rd. Long Beach CA 90803
Total Storage Solutions (Arcadia 210 Self Storage)Los Angeles County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent1324 N. 2nd Ave. Arcadia CA 91006
Total Storage Solutions (All Size Self Storage)Orange County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent3911 Calle Amanecer San Clemente CA 92673
Total Storage Solutions (All Size Laguna Niguel)Orange County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent327872 Crown Valley Parkway Laguna Niguel CA 92677
Total Storage Solutions (Garden Grove Secured Storage)Orange County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent313632 S. Euclid St. Garden Grove CA 92843
Total Storage Solutions (Townsend Self Storage)Orange County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent3308 N. Townsend St. Santa Ana CA 92703
Total Storage Solutions (Airport Mini Storage)Riverside County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent37044 Arlington Ave. Riverside CA 92503
Total Storage Solutions (Aware Self Storage)Riverside County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent25021 W. Ramsey St. Banning CA 92220
Total Storage Solutions (Beaumont RV & Self Storage)Riverside County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent3251 W. 1st St. Beaumont CA 92223
Total Storage Solutions (Beaumont Self Storage)Riverside County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent3190 E. First St. Beaumont CA 92223
Total Storage Solutions (Jefferson Self Storage)Riverside County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent425435 Jefferson Ave. Murrieta CA 92562
Total Storage Solutions (Sun City Mini Storage)Riverside County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent327460 McCall Blvd. Sun City CA 92585
Total Storage Solutions (Tri-City Self Storage)Riverside County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent3485 W. LaCadena Riverside CA 92501
Total Storage Solutions (Western States Self Storage)Riverside County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent323190 Hemlock Ave. Moreno Valley CA 92557
Total Storage Solutions (Riverside Self Storage)Riverside County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent47200 Indiana Ave. Riverside CA 92504
Total Storage Solutions (E Street Self Storage)San Bernardino County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent21723 S. E St. San Bernardino CA 92408
Total Storage Solutions (Citrus Plaza Self Storage)San Diego County03/12/202605/18/2026Layoff Permanent2202 W. College St., Suite 100 Fallbrook CA 92028
Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLC (Courtyard & TownePlace Suites)Los Angeles County03/18/202605/20/2026Layoff Permanent974427 West El Segundo Hawthorne CA 90250
Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLC (Midici Restaurant)Los Angeles County03/18/202605/20/2026Layoff Permanent94427 West El Segundo Hawthorne CA 90250
Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLC (Hilton Garden Inn)Los Angeles County03/18/202605/20/2026Layoff Permanent362410 Marine Avenue Redondo Beach CA 90278
Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLC (Residence Inn)Los Angeles County03/18/202605/20/2026Layoff Permanent432420 Marine Avenue Redondo Beach CA 90278
Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLC (Homewood Suites)Los Angeles County03/18/202605/20/2026Layoff Permanent512430 Marine Avenue Redondo Beach CA 90278
NSI-Lynn ElectronicsOrange County03/20/202605/22/2026Closure Permanent523162 East La Palma Avenue Anaheim CA 92806
ERN Services, Inc.Los Angeles County03/18/202604/24/2026Layoff Permanent745757 Century Bl. Suite 752 Los Angeles CA 90045
WaymakersOrange County03/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent67440 Exchange, Ste. 250 and 200 Irvine CA 92602
WaymakersOrange County03/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent316580 Harbor Blvd., Unit O Fountain Valley CA 92708
SSP AmericaSacramento County03/19/202605/19/2026Closure Permanent446900 Airport Blvd. Sacramento CA 95837
Primo Brands, Inc.Orange County03/20/202607/01/2026Layoff Permanent231522 North Newhope Street Santa Ana CA 92703
City National Bank (555 S. Flower Street)Los Angeles County03/20/202605/29/2026Layoff Not known at this time9555 S. Flower Street Los Angeles CA 90071
City National Bank (350 S. Grand Ave.)Los Angeles County03/20/202605/29/2026Layoff Not known at this time3350 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles CA 90071
Synopsys, Inc.Santa Clara County03/23/202605/26/2026Layoff Permanent55675 Almanor Ave Sunnyvale CA 94085
Summit Funding, Inc.Sacramento County03/19/202605/17/2026Layoff Permanent1632135 Butano Drive, #150 Sacramento CA 95825
Pernod Ricard Kenwood Holding LLCSonoma County03/23/202603/31/2026Closure Permanent149592 Sonoma Highway Kenwood CA 95452
Mattel, Inc.Los Angeles County03/23/202605/22/2026Layoff Permanent65333 Continental Boulevard El Segundo CA 90245
MAG Brand Group, LLCLos Angeles County03/25/202608/01/2026Closure Permanent5313861 Rosecrans Avenue Santa Fe Springs CA 90670
Nob Hill FoodsSanta Clara County03/23/202605/29/2026Closure Permanent501250 Grant Road Mountain View CA 94040
ExperianOrange County03/23/202605/22/2026Layoff Permanent35475 Anton Blvd. Costa Mesa CA 92626
Bedabox, LLC (dba ShipMonk)San Bernardino County03/24/202606/30/2026Closure Permanent1456010 Cajon Blvd. San Bernardino CA 92407
Comprehensive Autism CenterRiverside County03/25/202605/31/2026Closure Permanent273600 Lime St, Suite 612 Riverside CA 92501
Comprehensive Autism CenterSan Diego County03/25/202605/31/2026Closure Permanent353655 Ruffin Rd, Suite 100 San Diego CA 92123
Gilead Sciences, Inc.San Mateo County03/25/202605/29/2026Layoff Permanent51333 Lakeside Drive San Mateo CA 94404
DASH IndustriesSacramento County03/26/202603/31/2026Closure Permanent804500 Pell Drive Sacramento CA 95838
Kay and Associates, Inc.San Diego County03/26/202604/30/2026Layoff Permanent103HMLAT-303, Building 2360, Hangar 3 Camp Pendleton CA 92055
Welcome Palm Springs LLC dba Riviera Resort & Spa Palm SpringsRiverside County03/26/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent2331600 N. Indian Canyon Drive Palm Springs CA 92262
Rb Wine Associates LLC dba Rack & RiddleSan Joaquin County03/27/202605/29/2026Closure Permanent321 Winemaster Way, Suite D Lodi CA 95240
Sentinel Transportation, LLCButte County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent10310 Nord Ave Chico CA 95926
Sentinel Transportation, LLCCalaveras County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent3746 Pool Station Rd San Andreas CA 95249
Sentinel Transportation, LLCColusa County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent31802 Old Hwy 99W Williams CA 95987
Sentinel Transportation, LLCContra Costa County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent73050 Wilbur Ave Antioch CA 94509
Sentinel Transportation, LLCEl Dorado County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent22891 Mosquito Rd Placerville CA 95667
Sentinel Transportation, LLCGlenn County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent3245 Garden St Willows CA 95988
Sentinel Transportation, LLCLos Angeles County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent213601 S. Broadway Los Angeles CA 90061
Sentinel Transportation, LLCMerced County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent12249 Atwater Blvd Atwater CA 95301
Sentinel Transportation, LLCNevada County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent3720 S Auburn St Grass Valley CA 95945
Sentinel Transportation, LLCPlumas County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent3188 Crescent St Quincy CA 95971
Sentinel Transportation, LLCSacramento County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent245725 Alder Ave Sacramento CA 95828
Sentinel Transportation, LLCSacramento County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent314972 CA-160 Isleton CA 95641
Sentinel Transportation, LLCSan Joaquin County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent23515 Navy Dr Stockton CA 95203
Sentinel Transportation, LLCSanta Clara County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent26001 Rossi Ln Gilroy CA 95020
Sentinel Transportation, LLCSanta Clara County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent22050 Oakland Rd San Jose CA 95131
Sentinel Transportation, LLCShasta County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent54990 Mountain Lakes Blvd Redding CA 96003
Sentinel Transportation, LLCSolano County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent51900 N 1st St Dixon CA 95620
Sentinel Transportation, LLCSolano County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent4744 N Texas St Fairfield CA 94533
Sentinel Transportation, LLCStanislaus County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent24720 B St Modesto CA 95354
Sentinel Transportation, LLCStanislaus County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent1746 Merced St Newman CA 95360
Sentinel Transportation, LLCSutter County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent1937 Von Geldern Way Yuba City CA 95991
Sentinel Transportation, LLCTehama County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent12155 Main St Red Bluff CA 96080
Sentinel Transportation, LLCTuolumne County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent313079 Sanguinetti Rd Sonora CA 95370
Sentinel Transportation, LLCYolo County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent81515 S River Rd West Sacramento CA 95691
Sentinel Transportation, LLCYuba County03/30/202605/31/2026Layoff Permanent4418 13th St Marysville CA 95901
F10 Oceanside LLCSan Diego County03/30/202605/14/2026Closure Permanent58201 N Myers St Oceanside CA 92054
John Adams Academy - El DoradoEl Dorado County03/30/202606/01/2026Layoff Permanent61102 Investment Blvd. El Dorado Hills CA 95762
John Adams AcademyPlacer County03/30/202606/01/2026Closure Permanent131797 Bella Breeze Dr. Lincoln CA 95648
John Adams academyPlacer County03/30/202606/01/2026Layoff Permanent491 Sierra Gate Plaza Roseville CA 95678
Meta Platforms, Inc.San Mateo County03/30/202605/22/2026Layoff Permanent124311 Airport Boulevard Burlingame CA 94010
Meta Platforms, Inc.Santa Clara County03/30/202605/29/2026Layoff Permanent741180 Discovery Way Sunnyvale CA 94089
ExperianOrange County03/30/202605/22/2026Layoff Permanent3475 Anton Blvd. Costa Mesa CA 92626
Oracle America, Inc.Alameda County04/01/202606/01/2026Layoff Permanent1585815 Owens Drive Pleasanton CA 94588
Morgan Technical CeramicsAlameda County04/01/202606/01/2026Closure Permanent942425 Whipple Road Hayward CA 94544
Oracle America, Inc.Los Angeles County04/01/202606/01/2026Layoff Permanent501620 26th Street, Suite 100S Santa Monica CA 90404
Oracle America, Inc.San Mateo County04/01/202606/01/2026Layoff Permanent310500 Oracle Parkway Redwood City CA 94065
Oracle America, Inc.Santa Clara County04/01/202606/01/2026Layoff Permanent1844230 Leonard Stocking Drive Santa Clara CA 95054
Crittenton (100 E. Valley View)Orange County03/27/202603/31/2026Closure Permanent81100 E. Valley View Fullerton CA 93832
Crittenton (600 N. Harbor Blvd)Orange County03/27/202603/31/2026Closure Permanent26600 N. Harbor Blvd Fullerton CA 92832
Crittenton (201 W. Amerige Ave)Orange County03/27/202603/31/2026Closure Permanent37201 W. Amerige Ave Fullerton CA 92831
Think TogetherRiverside County04/01/202606/12/2026Layoff Permanent1146296 River Crest Dr Riverside CA 92507
Qualcomm Incorporated (5775 Morehouse Drive)San Diego County04/02/202605/26/2026Layoff Permanent195775 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (5565 Morehouse Drive)San Diego County04/02/202605/26/2026Layoff Permanent135565 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (6455 Lusk Blvd)San Diego County04/02/202605/26/2026Layoff Permanent56455 Lusk Blvd San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (5545 Morehouse Drive)San Diego County04/02/202605/26/2026Layoff Permanent155545 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (5745 Pacific Center Blvd)San Diego County04/02/202605/26/2026Layoff Permanent25745 Pacific Center Blvd San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (10185 McKellar Court)San Diego County04/02/202605/26/2026Layoff Permanent410185 McKellar Court San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (10350 Sorrento Valley Road)San Diego County04/02/202605/26/2026Layoff Permanent310350 Sorrento Valley Road San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (5737 Pacific Center Blvd)San Diego County04/02/202605/26/2026Layoff Permanent15737 Pacific Center Blvd San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (4243 Campus Point Ct)San Diego County04/02/202605/26/2026Layoff Permanent14243 Campus Point Ct San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (10001 Pacific Heights Blvd)San Diego County04/02/202605/26/2026Layoff Permanent210001 Pacific Heights Blvd San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (5535 Morehouse Drive)San Diego County04/02/202605/26/2026Layoff Permanent25535 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121
Union of Pan Asian Communities - Positive Solutions and Elder Multicultural Access & Support ServiceSan Diego County04/01/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent143539 College Ave San Diego CA 92115
Union of Pan Asian Communities - East Wind ClubhouseSan Diego County04/01/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent55348 University Ave., Ste. 108 San Diego CA 92105
Consolidated Entertainment LLC (Reading CinemasSan Diego County04/01/202605/31/2026Closure Permanent635500 Grossmont Center Dr. Suite 169 La Mesa CA 91942
Victoria NurseryVentura County04/01/202606/01/2026Closure Permanent621085 Victoria Ave. Oxnard CA 93030
Good Sports Plus, Ltd dba ARC - Barbara Worth Junior High SchoolImperial County04/02/202606/04/2026Layoff Permanent5385 D Street Brawley CA 92227
Good Sports Plus, Ltd. dba Arc - J.W. Oakley Elementary SchoolImperial County04/02/202606/04/2026Layoff Permanent151401 B Street Brawley CA 92227
Good Sports Plus, Ltd. dba Arc - Miguel Hidalgo Elementary SchoolImperial County04/02/202606/04/2026Layoff Permanent5615 S. Cesar Chavez Street Brawley CA 92227
Good Sports Plus dba Arc - Myron D. Witter Elementary SchoolImperial County04/02/202606/04/2026Layoff Permanent15150 K Street Brawley CA 92227
Good Sports Plus dba Arc - Padilla-Pace Middle SchoolImperial County04/02/202606/04/2026Layoff Permanent7681 Vine Avenue Brawley CA 92227
Good Sports Plus Ltd, dba Arc Phil D. Swing Elementary SchoolImperial County04/02/202606/04/2026Layoff Permanent13245 W A Street Brawley CA 92227
Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba Brawley Union High SchoolImperial County04/02/202606/04/2026Layoff Permanent6480 N. Imperial Avenue Brawley CA 92227
Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba Arc - Desert Valley High SchoolImperial County04/02/202606/04/2026Layoff Permanent3104 Magnolia Street Brawley CA 92227
Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba Arc - Central Union High SchoolImperial County04/02/202606/04/2026Layoff Permanent31001 W. Brighton Avenue El Centro CA 92243
Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba Arc - Phoenix Rising/Desert Oasis High SchoolImperial County04/02/202606/04/2026Layoff Permanent21302 S. 3rd Street El Centro CA 92243
Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba Arc - Southwest High SchoolImperial County04/02/202606/04/2026Layoff Permanent42001 Ocotillo Drive El Centro CA 92243
Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba ArcImperial County04/02/202606/04/2026Layoff Permanent4400 N. Imperial Avenue, Ste. 1 Imperial CA 92251
ProYouthTulare County04/03/202606/05/2026Layoff Permanent812009 W. Feemster Ave Visalia CA 93277
Super 7Napa County04/03/202605/29/2026Closure Permanent6500 Devlin Rd., Suite 101 Napa CA 94558
PUC eCALSLos Angeles County04/03/202606/05/2026Closure Permanent222050 N San Fernando Road Los Angeles CA 90065
Partnerships to Uplift Communities Los AngelesLos Angeles County04/03/202606/05/2026Closure Permanent261855 N. Main Street Los Angeles CA 90031
Amethod Public SchoolsAlameda County04/06/202606/05/2026Closure Permanent174215 Foothill Blvd Oakland CA 94601
Wellpath and CFMG - South Placer JailPlacer County04/07/202606/30/2026Closure Permanent3511801 Go For Broke Rd. Roseville CA 95678
Wellpath and CFMG - Placer Jail - AuburnPlacer County04/07/202606/30/2026Closure Permanent502775 Richardson Dr. Auburn CA 95603
Wellpath and CFMG - Placer Juvi DetentionPlacer County04/07/202606/30/2026Closure Permanent411260 B Ave. Auburn CA 95603
Prepa Tec Los Angeles campusLos Angeles County04/07/202606/30/2026Closure Permanent428001 Santa Fe Avenue Huntington Park CA 90255
South Coast Behavioral HealthOrange County03/30/202605/29/2026Closure Permanent369642 Peppertree Drive Huntington Beach CA 92646
South Coast Behavioral HealthOrange County03/30/202605/29/2026Closure Permanent1559 Pierpoint Drive Costa Mesa CA 92626
America's Finest Charter School - High School ProgramSan Diego County03/12/202606/30/2026Closure Permanent104481 Estrella Avenue San Diego CA 92115
JPMorgan ChaseSan Francisco County03/23/202605/21/2026Layoff Permanent531 Front Street San Francisco CA 94111
Montessori West, Inc.Alameda County04/08/202606/15/2026Closure Permanent35155 Washington Blvd. Fremont CA 94539
Gossamer Bio, Inc.San Diego County03/16/202605/15/2026Layoff Permanent653115 Merryfield Row, Suite 120 San Diego CA 92121
Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.Los Angeles County04/08/202606/12/2026Layoff Permanent11110202 W. Washington Boulevard Culver City CA 90232
Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.Los Angeles County04/08/202606/12/2026Layoff Permanent65750 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles CA 90036
Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.Los Angeles County04/08/202606/12/2026Layoff Permanent76007 Sepulveda Boulevard Van Nuys CA 91411
Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.Los Angeles County04/08/202606/12/2026Layoff Permanent92150 Colorado Avenue Santa Monica CA 90404
Qualcomm Incorporated (5565 Morehouse Drive)San Diego County04/08/202606/08/2026Layoff Permanent105565 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (5525 Morehouse Drive)San Diego County04/08/202606/08/2026Layoff Permanent115525 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (5665 Morehouse Drive)San Diego County04/08/202606/08/2026Layoff Permanent65665 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (10145 Pacific Heights Blvd.)San Diego County04/08/202606/08/2026Layoff Permanent310145 Pacific Heights Blvd. San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (6455 Lusk Blvd.)San Diego County04/08/202606/08/2026Layoff Permanent26455 Lusk Blvd. San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (10185 McKellar Ct.)San Diego County04/08/202606/08/2026Layoff Permanent110185 McKellar Ct. San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (5745 Pacific Center Blvd.)San Diego County04/08/202606/08/2026Layoff Permanent25745 Pacific Center Blvd. San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (10160 Pacific Mesa Blvd.)San Diego County04/08/202606/08/2026Layoff Permanent110160 Pacific Mesa Blvd. San Diego CA 92121
Qualcomm Incorporated (10445 Pacific Center Court)San Diego County04/08/202606/08/2026Layoff Permanent210445 Pacific Center Court San Diego CA 92121
Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc.Stanislaus County04/06/202604/07/2026Closure Permanent254000 Yosemite Boulevard Modesto CA 95357
Sumisho Air Lease CorporationLos Angeles County04/09/202606/08/2026Layoff Permanent532000 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1000N Los Angeles CA 90067
Mills College Children's School at Northwestern UniversityAlameda County04/10/202606/10/2026Closure Permanent215000 MacArthur Blvd. Oakland CA 94613
eBay Inc.San Francisco County04/10/202609/30/2026Closure Permanent198300 Mission Street, 19th Floor San Francisco CA 94105
Phillips 66Los Angeles County04/10/202606/10/2026Closure Permanent101660 W. Anaheim Street Wilmington CA 90744
Phillips 66Los Angeles County04/10/202606/10/2026Closure Permanent61520 E. Sepulveda Blvd. Carson CA 90745
Boeing CompanyLos Angeles County04/13/202606/12/2026Closure Permanent131500 Columbia Way (E. Ave. M) USAF Plant 42 Palmdale CA 93550
Boeing Company - Edwards AFBKern County04/13/202606/12/2026Layoff Permanent2305 E Popson Ave. Edwards AFB CA 93524
Boeing Company - El SegundoLos Angeles County04/13/202606/12/2026Layoff Permanent2900 N Pacific Coast Hwy El Segundo CA 90245
Boeing Company - Huntington BeachOrange County04/13/202606/12/2026Layoff Permanent114441 Astronautics Lane Huntington Beach CA 92647
Boeing Company - San DiegoSan Diego County04/13/202606/12/2026Layoff Permanent16910 Carroll Rd. San Diego CA 92101
The Gambrinus Company (Trumer Brewery and Taproom)Alameda County04/13/202605/29/2026Layoff Permanent61404 Fourth Street Berkeley CA 94710
Trumer Brewery, Comeback Brewing II dba Trumer BreweryAlameda County04/13/202605/29/2026Closure Permanent271404 Fourth Street Berkeley CA 94710
McGee Air ServicesLos Angeles County04/14/202606/14/2026Layoff Permanent291 World Way Los Angeles CA 90045
Redding Cement PlantShasta County04/14/202606/15/2026Layoff Temporary5315390 Wonderland Blvd. Redding CA 96003
Chen-Tech Industries LLCOrange County03/30/202604/02/2026Layoff Permanent989 Wrigley Irvine CA 92618
Blue Diamond GrowersSacramento County04/13/202606/12/2026Closure Permanent491802 C Street Sacramento CA 95811
Ventura CoastalTulare County04/14/202606/15/2026Layoff Temporary6912310 Avenue 368 Visalia CA 93291
Snap Inc.Los Angeles County04/15/202604/16/2026Layoff Permanent2472772 Donald Douglas Loop N Santa Monica CA 90405
Block by BlockSan Francisco County04/14/202606/13/2026Layoff Permanent47870 Market St. San Francisco CA 94102
The Primary SchoolAlameda County04/15/202606/12/2026Closure Permanent147750 Fargo Ave San Leandro CA 94579
Paramount Skydance Corporation (1575 N. Gower Street)Los Angeles County04/16/202601/02/2026Layoff Permanent21575 N. Gower Street Los Angeles CA 90028
Paramount Skydance Corporation (5555 Melrose Avenue)Los Angeles County04/16/202601/02/2026Layoff Permanent55555 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles CA 90038
Snap Inc.Santa Clara County04/15/202604/16/2026Layoff Permanent73395 Page Mill Road, 3rd Floor Palo Alto CA 94306
Noa Technologies, Inc.Santa Clara County04/07/202606/01/2026Layoff Permanent691137 San Antonio Road Mountain View CA 94043
Disney Entertainment Operations LLCLos Angeles County04/16/202606/20/2026Layoff Permanent53500 South Buena Vista St. Burbank CA 91521
FM Restaurants HQ, LLCOrange County04/17/202604/19/2026Closure Permanent4911065 Knott Avenue, Suite A Cypress CA 90630
Best Formulations PC, LLCOrange County04/17/202606/15/2026Closure Permanent325900 Skylab Rd Huntington Beach CA 92647
Yanfeng International Automotive TechnologyAlameda County04/20/202606/22/2026Closure Permanent1731500 Hayman Street Hayward CA 94544
YMCA Arellanes Elementary SchoolSanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent61890 Sandalwood Dr. Santa Maria CA 93455
YMCA Arellanes Junior HighSanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent41890 Sandalwood Dr. Santa Maria CA 93455
YMCA Bonita Elementary SchoolSanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent62715 W. Main St. Santa Maria CA 93458
YMCA Robert Bruce Elementary SchoolSanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent8604 W. Alvin Ave. Santa Maria CA 93458
YMCA El Camino Jr. High SchoolSanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent3219 W El Camino St. Santa Maria CA 93458
YMCA Fairlawn Elementary SchoolSanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent6123 St Mary Drive Santa Maria CA 93458
YMCA Fesler Jr. High SchoolSanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent31100 E Fesler St. Santa Maria CA 93454
YMCA Roberto & Dr. Francisco Jimenez Elementary SchoolSanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent121970 Biscayne St. Santa Maria CA 93458
YMCA Tommie Kunst Jr. High SchoolSanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent3930 Hidden Pines Way Santa Maria CA 93458
YMCA Bill Libbon Elementary SchoolSanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent11750 Meehan St. Santa Maria CA 93454
YMCA Liberty Elementary SchoolSanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent91300 Sonya Ln. Santa Maria CA 93458
YMCA Juan Pacifico Ontiveros Elementary SchoolSanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent10930 Rancho Verde Santa Maria CA 93458
YMCA Rice Elementary SchoolSanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent11700 Vickie Ave. Santa Maria CA 93454
YMCA Sanchez Elementary SchoolSanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent8804 Liberty St. Santa Maria CA 93458
YMCA Taylor Elementary SchoolSanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent101921 Carlotti Dr. Santa Maria CA 93454
YMCA Tunnel Elementary SchoolSanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent101248 Dena Way Santa Maria CA 93454
YMCA Santa Maria ValleySanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent73400 Skyway Drive Santa Maria CA 93455
YMCA Oakley Elementary SchoolSanta Barbara County04/17/202606/09/2026Layoff Permanent91120 W Harding Ave. Santa Maria CA 93458
Guayabito Farms, LLCVentura County04/07/202606/06/2026Closure Permanent985060 Olivas Park Drive Ventura CA 93003
Premier Berry Farms, LLCVentura County04/07/202606/06/2026Closure Permanent742840 East Hueneme Road Oxnard CA 93033
Corteva Agriscience LLCContra Costa County04/21/202607/03/2026Layoff Permanent2901 Loveridge Road Pittsburg CA 94565
City National BankLos Angeles County04/21/202606/22/2026Layoff Permanent1555 S. Flower Street Los Angeles CA 90071
Ample Joy ABA Consulting Services, LLCRiverside County12/01/202502/02/2026Layoff Permanent1001411 Rimpau Avenue Suite 109 Corona CA 92879
ODS Technologies LP and Betfair Interactive US LLCLos Angeles County04/06/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent1746701 Center Drive West, Suite 160 Los Angeles CA 90045
Paramount Skydance Corporation - 1575 N. GowerLos Angeles County04/16/202601/02/2026Layoff Permanent51575 N. Gower Street Los Angeles CA 90038
Paramount Skydance CorporationLos Angeles County04/16/202601/02/2026Layoff Permanent25555 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles CA 90038
Next Stop Logistics Inc.Los Angeles County04/22/202604/16/2026Closure Permanent809350 Rayo Ave. South Gate CA 90280
Joe's Crab ShackOrange County04/22/202606/21/2026Closure Permanent4412011 Harbor Blvd Garden Grove CA 92840
Freudenberg Medical LLCSanta Barbara County04/22/202606/24/2026Layoff Permanent801110 Mark Avenue Carpinteria CA 93013
Epic Games Inc.Marin County04/23/202603/27/2026Layoff Permanent16700 Larkspur Landing Cir Larkspur CA 94939
Epic Games Inc.San Diego County04/23/202603/27/2026Layoff Permanent28401 West A. Street, Suite 2400 San Diego CA 92101
Epic Games Inc. (Remote Employees in San Francisco)San Diego County04/23/202603/27/2026Layoff Permanent28401 West A. Street, Suite 2400 (Remote Employees in San Francisco) San Diego CA 92101
Epic Games Inc. (Remote Employees in Los Angeles)San Diego County04/23/202603/27/2026Layoff Permanent61401 West A. Street, Suite 2400 (Remote Employees in Los Angeles) San Diego CA 92101
Epic Games Inc. (Remote Employees in El Segundo)San Diego County04/23/202603/27/2026Layoff Permanent2401 West A. Street, Suite 2400 (Remote Employees in El Segundo) San Diego CA 92101
Blue Diamond GrowersSacramento County04/24/202606/26/2026Closure Permanent31802 C Street Sacramento CA 95811
Constellation Brands, Inc.Sonoma County04/24/202606/25/2026Closure Permanent726200 Arnold Drive Sonoma CA 95476
Aramark Campus, LLCKern County04/10/202606/11/2026Layoff Permanent498901 Stockdale Highway Bakersfield CA 93311
FM Restaurants HQ, LLCOrange County04/26/202604/30/2026Closure Permanent4311065 Knott Avenue, Suite A Cypress CA 90630
Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLCSanta Clara County04/26/202606/27/2026Layoff Permanent42521 Alder Dr. Milpitas CA 95035
Veritiv VisualOrange County04/27/202606/24/2026Closure Permanent461600 E Valencia Dr. Fullerton CA 92831
Black Tiger Medical TransportationSan Diego County04/27/202606/28/2026Layoff Permanent829090 Birch St. Spring Valley CA 91977
Apple Inc.San Diego County04/23/202606/24/2026Closure Permanent57272 E Via Rancho Pkwy Escondido CA 92025
FreshRealm, Inc.San Joaquin County04/27/202606/27/2026Closure Permanent2282900 N MacArthur Dr, Unit 300 Tracy CA 95376
First Transit, Inc.Contra Costa County04/27/202606/30/2026Closure Permanent194801 Wilbur Ave Antioch CA 94509
Five Guys Operations, LLCMerced County04/28/202606/26/2026Closure Permanent133572 G Street Merced CA 95340
Satco, Inc.Los Angeles County04/10/202606/10/2026Closure Permanent341601 E. El Segundo Blvd. El Segundo CA 90245
DudekButte County04/29/202606/29/2026Closure Permanent36930 Garden Drive Oroville CA 95965
The Primary School (750 Fargo Ave)Alameda County04/28/202606/30/2026Closure Permanent25750 Fargo Ave San Leandro CA 94579
The Primary School (2086 Clarke Ave)San Mateo County04/28/202606/30/2026Closure Permanent1002086 Clarke Ave East Palo Alto CA 94303
The Primary School (1765 East Bayshore Rd. Ste. 111)San Mateo County04/28/202606/30/2026Closure Permanent221765 East Bayshore Rd. Ste. 111 East Palo Alto CA 94303
Raytheon, An RTX BusinessLos Angeles County04/28/202607/03/2026Layoff Permanent12000 E El Segundo Blvd. El Segundo CA 90245
Altura Management ServicesLos Angeles County04/30/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent1131401 N Montebello Blvd Montebello CA 90640
Five Guys OperationsLos Angeles County04/30/202605/26/2026Closure Permanent151552 S Azusa Ave City of Industry CA 91748
Manteca District Ambulance Service - Striker CourtTuolumne County04/30/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent1818440 Striker Court Sonora CA 95370
Manteca District Ambulance ServiceTuolumne County04/30/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent620591 N Sunshine Road, Suite B Sonora CA 95370
Manteca District Ambulance Service - Hwy 49Tuolumne County04/30/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent61180 Hwy 49 Sonora CA 95370
Manteca District Ambulance Service - Powder HouseTuolumne County04/30/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent611850 Powder House St. Groveland CA 95321
Manteca District Ambulance Service - JamestownTuolumne County04/30/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent618063 4th Ave. Jamestown CA 95327
Propark MobilityRiverside County04/30/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent123340 Mountain Ave. Perris CA 92570
California Academy of SciencesSan Francisco County04/28/202606/29/2026Layoff Permanent5355 Music Concourse Drive San Francisco CA 94118
C&K Market, Inc.Lake County04/29/202606/30/2026Closure Permanent32355 Lakeport Blvd Lakeport CA 95453
First StudentFresno County05/01/202607/01/2026Layoff Permanent1702805 South East Avenue Fresno CA 93725
Children's Institute Inc.Los Angeles County04/30/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent472121 W Temple St Los Angeles CA 90026
Quixote Studio Services - Griffith ParkLos Angeles County04/27/202606/29/2026Layoff Permanent24585 Electronics Place Los Angeles CA 90039
Quixote Studio Services - North Valley Campus ALos Angeles County04/27/202606/29/2026Layoff Permanent912137 Montague St Pacoima CA 9131
Quixote Studio Services - North ValleyLos Angeles County04/27/202606/29/2026Layoff Permanent710252 Norris Ave. Pacoima CA 91331
Quixote Studio Services - Sun valleyLos Angeles County04/27/202606/29/2026Layoff Permanent411473 Penrose St. Sun Valley CA 91352
Quixote Studio Services - Sylmar NorthLos Angeles County04/27/202606/29/2026Layoff Permanent1714002 Balboa Blvd. Sylmar CA 91342
Quixote Studio Services - Sylmar SouthLos Angeles County04/27/202606/29/2026Layoff Permanent313334 Ralston Ave. Sylmar CA 91342
Quixote Studio Services - West HollywoodLos Angeles County04/27/202606/29/2026Layoff Permanent101011 N Fuller Ave. West Hollywood CA 90046
Gilead Sciences, Inc.San Mateo County04/30/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent108800 Bridge Parkway Redwood City CA 94065
Skyline Avatar House, LPSanta Clara County04/29/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent494200 Great American Parkway Santa Clara CA 95054
Brite Horizons Nonpublic School (Abrite)Santa Cruz County04/30/202606/30/2026Closure Permanent59125 Bethany Dr. Scotts Valley CA 95066
Five Guys Operations - Store No. 1795Kings County05/03/202607/02/2026Closure Permanent141693 West Lacy Blvd. Ste. A Hanford CA 93230
Five Guys Operations - Store No. 1323Los Angeles County05/03/202605/25/2026Closure Permanent1310140 Carmencita Road Whittier CA 90605
Zenlen Inc. (Native)San Francisco County05/04/202609/01/2026Closure Permanent53201 California St. #450 San Francisco CA 94111
GeodisSan Bernardino County04/28/202607/03/2026Layoff Permanent2381710 West Baseline Road Rialto CA 92376
FM Restaurants HQ, LLCOrange County05/06/202606/10/2026Closure Permanent5618512 MacArthur Boulevard Irvine CA 92612
Eclipse Advantage, LLCSan Bernardino County05/06/202605/30/2026Closure Permanent108688 Etiwanda Avenue Rancho Cucamonga CA 91739
Streamland Media Midco, LLCLos Angeles County05/06/202607/06/2026Closure Permanent71941 N Highland Ave. Los Angeles CA 90038
GladUDid LLC (Chick-fil-A)San Bernardino County05/07/202607/11/2026Closure Temporary983640 Grand Ave Chino Hills CA 91709
Fresh Venture Foods, LLCSanta Barbara County05/07/202607/10/2026Closure Permanent1851205 Craig Dr. Santa Maria CA 93458
Cloudflare, Inc.San Francisco County05/07/202605/15/2026Layoff Permanent224101 Townsend St. San Francisco CA 94107
Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America, Inc.Los Angeles County05/07/202607/06/2026Closure Permanent724031 & 4035 Via Oro Ave Long Beach CA 90810
Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, L.L.C.Ventura County05/08/202607/10/2026Closure Permanent855335 Walker Street Ventura CA 93003
The People Concern - CloverfieldLos Angeles County04/27/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent201751 Cloverfield Blvd. Santa Monica CA 90404
The People Concern - Arlington HQLos Angeles County04/27/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent52116 S Arlington Ste. 100 Los Angeles CA 90018
The People Concern - Nest 2Los Angeles County04/27/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent15222 S Hill St. Los Angeles CA 90012
The People Concern - 316 WLos Angeles County04/27/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent5316 W 2nd St. Los Angeles CA 90012
The People Concern - AdminLos Angeles County04/27/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent31447 - 1453 16th St. Santa Monica CA 90404
TransdevTulare County04/29/202606/30/2026Closure Permanent12625430 Road 140 Visalia CA 93291
Kidango, Inc. - Skyway OfficeAlameda County05/06/202607/01/2026Layoff Permanent593101 Skyway Court Fremont CA 94539
Kidango, Inc. - Peixoto CenterAlameda County05/06/202607/01/2026Layoff Permanent629159 Ruus Road Hayward CA 94544
Kidango, Inc. - Castlemont CenterAlameda County05/06/202607/01/2026Layoff Permanent28601 MacArthur Blvd. Oakland CA 94605
Kidango, Inc. - CCELC CenterSanta Clara County05/06/202607/01/2026Layoff Permanent62000 Kammerer Ave. San Jose CA 95116
National Distribution Centers, LLCLos Angeles County05/11/202607/05/2026Closure Permanent508688 Etiwanda Ave Rancho Cucamonga CA 91732
Alain LeRoyLocke College Preparatory Academy (Green Dot Public Schools)Los Angeles County05/07/202606/30/2026Closure Permanent113325 E. 11th Street Los Angeles CA 90061
PET CLUBPlacer County05/13/202607/18/2026Closure Permanent6318 N. Sunrise Blvd. Roseville CA 95661
Liberty Healthcare CorporationSan Bernardino County05/13/202607/08/2026Layoff Permanent1139500 Etiwanda Ave Rancho Cucamonga CA 91739
Stepping StoneLos Angeles County05/01/202606/30/2026Closure Permanent8200 N. Benton Way Los Angeles CA 90026
Durham School ServicesLos Angeles County05/13/202607/31/2026Layoff Permanent514029 Las Virgenes Rd. Calabasas CA 91302
Carnegie Science Institution of WashingtonSanta Clara County04/09/202606/30/2026Closure Permanent27260 Panama St. Stanford CA 94305
Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Banning HighLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary51527 Lakme Ave. Wilmington CA 90744
Boys and Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Fries Ave ElementaryLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary41301 N Fries Ave. Wilmington CA 90744
Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Gulf Ave ElementaryLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary1828 W. L Street Wilmington CA 90744
Boys & Girls Club of LA Harbor - Harry Bridges Span SchoolLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary31235 Broad Ave. Wilmington CA 90744
Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Harbor Teacher Prep AcademyLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary71111 Figueroa Place Wilmington CA 90744
Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Wilmington ClubLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary31444 W. Q Street Wilmington CA 90744
Boys & Girls Club of LA Harbor - Wilmington Park ESLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary31140 Mahar Ave. Wilmington CA 90744
Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Barton Hill ElementaryLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary3423 N Pacific Ave. San Pedro CA 90731
Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Dana Middle SchoolLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary31501 S. Cabrillo Ave. San Pedro CA 90731
Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Park Western ElementaryLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary81214 Park Western Place San Pedro CA 90732
Boys & Girls Club of LA Harbor - Point Fermin ElementaryLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary53333 S Kerckhoff Ave. San Pedro CA 90731
Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - South Shores ElementaryLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary32060 W 35th Street San Pedro CA 90732
Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Taper Ave. ElementaryLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary81824 N Taper Ave. San Pedro CA 90731
Boy& Girls Club of the LA Harbor - White Point ElementaryLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary51410 Silvius Ave. San Pedro CA 90731
Boys & Girls Club of the La Harbor - Cheryl Green/Torrance ClubLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary11435 Del Amo Blvd. Torrance CA 90501
Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Environmental Charter MSLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary4812 W 165th Place Gardena CA 90247
Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Fleming Middle SchoolLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary725425 Walnut Street Lomita CA 90717
Boys &Girls Club of the La Harbor - Harbor City Elementary SchoolLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary101508 254th Street Harbor City CA 90710
Boys & Girls Club at the LA Harbor - Narbonne High SchoolLos Angeles County05/13/202606/10/2026Layoff Temporary2243000 S. Western Ave. Harbor City CA 90710
City National Bank - Flower StreetLos Angeles County04/27/202606/26/2026Layoff Permanent1555 S. Flower Street Los Angeles CA 90071
City National BankLos Angeles County04/27/202606/26/2026Layoff Permanent2350 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles CA 90071
Blue Diamond GrowersSacramento County05/15/202607/17/2026Closure Permanent71802 C Street Sacramento CA 95811
LinkedIn CorporationSan Francisco County05/15/202607/13/2026Layoff Permanent108222 Second Street San Francisco CA 94105
LinkedIn CorporationSanta Barbara County05/15/202607/13/2026Layoff Permanent216410 Via Real Carpinteria CA 93013
LinkedIn CorporationSanta Clara County05/15/202607/13/2026Layoff Permanent591000 W. Maude Avenue Sunnyvale CA 94085
LinkedIn CorporationSanta Clara County05/15/202607/13/2026Layoff Permanent352700 E. Middlefield Road Mountain View CA 94043
LinkedIn Corporation (Home Office)Santa Clara County05/15/202607/13/2026Layoff Permanent66Home Office Mountain View CA 94043
NBC Manteca Merchants, Inc.San Joaquin County05/18/202607/17/2026Closure Permanent68912 Spreckels Ave. Manteca CA 95336
Eclipse Advantage, LLCLos Angeles County05/18/202607/17/2026Closure Permanent619788 Van Ness Avenue Torrance CA 90501
Canteen Vending ServicesAlameda County05/19/202607/19/2026Layoff Permanent1104817 Hannover Place Fremont CA 94538
Bayless Manufacturing, LLCLos Angeles County05/01/202607/15/2026Layoff Permanent1626140 Avenue Hall Valencia CA 91355
Bayless Manufacturing, LLCLos Angeles County05/01/202607/15/2026Layoff Permanent328258 Avenue Stanford Valencia CA 91355
Bayless Manufacturing, LLCLos Angeles County05/01/202607/15/2026Layoff Permanent4326100 Avenue Hall Valencia CA 91355
AbbVie Inc.Orange County05/19/202607/20/2026Layoff Permanent852525 Dupont Drive Irvine CA 92612
TeamOneRiverside County05/18/202606/13/2026Layoff Permanent72529800 Eucalyptus Ave. Moreno Valley CA 92555
ACT Lighting, Inc.Los Angeles County05/15/202607/31/2026Closure Permanent11250 S. Flower Street Burbank CA 91502
Alliance (Margaret M. Bloomfield)Los Angeles County05/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent17907 Santa Fe Ave Huntington Park CA 90255
Alliance (Collins Family College)Los Angeles County05/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent22071 Saturn Avenue Huntington Park CA 90255
Alliance (College-Ready Middle)Los Angeles County05/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent2113 S. Rowan Avenue Los Angeles CA 90063
Alliance (Piera Barbaglia Shaheen Health)Los Angeles County05/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent48515 Kansas Avenue Los Angeles CA 90044
Alliance (Kory Hunter)Los Angeles County05/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent25886 Compton Ave Los Angeles CA 90001
Alliance (Leichtman-Levine Family)Los Angeles County05/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent122930 Fletcher Drive Los Angeles CA 90065
Alliance (Marine - Innovation)Los Angeles County05/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent611933 Allegheny St. Sun Valley CA 91352
Alliance (Gertz-Ressler)Los Angeles County05/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent12023 South Union Avenue Los Angeles CA 90007
Alliance (Dr. Olga Mohan)Los Angeles County05/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent6644 West 17th Street Los Angeles CA 90015
Alliance (Patti & Peter Neuwirth)Los Angeles County05/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent24610 S. Main Street Los Angeles CA 90037
Alliance (Ouchi-O Donovan)Los Angeles County05/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent25356 South 5th Avenue Los Angeles CA 90043
Alliance (Virgil Roberts)Los Angeles County05/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent12941 West 70th Street Los Angeles CA 90043
Alliance (Cindy & Bill Simon)Los Angeles County05/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent510720 Wilmington Avenue Los Angeles CA 90059
Alliance (Jack H. Skirball)Los Angeles County05/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent4603 E. 115th Street Los Angeles CA 90059
Alliance (Susan and Eric Smidt)Los Angeles County05/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent4211 South Avenue 20 Los Angeles CA 90031
Alliance (Ted K. Tajima)Los Angeles County05/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent31552 Rockwood St Los Angeles CA 90026
Alliance (College-Ready Public Schools)Los Angeles County05/19/202606/30/2026Layoff Permanent51149 S. Hill St. Suite 950 Los Angeles CA 90015
Intuit Inc.Santa Clara County05/20/202607/31/2026Layoff Permanent4932601 Garcia Avenue Mountain View CA 94043
Credit Karma, LLCAlameda County05/20/202607/31/2026Layoff Permanent1171100 Broadway Oakland CA 94607
Flagship Facilities Services, LLCSan Francisco County05/20/202607/19/2026Layoff Permanent178250 Howard St San Francisco CA 94105
Intuit Inc.Los Angeles County05/20/202607/31/2026Layoff Permanent9021650 Oxnard Street Woodland Hills CA 91367
Intuit Inc.San Diego County05/20/202607/31/2026Layoff Permanent2777535 Torry Santa Fe Rd. San Diego CA 92129
Intuit Inc.San Francisco County05/20/202607/31/2026Layoff Permanent50505 Howard St. San Francisco CA 94105
NetApp, Inc.Santa Clara County05/20/202607/18/2026Layoff Permanent773060 Olsen Drive San Jose CA 95128
National Distribution Centers, LLC (19688 Van Ness Ave)Los Angeles County05/18/202607/17/2026Closure Permanent119688 Van Ness Ave Torrance CA 90501
National Distribution Centers, LLC (19788 Van Ness Ave)Los Angeles County05/18/202607/17/2026Closure Permanent8919788 Van Ness Ave Torrance CA 90501
Meta Platforms, Inc.Alameda County05/22/202607/22/2026Layoff Permanent816530 Paseo Padre Parkway Fremont CA 94555
Meta Platforms, Inc.San Mateo County05/22/202607/22/2026Layoff Permanent338311 Airport Boulevard Burlingame CA 94010
Meta Platforms, Inc.San Francisco County05/22/202607/22/2026Layoff Permanent252250 Howard St San Francisco CA 94105
Meta Platforms, Inc.Los Angeles County05/22/202605/26/2026Layoff Permanent7412105 E Waterfront Drive Playa Vista CA 90094
Meta Platforms, Inc.San Mateo County05/22/202605/26/2026Layoff Permanent2,2121 Hacker Way Menlo Park CA 94025
Meta Platforms, Inc.Santa Clara County05/22/202605/26/2026Layoff Permanent3131180 Discovery Way Sunnyvale CA 94089
KBR Services LLCSan Bernardino County05/24/202605/27/2026Layoff Temporary650National Training Center, Bldg. 896, Langford Lake Road Barstow CA 92311
Transdev Services, Inc.Yolo County05/26/202605/27/2026Closure Permanent84352 Industrial Way Woodland CA 95776

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