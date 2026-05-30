All the Layoffs in California in 2026

Here is a list of all companies in California laying off workers this year and filing WARN notices with the state Employment Development Department.

Company California County Notice

Date Effective

Date Layoff/

Closure No. Of

Employees Address Alameda Health System - Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Alameda County 01/06/2026 03/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 128 1411 E. 31st St. Oakland CA 94602 Alameda Health System - San Leandro Hospital Alameda County 01/06/2026 03/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 22 13855 E. 14th St. San Leandro CA 94578 Alameda Health System - John George Hospital Alameda County 01/06/2026 03/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 16 2060 Fairmont Dr. San Leandro CA 94578 Alameda Health System - Alameda Hospital Alameda County 01/06/2026 03/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 9 2070 Clinton Ave. Alameda CA 94501 Alameda Health System - System Support Center Alameda County 01/06/2026 03/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 18 7677 Oakport St. Oakland CA 94621 Alameda Health System - Fairmont Rehabilitation and Wellness Alameda County 01/06/2026 03/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 44 15400 Foothill Blvd. San Leandro CA 94578 Alameda Health System - Park Bridge Alameda County 01/06/2026 03/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 2401 Blanding Ave. Alameda CA 94501 Local Initiative Health Authority for Los Angeles County dba L.A. Care Health Plan Los Angeles County 01/09/2026 03/13/2026 Layoff Permanent 225 1200 West 7th Street Los Angeles CA 90017 Macy's San Diego County 01/09/2026 03/18/2026 Closure Permanent 77 5500 Grossmont Center Drive La Mesa CA 91942 Cucina Enoteca Del Mar San Diego County 01/09/2026 03/11/2026 Layoff Permanent 43 2730 Via de la Valle Del Mar CA 92014 Pomona Hospital Medical Center (1798) Los Angeles County 01/07/2026 03/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 108 1798 North Gary Avenue Pomona CA 91767 Pomona Hospital Medical Center (1601) Los Angeles County 01/07/2026 03/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 1601 N. Monte Vista Ave Claremont CA 91711 Pomona Hospital Medical Center (300) Los Angeles County 01/07/2026 03/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 300 S. Park Avenue Pomona CA 91767 Hupp Draft Services Butte County 01/11/2026 02/27/2026 Closure Permanent 75 70 Loren Avenue Chico CA 95928 Informatica LLC San Mateo County 01/12/2026 02/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 35 2100 Seaport Blvd. Redwood City CA 94063 Nestle USA, Inc. Mira Loma Distribution Center Riverside County 01/12/2026 03/13/2026 Closure Permanent 88 3450 Dulles Dr. Mira Loma CA 91752 Wabash National LP Riverside County 01/05/2026 03/06/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 1190 Harley Knox Blvd. Perris CA 92571 Wabash National LP Riverside County 01/05/2026 03/06/2026 Layoff Permanent 94 22135 Alessandro Blvd Moreno Valley CA 92553 Copan Diagnostics, Inc. San Diego County 01/05/2026 03/13/2026 Closure Permanent 79 2728 Loker Avenue West Carlsbad CA 92010 RR Donnelley Alameda County 01/14/2026 03/31/2026 Closure Permanent 70 6955 Mowry Avenue Newark CA 94560 Valero Refining Company Solano County 01/13/2026 03/15/2026 Layoff Permanent 237 3400 East 2nd Street Benicia CA 94510 Amy's Drive-Thru Sonoma County 01/14/2026 03/08/2026 Closure Permanent 55 58 Golf Course Drive West Rohnert Park CA 94928 DHL Supply Chain Alameda County 01/15/2026 03/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 74 1201 Voyager Street Livermore CA 94551 Sealed Air Corporation Los Angeles County 01/08/2026 04/30/2026 Closure Permanent 51 19440 Arenth Ave City of Industry CA 91748 Lakeshore Learning Materials, LLC Los Angeles County 01/16/2026 03/16/2026 Layoff Permanent 163 2695 E. Dominguez St. Carson CA 90895 Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper Orange County 01/15/2026 01/16/2026 Layoff Permanent 8 25500 Commerce Centre Drive Lake Forest CA 92630 Albertsons Companies LLC Riverside County 01/16/2026 03/19/2026 Closure Permanent 75 1260 E. Ontario Ave Corona CA 92881 GCOM Software LLC dba Voyatek Sacramento County 01/16/2026 03/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 8 3100 Zinfandel Suite 250 Rancho Cordova CA 95670 James Hardie Fontana Manufacturing San Bernardino County 01/15/2026 03/16/2026 Closure Permanent 94 10901 Elm Ave. Fontana CA 92337 The Vons Companies Inc. San Bernardino County 01/16/2026 03/19/2026 Closure Permanent 70 552 N. Orange St. Redlands CA 92374 Best Buy San Diego County 01/16/2026 03/17/2026 Closure Permanent 46 11160 Rancho Carmel Dr. San Diego CA 92128 Best Buy Santa Clara County 01/16/2026 03/17/2026 Closure Permanent 60 3090 Stevens Creek Blvd. San Jose CA 95128 UKG Inc. Orange County 01/15/2026 03/16/2026 Closure Permanent 209 5 Hutton Centre, Suite 1100 Santa Ana CA 92702 Resonetics, LLC San Mateo County 01/20/2026 04/21/2026 Closure Permanent 61 405 Campbell Ave. Menlo Park CA 94025 Meta Platforms, Inc. Los Angeles County 01/16/2026 03/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 53 12105 E Waterfront Drive Playa Vista CA 90094 Pioneer Custom Electrical Products, LLC Los Angeles County 01/21/2026 03/31/2026 Closure Permanent 47 10640 Springdale Avenue Santa Fe Springs CA 90670 Meta Platforms, Inc. San Mateo County 01/16/2026 03/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 219 311 Airport Boulevard Burlingame CA 94010 McGee Air Services Alameda County 01/05/2026 03/06/2026 Closure Permanent 32 1 Airport Dr Oakland CA 94621 Primo Brands, Inc. San Diego County 01/16/2026 03/17/2026 Layoff Permanent 19 11811 Highway 67 Lakeside CA 92040 Western Digital Technologies Santa Clara County 01/20/2026 01/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 87 5601 Great Oaks Parkway San Jose CA 95119 Gilead Sciences, Inc. San Diego County 01/21/2026 03/27/2026 Layoff Permanent 34 4010 Ocean Ranch Blvd Oceanside CA 92056 Corteva Agriscience Contra Costa County 01/22/2026 02/27/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 901 Loveridge Road Pittsburg CA 94565 Illumina, Inc Worldwide Headquarters San Diego County 01/14/2026 03/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 5200 Illumina Way San Diego CA 92122 Illumina, Inc. Worldwide Headquarters San Diego County 01/14/2026 03/16/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 5200 Illumina Way San Diego CA 92122 Autodesk San Francisco County 01/23/2026 04/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 104 1 Market Street San Francisco CA 94105 Phillips 66 - Wilmington Los Angeles County 01/26/2026 12/01/2026 Closure Permanent 111 1660 W. Anaheim Street Wilmington CA 90744 Phillips 66 Los Angeles County 01/26/2026 12/01/2026 Closure Permanent 44 1520 E. Sepulveda Blvd. Carson CA 90745 Schultz Industrial Services, Inc. Los Angeles County 01/27/2026 03/31/2026 Closure Permanent 66 1660 W. Anaheim Street Los Angeles CA 90744 JBT Marel Corporation Madera County 01/27/2026 09/18/2026 Closure Permanent 59 2300 W Industrial Ave. Madera CA 93637 Google (BRGAS1265) Santa Clara County 01/26/2026 04/12/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 1265 Borregas Avenue Sunnyvale CA 94089 Google (HMBLT3) Santa Clara County 01/26/2026 03/29/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 227 Humboldt Court Sunnyvale CA 94089 Google (MP1) Santa Clara County 01/26/2026 03/29/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 1155 Borregas Avenue Sunnyvale CA 94089 Google (MP2) Santa Clara County 01/26/2026 03/22/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 1175 Borregas Avenue Sunnyvale CA 94089 Google (MP3) Santa Clara County 01/26/2026 03/29/2026 Layoff Permanent 27 1170 Bordeaux Drive Sunnyvale CA 94089 Google (MP4) Santa Clara County 01/26/2026 03/15/2026 Layoff Permanent 24 1190 Bordeaux Drive Sunnyvale CA 94089 Google (MPD237) Santa Clara County 01/26/2026 03/15/2026 Layoff Permanent 19 237 Moffett Park Drive Sunnyvale CA 94089 Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego - Mission Valley ASIP San Diego County 01/27/2026 03/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 45 3131 Camino Del Rio N, Ste. 300 San Diego CA 92108 Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego - MG Suite A San Diego County 01/27/2026 03/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 7 4575 Mission Gorge Place San Diego CA 92120 Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego - MG Suite B San Diego County 01/27/2026 03/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 11 4575 Mission Gorge Place San Diego CA 92120 Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego - San Diego Migrant Shelter San Diego County 01/27/2026 03/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 7 4902 Pacific Highway San Diego CA 92110 Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego - Pastoral Center San Diego County 01/27/2026 03/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 3888 Paducah Dr. San Diego CA 92117 Thermo Fisher Scientific San Diego County 01/27/2026 03/18/2026 Layoff Temporary 173 5781 Van Allen Way Carlsbad CA 92008 BEN Group. Inc (BENlabs) Los Angeles County 01/26/2026 03/06/2026 Closure Permanent 75 14724 Ventura Blvd, Suite 1200 Los Angeles CA 91403 Amazon - MAB1 Los Angeles County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 215 6245 Topanga Canyon Blvd. Woodland Hills CA 91367 Amazon - MAB4 Los Angeles County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 131 5101 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood CA 91601 Amazon - MAB5 Los Angeles County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 184 19340 Rinaldi St. Porter Ranch CA 91326 Amazon - MAC9 Los Angeles County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 168 6235 E Spring St. Long Beach CA 90808 Amazon - MAF3 Los Angeles County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 201 16325 Ventura Blvd. Encino CA 91436 Amazon - MAF8 Los Angeles County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 196 21035 Hawthrone Blvd. Torrance CA 90503 Amazon - MAF9 Los Angeles County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 155 11340 South St. Cerritos CA 90703 Amazon - MAG1 Los Angeles County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 185 6855 S La Cienega Blvd Los Angeles CA 90045 Amazon - MAK9 Los Angeles County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 134 3425 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena CA 91107 Amazon - MAB8 Orange County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 191 6911 Warner Avenue Huntington Beach CA 92647 Amazon - MAB9 Orange County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 191 13672 Jamboree Rd. Irvine CA 92602 Amazon - MAC2 Orange County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 175 1100 S. Harbor Blvd. Fullerton CA 92832 Amazon - MBA6 Orange County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 181 18100 Brookhurst St. Fountain Valley CA 92708 Amazon - MAQ9 Placer County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 174 6780 Stanford Ranch Rd. Roseville CA 95678 Amazon - MAH8 Riverside County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 172 40481 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. Murrieta CA 92563 Amazon - MAI8 Riverside County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 182 14837 Pomerado Rd. Poway CA 92064 Amazon - MAJ8 Riverside County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 160 3941 Bedford Canyon Rd. Corona CA 92883 Amazon - MAM9 Sacramento County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 179 7530 Elk Grove Blvd. Elk Grove CA 95757 Amazon - MAQ8 Sacramento County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 163 5425 Sunrise Blvd. Citrus Heights CA 95610 Amazon - MAF5 San Bernardino County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 190 235 E. Foothill Blvd. Upland CA 91786 Amazon - MAO6 San Bernardino County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 189 16188 South Highland Ave. Fontana CA 92336 Amazon - MAM7 Ventura County 01/28/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 139 742 Los Angeles Ave Moorpark CA 93021 Pinterest Inc. (San Francisco) San Francisco County 01/27/2026 03/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 98 651 Brannan St San Francisco CA 94107 Pinterest Inc. (CA Remote) San Francisco County 01/27/2026 03/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 Remote Remote CA 94107 Pinterest Inc. (Palo Alto) Santa Clara County 01/27/2026 03/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 16 395 Page Mill Rd., Suite 200 Palo Alto CA 94306 Shell Recharge Solutions Los Angeles County 01/29/2026 03/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 29 767 S Alameda, Suite 200 Los Angeles CA 90021 Innovation Bakers, LLC Orange County 01/26/2026 03/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 117 1910 W Malvern Ave. Fullerton CA 92833 First Foundation Inc. Orange County 01/28/2026 03/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 98 18101 Von Karman Avenue, Suite 150 Irvine CA 92612 Mercury Systems, Inc. Alameda County 01/30/2026 03/31/2026 Closure Permanent 18 48025 Fremont Blvd Fremont CA 94538 Amazon (LAX10) Los Angeles County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 1620 26Th St Ste 4000N Santa Monica CA 90404 Amazon (LAX16) Los Angeles County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 46 2425 Olympic Blvd Ste 2000E Santa Monica CA 90404 Amazon (LAX78) Los Angeles County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 45 2450 Colorado Avenue Santa Monica CA 90404 Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, Inc. San Francisco County 01/29/2026 03/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 499 Illinois St. San Francisco CA 94158 Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, LLC San Mateo County 01/29/2026 03/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 38 1180 Main St. Redwood CA 94063 Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, LLC - Remote San Mateo County 01/29/2026 03/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 32 1180 Main St. Redwood City CA 94063 Amazon (SJC25) Santa Clara County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 43 2795 Augustine Dr Santa Clara CA 95054 Amazon (SJC38) Santa Clara County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 141 3075 Olcott St Santa Clara CA 95054 Amazon (SJC44) Santa Clara County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 49 4980 Great America Pkwy Santa Clara CA 95054 Amazon Santa Clara County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 72 401 San Antonio Rd Mountain View CA 94040 Amazon Santa Clara County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 32 1120 Enterprise Way Sunnyvale CA 94089 Amazon Santa Clara County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 1100 Enterprise Way Sunnyvale CA 94089 Amazon Santa Clara County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 11 1160 Enterprise Way Sunnyvale CA 94089 Amazon Santa Clara County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 58 905 Eleventh Ave. Sunnyvale CA 94089 Amazon Santa Clara County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 87 1100 Discovery Way Sunnyvale CA 94089 Amazon Santa Clara County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 81 1140 Enterprise Way Sunnyvale CA 94089 Amazon Santa Clara County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 89 2100 University Ave East Palo Alto CA 94303 Amazon - SNA12 Orange County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 5 20 Pacifica Ste 900 Irvine CA 92618 Amazon - SNA 16 Orange County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 24 17300 Laguna Canyon Rd. Irvine CA 92618 Amazon - SNA 17 Orange County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 140 Progress 200 Irvine CA 92618 Amazon - SNA 20 Orange County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 25 200 Spectrum Center Dr. Irvine CA 92618 Amazon - SNA 3 Orange County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 34 40 Pacifica Ste. 100 Irvine CA 92618 Amazon - SAN 13 San Diego County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 38 10300 Campus Point Dr. Ste. 200 San Diego CA 92121 Amazon - SAN 15 San Diego County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 17075 Camino San Bernardo San Diego CA 92127 Amazon - SAN 17 San Diego County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 19 4575 La Jolla Village San Diego CA 92122 Amazon - SAN 18 San Diego County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 13 Wework Aventine San Diego CA 92122 Amazon - SAN 21 San Diego County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 4577 La Jolla Village San Diego CA 92122 Amazon - SAN 3 San Diego County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 6971 Otay Mesa Road San Diego CA 92154 Amazon - SFO 13 San Francisco County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 19 188 Spear St. 2nd Floor San Francisco CA 94105 Amazon - SFO 28 San Francisco County 01/29/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 84 525 Market St. San Francisco CA 94105 MINACT, Inc. San Francisco County 01/30/2026 03/31/2026 Layoff Temporary 118 351 Avenue H San Francisco CA 94130 Regal Rexnord Fresno County 02/02/2026 04/10/2026 Closure Permanent 3 4603 N Brawley, Suite 102 Fresno CA 93722 V2X - NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center MS 1714 Kern County 01/30/2026 03/01/2026 Closure Permanent 62 Bldg, 4876 Warehouse #6, Lilly Drive Edwards CA 93524 Phillips 66 Los Angeles County 02/02/2026 04/03/2026 Closure Permanent 82 1660 W. Anaheim Street Wilmington CA 90744 Phillips 66 Los Angeles County 02/02/2026 04/03/2026 Closure Permanent 40 1520 E. Sepulveda Blvd. Carson CA 90745 Legacy Supply Chain Los Angeles County 01/31/2026 04/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 8 7835 Canoga Avenue Canoga Park CA 91304 Legacy Supply Chain Orange County 01/31/2026 04/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 92 200 North Berry St Brea CA 92821 Legacy Supply Chain Riverside County 01/31/2026 04/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 8331 Avenue 45 Ste 102 Indio CA 92201 Legacy Supply Chain San Bernardino County 01/31/2026 04/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 11 14835 San Bernardino Ave Fontana CA 92335 Legacy Supply Chain San Diego County 01/31/2026 04/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 14 10031 Old Grove Rd San Diego CA 92120 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Orange County 02/02/2026 04/03/2026 Closure Permanent 108 6565 Valley View Street La Palma CA 90623 Medical Device Components LLC dba Lighteum Medical San Diego County 01/30/2026 04/03/2026 Layoff Permanent 83 12205 World Trade Drive San Diego CA 92128 Intrepid Studios, Inc. San Diego County 01/31/2026 02/02/2026 Closure Permanent 123 3721 Valley Centre Dr., Ste. 200 San Diego CA 92130 City National Bank Los Angeles County 01/30/2026 04/03/2026 Layoff Not known at this time 9 350 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles CA 90071 Constellation Brands, Inc. Madera County 02/03/2026 04/03/2026 Layoff Permanent 212 12667 Road 24 Madera CA 93637 Meta Platforms, Inc. - 305 Constitution San Mateo County 02/02/2026 03/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 39 305 Constitution Dr. Menlo Park CA 94025 Meta Platforms, Inc. - 1 Hacker San Mateo County 02/02/2026 03/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 1 Hacker Way Menlo Park CA 94025 Meta Platforms, Inc. - 180 Jefferson San Mateo County 02/02/2026 03/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 180 Jefferson Drive Menlo Park CA 94025 Meta Platforms, Inc. - 190 Jefferson San Mateo County 02/02/2026 03/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 190 Jefferson Drive Menlo Park CA 94025 Meta Platforms, Inc. - 220 Jefferson San Mateo County 02/02/2026 03/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 220 Jefferson Drive Menlo Park CA 94025 Meta Platforms, Inc. Santa Clara County 02/02/2026 03/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 52 1180 Discovery Way Sunnyvale CA 94089 Western Digital Technologies, Inc. Santa Clara County 01/27/2026 01/27/2026 Layoff Permanent 47 5601 Great Oaks Parkway San Jose CA 95119 First Brands Group, LLC Stanislaus County 02/03/2026 04/04/2026 Closure Permanent 98 2701 Keystone Pkwy Patterson CA 95363 genentech, Inc. San Mateo County 06/26/2025 08/18/2025 Layoff Permanent 141 1 DNA Way South San Francisco CA 94080 San Bruno CityNet Services San Mateo County 09/15/2025 11/15/2025 Closure Permanent 13 398 El Camino Real San Bruno CA 94066 Small Precision Tools California, Inc. Sonoma County 02/03/2026 04/17/2026 Layoff Permanent 30 1330 Clegg Street Petaluma CA 94954 HRL Laboratories Los Angeles County 02/03/2026 04/03/2026 Layoff Permanent 258 3011 Malibu Canyon Drive Malibu CA 90265 HRL Laboratories Los Angeles County 02/03/2026 04/03/2026 Layoff Permanent 50 26800 Agoura Road Calabasas CA 91301 HRL Laboratories Los Angeles County 02/03/2026 04/03/2026 Layoff Permanent 21 1545 26th Street Santa Monica CA 90404 HRL Laboratories (Remote) Los Angeles County 02/03/2026 04/03/2026 Layoff Permanent 8 Remote Malibu CA 90265 HRL Laboratories Ventura County 02/03/2026 04/03/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 741 Calle Plano Camarillo CA 93012 HRL Laboratories Ventura County 02/03/2026 04/03/2026 Layoff Permanent 35 3500 Willow Lane Thousand Oaks CA 91361 Workday Inc. Alameda County 02/04/2026 04/06/2026 Layoff Permanent 154 6110 Stoneridge Mall Road Pleasanton CA 94588 Medtronic, Inc. Los Angeles County 02/05/2026 04/07/2026 Layoff Permanent 81 18000 Devonshire Street Northridge CA 91325 Natron Energy, Inc. Santa Clara County 08/28/2025 09/03/2025 Closure Permanent 58 3542 Bassett St Santa Clara CA 95054 Liberty Dental Plan of California, Inc. Orange County 02/05/2026 04/06/2026 Layoff Permanent 22 1730 Flight Way, Suite 125 Tustin CA 92782 RSVC Company (3051 Myers Street) Riverside County 02/04/2026 04/06/2026 Closure Permanent 13 3051 Myers Street Riverside CA 92503 RSVC Company (1825 Chicago Avenue) Riverside County 02/04/2026 04/06/2026 Closure Permanent 114 1825 Chicago Avenue Riverside CA 92507 Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc - Modesto Stanislaus County 01/30/2026 04/07/2026 Closure Permanent 765 4000 Yosemite Boulevard Modesto CA 95357 Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc. - Hughson Stanislaus County 01/30/2026 04/07/2026 Closure Permanent 11 2018 Santa Fe Avenue Hughson CA 95326 Super A Foods, Inc. Los Angeles County 01/23/2026 03/24/2026 Closure Permanent 20 6380 E. Florence Ave. Bell Gardens CA 90201 Searles Valley Minerals San Bernardino County 02/06/2026 04/07/2026 Layoff Permanent 270 13200 Main Street Trona CA 93562 Fender Musical Instruments Corporation Riverside County 02/06/2026 04/07/2026 Layoff Permanent 60 311 Cessna Cir. Corona CA 92878 Riot Games Los Angeles County 02/09/2026 04/10/2026 Layoff Permanent 56 12333 W Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90064 Johns Manville Glenn County 02/06/2026 04/19/2026 Closure Temporary 90 5916 County Road 49 Willows CA 95988 Clari Inc. Santa Clara County 02/10/2026 04/11/2026 Layoff Permanent 76 1154 Sonora Court Sunnyvale CA 94086 Yanfeng International Automotive Technology US I LLC Alameda County 02/11/2026 04/13/2026 Layoff Permanent 43 31500 Hayman Street Hayward CA 94544 Molina Healthcare, Inc. Los Angeles County 02/11/2026 04/05/2026 Layoff Permanent 156 200 Oceangate, Suite 100 Long Beach CA 90802 Frito-Lay, Inc. San Bernardino County 02/10/2026 06/06/2026 Closure Permanent 248 9535 Archibald Avenue Rancho Cucamonga CA 91730 E.J. Gallo Winery - The Ranch Winery Napa County 02/12/2026 04/15/2026 Closure Permanent 56 105 Zinfandel Lane Saint Helena CA 94574 Main Street Sports Group, LLC Los Angeles County 02/13/2026 04/14/2026 Closure Permanent 97 12910 Culver Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90066 Outdoor Research Los Angeles County 02/13/2026 04/14/2026 Closure Permanent 50 10668 Hickson St El Monte CA 91731 LPL Financial LLC San Diego County 02/13/2026 04/17/2026 Layoff Permanent 72 4707 Executive Drive San Diego CA 92121 Harbinger Production, Inc. Solano County 02/12/2026 04/13/2026 Layoff Permanent 290 1245 Nimitz Ave Bldg. 680 Vallejo CA 94592 E.J. Gallo Winery - Louis M. Martini Winery Napa County 02/12/2026 04/15/2026 Layoff Permanent 15 254 St. Helena Hwy St. Helena CA 94574 E. J. Gallo Wineries - Orin Swift Tasting Room Napa County 02/12/2026 04/15/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 1321 Main Street St. Helena CA 94574 E. J. Gallo Wineries - J Vineyards & Winery Sonoma County 02/12/2026 04/15/2026 Layoff Permanent 11 11447 Old Redwood Hwy. Healdsburg CA 95448 E. J. Gallo Wineries - Frei Ranch Sonoma County 02/12/2026 04/15/2026 Layoff Permanent 9 3387 Dry Creek Road Healdsburg CA 95448 California Resources Corporation (Ming) Kern County 02/17/2026 02/14/2026 Layoff Permanent 9 10000 Ming Avenue Bakersfield CA 93311 California Resources Corporation - (River Run) Kern County 02/17/2026 02/14/2026 Layoff Permanent 46 1117 River run Blvd Bakersfield CA 93312 Topanga Social Manager. LLC - Topanga Social Food Hall Los Angeles County 02/13/2026 04/14/2026 Closure Permanent 131 6600 CA-27 #9038 Canoga Park CA 91303 Renova Energy Corporation Riverside County 02/12/2026 04/10/2026 Closure Permanent 49 41555 Cook Street Palm Desert CA 92211 Red O La Jolla, LCC San Diego County 02/16/2026 04/20/2026 Closure Permanent 91 4340 La Jolla Village Drive San Diego CA 92122 Corteva Agriscience LLC Contra Costa County 02/18/2026 04/24/2026 Closure Permanent 3 901 Loveridge Road Pittsburg CA 94565 De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Commerce Los Angeles County 02/13/2026 03/13/2026 Closure Permanent 38 5800 South Eastern Ave. Ste. 330 and 340 Commerce CA 90040 De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP El Monte Los Angeles County 02/13/2026 03/13/2026 Closure Permanent 5 10942 Ramona Blvd. A El Monte CA 91731 De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Huntington Park Los Angeles County 02/13/2026 03/13/2026 Closure Permanent 15 2715 E Florence Ave. Huntington Park CA 90255 De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Long Beach Los Angeles County 02/13/2026 03/13/2026 Closure Permanent 3 1760 Termino Avenue Long Beach CA 90804 De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Los Angeles Los Angeles County 02/13/2026 03/13/2026 Closure Permanent 12 139 S. Alvarado St. Los Angeles CA 90057 De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Montebello Los Angeles County 02/13/2026 03/13/2026 Closure Permanent 38 2446 W. Whittier Blvd. Montebello CA 90640 De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Van Nuys Los Angeles County 02/13/2026 03/13/2026 Closure Permanent 19 7100 Van Nuys Blvd. Ste. 120 Van Nuys CA 91405 De La Pena Eye Clinic - DLP Santa Ana Orange County 02/13/2026 03/13/2026 Closure Permanent 6 1520 N Grand Ave. Santa Ana CA 92701 Med-Laser Surgical Center LLC Los Angeles County 02/13/2026 04/14/2026 Closure Permanent 22 2445 W Whittier Blvd. Ste 100 Montebello CA 90640 Wescom Financial Los Angeles County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 15 123 South Marengo Ave. Pasadena CA 91101 Wescom Financial Los Angeles County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 10970 Jefferson Blvd. Culver City CA 90230 Wescom Financial Los Angeles County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 2871 W 120th Street Hawthorne CA 92618 Wescom Financial Los Angeles County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 4373 W. 182nd St. Torrance CA 90504 Wescom Financial Los Angeles County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 2646 E Garvey Ave. West Covina CA 91791 Wescom Financial Monterey County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 General Stilwell Dr, Suite 100 Marina CA 93933 Wescom Financial Monterey County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 1141 S Main St. Salinas CA 93901 Wescom Financial Orange County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 40 5601 E. La Palma Ave. Anaheim CA 92807 Wescom Financial Orange County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 8039 Beach Blvd., Bldg. 6301 Buena Park CA 90620 Wescom Financial Orange County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 15378 Alton Pkwy. Irvine CA 90250 Wescom Financial Orange County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 1330 S Beach Blvd Suite B La Habra CA 90631 Wescom Financial Orange County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 3743 W Chapman Avenue Orange CA 92868 Wescom Financial Riverside County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 3431 Grand Oaks Corona CA 92881 Wescom Financial San Bernardino County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 4330 E Mills Circle Ontario CA 91764 Wescom Financial San Bernardino County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 9980 Alabama St. Suite F1 Redlands CA 92374 Wescom Financial Ventura County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 1660 E. Gonzales Rd. Oxnard CA 93036 Wescom Financial Ventura County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 2691 E Tapo Canyon Road Simi Valley CA 93063 Wescom Financial Ventura County 02/19/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 11-A East Hillcrest Dr. Thousand Oaks CA 91360 Jackson Family Wines (Carneros Hills Winery) Sonoma County 02/12/2026 04/17/2026 Closure Permanent 13 27000 Ramal Road Sonoma CA 95476 Lucid Group, Inc. Alameda County 02/20/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 319 7373 Gateway Blvd. Newark CA 94560 Tony's Fine Foods Riverside County 02/20/2026 05/01/2026 Closure Permanent 24 14260 Day St Moreno Valley CA 92553 Wells Fargo San Francisco County 02/20/2026 04/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 21 333 Market Street San Francisco CA 94105 Raley's Contra Costa County 02/20/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 43 3632 Lone Tree Way Antioch CA 94509 C3.ai, Inc. San Mateo County 02/23/2026 04/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 71 1400 Seaport Boulevard Redwood City CA 94063 Ferrara Candy Company (One Jelly Belly) Solano County 02/21/2026 06/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 One Jelly Belly Lane Fairfield CA 94533 Ferrara Candy Company (2400) Solano County 02/21/2026 06/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 17 2400 N. Watney Way Fairfield CA 94533 Ferrara Candy Company (2500) Solano County 02/21/2026 06/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 33 2500 N. Watney Way Fairfield CA 94533 Ferrara Candy Company (2385) Solano County 02/21/2026 06/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 16 2385 N. Watney Way Fairfield CA 94533 Ferrara Candy Company (Courage Drive) Solano County 02/21/2026 06/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 2330 Courage Drive Fairfield CA 94533 Safari West, Inc. Sonoma County 02/23/2026 04/21/2026 Closure Permanent 134 3115 Porter Creek Road Santa Rosa CA 95404 VCA Bay Area Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Hospital Alameda County 02/24/2026 04/25/2026 Closure Permanent 91 14790 Washington Ave San Leandro CA 94578 Commute is Great Logistics LLC Kern County 02/13/2026 02/03/2026 Closure Permanent 132 3500 Wilson Road Bakersfield CA 93309 Lumileds LLC Santa Clara County 02/24/2026 05/01/2026 Closure Permanent 24 370 W. Trimble Road San Jose CA 95131 Riot Games Los Angeles County 02/24/2026 04/27/2026 Layoff Permanent 26 12333 W Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90064 Angel City Brewery Los Angeles County 02/25/2026 04/30/2026 Closure Permanent 66 216 S Alameda Street Los Angeles CA 90012 Med-Pharmex, Inc. Los Angeles County 01/06/2026 03/06/2026 Closure Permanent 130 727 Thompson Creek Rd. Pomona CA 91767 eBay - San Francisco San Francisco County 02/25/2026 02/25/2026 Layoff Permanent 28 300 Mission St. 19th Floor San Francisco CA 94105 eBay Inc. Santa Clara County 02/25/2026 02/25/2026 Layoff Permanent 243 2025 Hamilton Ave. San Jose CA 95125 Anaheim Transportation Network Orange County 02/26/2026 03/31/2026 Closure Permanent 132 1354 South Anaheim Blvd. Anaheim CA 92805 Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc. Stanislaus County 02/26/2026 05/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 21 4000 Yosemite Boulevard Modesto CA 95357 Monroe Operations, LLC dba Newport Healthcare Alameda County 02/24/2026 04/24/2026 Closure Permanent 30 920 Happy Valley Road Pleasanton CA 94566 Monroe Operations, LLC dba Newport Healthcare Alameda County 02/24/2026 04/24/2026 Closure Permanent 16 227 Kilkare Road Sunol CA 94586 FreshKO Produce Services LLC Fresno County 02/27/2026 03/07/2026 Closure Permanent 58 2155 East Muscat Avenue Fresno CA 93725 CJ Logistics America, LLC San Bernardino County 02/27/2026 04/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 71 10825 Production Avenue Fontana CA 92337 Raytheon Los Angeles County 02/27/2026 05/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 55 2000 E El Segundo Blvd El Segundo CA 90245 Foods Co #784 Fresno County 02/27/2026 03/14/2026 Closure Permanent 49 3657 Shaw Ave. Fresno CA 93711 IPIC Theaters, LLC - Westwood Los Angeles County 02/02/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 103 10840 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90024 IPIC Theaters, LLC - Pasadena Los Angeles County 02/02/2026 04/28/2026 Closure Permanent 91 42 Miller Alley Pasadena CA 91103 Supernal, LLC Alameda County 02/27/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 48 401 Kato Terrace Fremont CA 94539 Supernal, LLC Kern County 02/27/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 13 1062 Flight Line, 2nd Fl. Mojave CA 93501 Supernal, LLC Kern County 02/27/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 5759 Highway 58 California City CA 93505 Supernal, LLC (15555 Laguna Canyon Road) Orange County 02/27/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 176 1555 Laguna Canyon Road Irvine CA 92618 Supernal, LLC. (117 Waterworks Way) Orange County 02/27/2026 04/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 58 117 Waterworks Way Irvine CA 92618 Foods Co #371 Sacramento County 02/27/2026 03/14/2026 Closure Permanent 58 8122 Gerber Rd. Sacramento CA 95828 The Vons Companies Inc. San Diego County 03/02/2026 05/01/2026 Closure Permanent 65 2345 E. Valley Parkway Escondido CA 92027 Food 4 Less #364 Los Angeles County 02/27/2026 03/28/2026 Closure Permanent 64 3200 Century Blvd. Inglewood CA 90303 David & Margaret Los Angeles County 02/26/2026 03/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 83 1350 Third Street La Verne CA 91750 Salesforce, Inc. San Francisco County 03/02/2026 05/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 51 415 Mission Street San Francisco CA 94105 MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc. San Diego County 03/04/2026 03/04/2026 Layoff Permanent 125 10181 Scripps Gateway Ct. San Diego CA 92131 Wells Fargo San Francisco County 03/03/2026 05/02/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 333 Market Street San Francisco CA 94105 Foreside Home Care & Nursing Orange County 02/26/2026 03/27/2026 Closure Permanent 300 26023 Acero Mission Viejo CA 92691 Kintetsu World Express San Diego County 03/04/2026 03/31/2026 Closure Permanent 5 8525 Camino Santa Fe Suite E and F San Diego CA 92121 Saks & Company LLC Los Angeles County 03/06/2026 05/06/2026 Closure Permanent 97 6550 Topanga Canyon Blvd. Canoga Park CA 91303 Saks & Company LLC Orange County 03/06/2026 05/06/2026 Closure Permanent 76 3333 Bristol Street Costa Mesa CA 92626 Saks & Company LLC Riverside County 03/06/2026 05/06/2026 Closure Permanent 58 73555 El Paseo Palm Desert CA 92260 Liberty Dental Plan Corporation Orange County 03/05/2026 05/04/2026 Layoff Permanent 16 1730 Flight Way, Suite 125 Tustin CA 92782 KBR Services LLC San Bernardino County 03/06/2026 05/06/2026 Layoff Permanent 758 Bldg. 896, Langford Lake Road Fort Irwin CA 92311 Endologix LLC Santa Clara County 03/05/2026 05/06/2026 Closure Permanent 23 1971 Milmont Dr. Milpitas CA 95035 Endologix LLC Santa Clara County 03/05/2026 05/15/2026 Closure Permanent 6 1971 Milmont Dr. Milpitas CA 95035 Endologix LLC Santa Clara County 03/05/2026 05/29/2026 Closure Permanent 2 1971 Milmont Dr. Milpitas CA 95035 Sky Chefs' Customer Service Center San Bernardino County 03/09/2026 05/07/2026 Closure Permanent 14 1590 S. Milliken Ave. Unit F Ontario CA 91761 Experian Orange County 03/11/2026 12/11/2026 Layoff Permanent 28 475 Anton Blvd. Costa Mesa CA 92626 Sanitation Specialists Alameda County 03/12/2026 05/22/2026 Closure Permanent 21 14490 Catalina Street San Leandro CA 94577 Union of Pan Asian Communities (Neighborhood Enterprise Center) San Diego County 03/11/2026 05/10/2026 Closure Permanent 16 5296 University Avenue San Diego CA 92105 Atlassian US, Inc. San Francisco County 03/11/2026 03/13/2026 Layoff Permanent 252 350 Bush Street, Floor 13 San Francisco CA 94104 Sanitation Specialists San Mateo County 03/12/2026 05/22/2026 Closure Permanent 15 320B Shaw Road South San Francisco CA 94080 American Eagle Flights (Santa Maria Airport) Santa Barbara County 03/06/2026 05/06/2026 Closure Permanent 20 3217 Terminal Dr. Santa Maria CA 93455 Westside Equipment Co. (OXBO) Stanislaus County 03/11/2026 05/11/2026 Closure Permanent 2 18 Fink Road Crows Landing CA 95313 Blue Shield of California Alameda County 03/13/2026 04/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 7 601 12th Street Oakland CA 94607 Blue Shield of California (Building C) El Dorado County 03/13/2026 04/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 5 4203 Town Center Blvd., Building C El Dorado Hills CA 95762 Blue Shield of California (Building B) El Dorado County 03/13/2026 04/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 7 4203 Town Center Blvd., Building B El Dorado Hills CA 95762 Blue Shield of California Los Angeles County 03/13/2026 04/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 14 3840 Kilroy Airport Way Long Beach CA 90806 Blue Shield of California Los Angeles County 03/13/2026 04/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 8 6300 Canoga Avenue Woodland Hills CA 91367 Blue Shield of California Sacramento County 03/13/2026 04/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 3300 Zinfandel Drive Rancho Cordova CA 95670 Blue Shield of California San Diego County 03/13/2026 04/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 3131 Camino Del Rio, Suite #1300 San Diego CA 92108 Blue Shield of California San Joaquin County 03/13/2026 04/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 17 3021 Reynolds Ranch Parkway Lodi CA 95240 Blue Shield of California Shasta County 03/13/2026 04/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 4700 Bechelli Lane Redding CA 96002 Calvary Murrieta Christian School Riverside County 03/16/2026 05/29/2026 Closure Permanent 74 2475 Monroe Avenue Murrieta CA 92562 Corteva Agriscience Contra Costa County 03/17/2026 06/05/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 901 Loveridge Road Pittsburg CA 94565 Heritage Bank of Commerce (Livermore) Alameda County 02/27/2026 04/17/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 1987 First Street Livermore CA 94550 Heritage Bank of Commerce (Oakland) Alameda County 02/27/2026 04/17/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 1111 Broadway, Suite 1650 Oakland CA 94607 Heritage Bank of Commerce (Danville) Contra Costa County 02/27/2026 04/17/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 387 Diable Blvd. Danville CA 94526 Heritage Bank of Commerce (Walnut Creek) Contra Costa County 02/27/2026 04/17/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 1990 N. California Blvd, Suite 100 Walnut Creek CA 94596 Heritage Bank of Commerce (San Rafael) Marin County 02/27/2026 04/17/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 999 Fifth Ave., Suite 100 San Rafael CA 94901 Heritage Bank of Commerce (Hollister) San Benito County 02/27/2026 04/17/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 351 Tres Pinos Road, Suite 102A Hollister CA 95023 Heritage Bank of Commerce (San Francisco) San Francisco County 02/27/2026 04/17/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 120 Kearney St., Suite 2300 San Francisco CA 94108 Heritage Bank of Commerce (Mateo) San Mateo County 02/27/2026 04/17/2026 Layoff Permanent 5 400 S. El Camino Real, Suite 150 Mateo CA 94402 Heritage Bank of Commerce (San Jose) Santa Clara County 02/27/2026 04/17/2026 Layoff Permanent 85 224 Airport Parkway San Jose CA 95110 Heritage Bank of Commerce (Los Altos) Santa Clara County 02/27/2026 04/17/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 419 South San Antonio Road Los Altos CA 94022 Heritage Bank of Commerce (Morgan Hill) Santa Clara County 02/27/2026 04/17/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 18625 Sutter Blvd. Suite 100 Morgan Hill CA 95037 Heritage Bank of Commerce (Remote-San Jose) Santa Clara County 02/27/2026 04/17/2026 Layoff Permanent 12 224 Airport Parkway San Jose CA 95110 Experian (Experian Health and Experian Information Solutions) Orange County 03/17/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 5 475 Anton Blvd. Costa Mesa CA 92626 Total Storage Solutions (Best RV & Self Storage) Los Angeles County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 5900 Esperanza Ave. Whittier CA 90606 Total Storage Solutions (Crenshaw Self Storage) Los Angeles County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 6725 Crenshaw Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90043 Total Storage Solutions (El Monte Stor It Now) Los Angeles County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 10212 Valley Blvd. El Monte CA 91731 Total Storage Solutions (Studebaker Self Storage) Los Angeles County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 698 N. Studebaker Rd. Long Beach CA 90803 Total Storage Solutions (Arcadia 210 Self Storage) Los Angeles County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 324 N. 2nd Ave. Arcadia CA 91006 Total Storage Solutions (All Size Self Storage) Orange County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 911 Calle Amanecer San Clemente CA 92673 Total Storage Solutions (All Size Laguna Niguel) Orange County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 27872 Crown Valley Parkway Laguna Niguel CA 92677 Total Storage Solutions (Garden Grove Secured Storage) Orange County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 13632 S. Euclid St. Garden Grove CA 92843 Total Storage Solutions (Townsend Self Storage) Orange County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 308 N. Townsend St. Santa Ana CA 92703 Total Storage Solutions (Airport Mini Storage) Riverside County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 7044 Arlington Ave. Riverside CA 92503 Total Storage Solutions (Aware Self Storage) Riverside County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 5021 W. Ramsey St. Banning CA 92220 Total Storage Solutions (Beaumont RV & Self Storage) Riverside County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 251 W. 1st St. Beaumont CA 92223 Total Storage Solutions (Beaumont Self Storage) Riverside County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 190 E. First St. Beaumont CA 92223 Total Storage Solutions (Jefferson Self Storage) Riverside County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 25435 Jefferson Ave. Murrieta CA 92562 Total Storage Solutions (Sun City Mini Storage) Riverside County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 27460 McCall Blvd. Sun City CA 92585 Total Storage Solutions (Tri-City Self Storage) Riverside County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 485 W. LaCadena Riverside CA 92501 Total Storage Solutions (Western States Self Storage) Riverside County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 23190 Hemlock Ave. Moreno Valley CA 92557 Total Storage Solutions (Riverside Self Storage) Riverside County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 7200 Indiana Ave. Riverside CA 92504 Total Storage Solutions (E Street Self Storage) San Bernardino County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 1723 S. E St. San Bernardino CA 92408 Total Storage Solutions (Citrus Plaza Self Storage) San Diego County 03/12/2026 05/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 202 W. College St., Suite 100 Fallbrook CA 92028 Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLC (Courtyard & TownePlace Suites) Los Angeles County 03/18/2026 05/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 97 4427 West El Segundo Hawthorne CA 90250 Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLC (Midici Restaurant) Los Angeles County 03/18/2026 05/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 9 4427 West El Segundo Hawthorne CA 90250 Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLC (Hilton Garden Inn) Los Angeles County 03/18/2026 05/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 36 2410 Marine Avenue Redondo Beach CA 90278 Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLC (Residence Inn) Los Angeles County 03/18/2026 05/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 43 2420 Marine Avenue Redondo Beach CA 90278 Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLC (Homewood Suites) Los Angeles County 03/18/2026 05/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 51 2430 Marine Avenue Redondo Beach CA 90278 NSI-Lynn Electronics Orange County 03/20/2026 05/22/2026 Closure Permanent 52 3162 East La Palma Avenue Anaheim CA 92806 ERN Services, Inc. Los Angeles County 03/18/2026 04/24/2026 Layoff Permanent 74 5757 Century Bl. Suite 752 Los Angeles CA 90045 Waymakers Orange County 03/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 67 440 Exchange, Ste. 250 and 200 Irvine CA 92602 Waymakers Orange County 03/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 16580 Harbor Blvd., Unit O Fountain Valley CA 92708 SSP America Sacramento County 03/19/2026 05/19/2026 Closure Permanent 44 6900 Airport Blvd. Sacramento CA 95837 Primo Brands, Inc. Orange County 03/20/2026 07/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 23 1522 North Newhope Street Santa Ana CA 92703 City National Bank (555 S. Flower Street) Los Angeles County 03/20/2026 05/29/2026 Layoff Not known at this time 9 555 S. Flower Street Los Angeles CA 90071 City National Bank (350 S. Grand Ave.) Los Angeles County 03/20/2026 05/29/2026 Layoff Not known at this time 3 350 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles CA 90071 Synopsys, Inc. Santa Clara County 03/23/2026 05/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 55 675 Almanor Ave Sunnyvale CA 94085 Summit Funding, Inc. Sacramento County 03/19/2026 05/17/2026 Layoff Permanent 163 2135 Butano Drive, #150 Sacramento CA 95825 Pernod Ricard Kenwood Holding LLC Sonoma County 03/23/2026 03/31/2026 Closure Permanent 14 9592 Sonoma Highway Kenwood CA 95452 Mattel, Inc. Los Angeles County 03/23/2026 05/22/2026 Layoff Permanent 65 333 Continental Boulevard El Segundo CA 90245 MAG Brand Group, LLC Los Angeles County 03/25/2026 08/01/2026 Closure Permanent 53 13861 Rosecrans Avenue Santa Fe Springs CA 90670 Nob Hill Foods Santa Clara County 03/23/2026 05/29/2026 Closure Permanent 50 1250 Grant Road Mountain View CA 94040 Experian Orange County 03/23/2026 05/22/2026 Layoff Permanent 35 475 Anton Blvd. Costa Mesa CA 92626 Bedabox, LLC (dba ShipMonk) San Bernardino County 03/24/2026 06/30/2026 Closure Permanent 145 6010 Cajon Blvd. San Bernardino CA 92407 Comprehensive Autism Center Riverside County 03/25/2026 05/31/2026 Closure Permanent 27 3600 Lime St, Suite 612 Riverside CA 92501 Comprehensive Autism Center San Diego County 03/25/2026 05/31/2026 Closure Permanent 35 3655 Ruffin Rd, Suite 100 San Diego CA 92123 Gilead Sciences, Inc. San Mateo County 03/25/2026 05/29/2026 Layoff Permanent 51 333 Lakeside Drive San Mateo CA 94404 DASH Industries Sacramento County 03/26/2026 03/31/2026 Closure Permanent 80 4500 Pell Drive Sacramento CA 95838 Kay and Associates, Inc. San Diego County 03/26/2026 04/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 103 HMLAT-303, Building 2360, Hangar 3 Camp Pendleton CA 92055 Welcome Palm Springs LLC dba Riviera Resort & Spa Palm Springs Riverside County 03/26/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 233 1600 N. Indian Canyon Drive Palm Springs CA 92262 Rb Wine Associates LLC dba Rack & Riddle San Joaquin County 03/27/2026 05/29/2026 Closure Permanent 32 1 Winemaster Way, Suite D Lodi CA 95240 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Butte County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 10 310 Nord Ave Chico CA 95926 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Calaveras County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 746 Pool Station Rd San Andreas CA 95249 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Colusa County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 1802 Old Hwy 99W Williams CA 95987 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Contra Costa County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 7 3050 Wilbur Ave Antioch CA 94509 Sentinel Transportation, LLC El Dorado County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 2891 Mosquito Rd Placerville CA 95667 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Glenn County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 245 Garden St Willows CA 95988 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Los Angeles County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 13601 S. Broadway Los Angeles CA 90061 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Merced County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 2249 Atwater Blvd Atwater CA 95301 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Nevada County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 720 S Auburn St Grass Valley CA 95945 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Plumas County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 188 Crescent St Quincy CA 95971 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Sacramento County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 24 5725 Alder Ave Sacramento CA 95828 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Sacramento County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 14972 CA-160 Isleton CA 95641 Sentinel Transportation, LLC San Joaquin County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 3515 Navy Dr Stockton CA 95203 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Santa Clara County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 6001 Rossi Ln Gilroy CA 95020 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Santa Clara County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 2050 Oakland Rd San Jose CA 95131 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Shasta County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 5 4990 Mountain Lakes Blvd Redding CA 96003 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Solano County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 5 1900 N 1st St Dixon CA 95620 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Solano County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 744 N Texas St Fairfield CA 94533 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Stanislaus County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 24 720 B St Modesto CA 95354 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Stanislaus County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 746 Merced St Newman CA 95360 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Sutter County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 937 Von Geldern Way Yuba City CA 95991 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Tehama County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 2155 Main St Red Bluff CA 96080 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Tuolumne County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 13079 Sanguinetti Rd Sonora CA 95370 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Yolo County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 8 1515 S River Rd West Sacramento CA 95691 Sentinel Transportation, LLC Yuba County 03/30/2026 05/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 418 13th St Marysville CA 95901 F10 Oceanside LLC San Diego County 03/30/2026 05/14/2026 Closure Permanent 58 201 N Myers St Oceanside CA 92054 John Adams Academy - El Dorado El Dorado County 03/30/2026 06/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 1102 Investment Blvd. El Dorado Hills CA 95762 John Adams Academy Placer County 03/30/2026 06/01/2026 Closure Permanent 13 1797 Bella Breeze Dr. Lincoln CA 95648 John Adams academy Placer County 03/30/2026 06/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 49 1 Sierra Gate Plaza Roseville CA 95678 Meta Platforms, Inc. San Mateo County 03/30/2026 05/22/2026 Layoff Permanent 124 311 Airport Boulevard Burlingame CA 94010 Meta Platforms, Inc. Santa Clara County 03/30/2026 05/29/2026 Layoff Permanent 74 1180 Discovery Way Sunnyvale CA 94089 Experian Orange County 03/30/2026 05/22/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 475 Anton Blvd. Costa Mesa CA 92626 Oracle America, Inc. Alameda County 04/01/2026 06/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 158 5815 Owens Drive Pleasanton CA 94588 Morgan Technical Ceramics Alameda County 04/01/2026 06/01/2026 Closure Permanent 94 2425 Whipple Road Hayward CA 94544 Oracle America, Inc. Los Angeles County 04/01/2026 06/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 50 1620 26th Street, Suite 100S Santa Monica CA 90404 Oracle America, Inc. San Mateo County 04/01/2026 06/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 310 500 Oracle Parkway Redwood City CA 94065 Oracle America, Inc. Santa Clara County 04/01/2026 06/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 184 4230 Leonard Stocking Drive Santa Clara CA 95054 Crittenton (100 E. Valley View) Orange County 03/27/2026 03/31/2026 Closure Permanent 81 100 E. Valley View Fullerton CA 93832 Crittenton (600 N. Harbor Blvd) Orange County 03/27/2026 03/31/2026 Closure Permanent 26 600 N. Harbor Blvd Fullerton CA 92832 Crittenton (201 W. Amerige Ave) Orange County 03/27/2026 03/31/2026 Closure Permanent 37 201 W. Amerige Ave Fullerton CA 92831 Think Together Riverside County 04/01/2026 06/12/2026 Layoff Permanent 114 6296 River Crest Dr Riverside CA 92507 Qualcomm Incorporated (5775 Morehouse Drive) San Diego County 04/02/2026 05/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 19 5775 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (5565 Morehouse Drive) San Diego County 04/02/2026 05/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 13 5565 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (6455 Lusk Blvd) San Diego County 04/02/2026 05/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 5 6455 Lusk Blvd San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (5545 Morehouse Drive) San Diego County 04/02/2026 05/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 15 5545 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (5745 Pacific Center Blvd) San Diego County 04/02/2026 05/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 5745 Pacific Center Blvd San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (10185 McKellar Court) San Diego County 04/02/2026 05/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 10185 McKellar Court San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (10350 Sorrento Valley Road) San Diego County 04/02/2026 05/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 10350 Sorrento Valley Road San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (5737 Pacific Center Blvd) San Diego County 04/02/2026 05/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 5737 Pacific Center Blvd San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (4243 Campus Point Ct) San Diego County 04/02/2026 05/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 4243 Campus Point Ct San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (10001 Pacific Heights Blvd) San Diego County 04/02/2026 05/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 10001 Pacific Heights Blvd San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (5535 Morehouse Drive) San Diego County 04/02/2026 05/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 5535 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121 Union of Pan Asian Communities - Positive Solutions and Elder Multicultural Access & Support Service San Diego County 04/01/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 14 3539 College Ave San Diego CA 92115 Union of Pan Asian Communities - East Wind Clubhouse San Diego County 04/01/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 5 5348 University Ave., Ste. 108 San Diego CA 92105 Consolidated Entertainment LLC (Reading Cinemas San Diego County 04/01/2026 05/31/2026 Closure Permanent 63 5500 Grossmont Center Dr. Suite 169 La Mesa CA 91942 Victoria Nursery Ventura County 04/01/2026 06/01/2026 Closure Permanent 62 1085 Victoria Ave. Oxnard CA 93030 Good Sports Plus, Ltd dba ARC - Barbara Worth Junior High School Imperial County 04/02/2026 06/04/2026 Layoff Permanent 5 385 D Street Brawley CA 92227 Good Sports Plus, Ltd. dba Arc - J.W. Oakley Elementary School Imperial County 04/02/2026 06/04/2026 Layoff Permanent 15 1401 B Street Brawley CA 92227 Good Sports Plus, Ltd. dba Arc - Miguel Hidalgo Elementary School Imperial County 04/02/2026 06/04/2026 Layoff Permanent 5 615 S. Cesar Chavez Street Brawley CA 92227 Good Sports Plus dba Arc - Myron D. Witter Elementary School Imperial County 04/02/2026 06/04/2026 Layoff Permanent 15 150 K Street Brawley CA 92227 Good Sports Plus dba Arc - Padilla-Pace Middle School Imperial County 04/02/2026 06/04/2026 Layoff Permanent 7 681 Vine Avenue Brawley CA 92227 Good Sports Plus Ltd, dba Arc Phil D. Swing Elementary School Imperial County 04/02/2026 06/04/2026 Layoff Permanent 13 245 W A Street Brawley CA 92227 Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba Brawley Union High School Imperial County 04/02/2026 06/04/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 480 N. Imperial Avenue Brawley CA 92227 Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba Arc - Desert Valley High School Imperial County 04/02/2026 06/04/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 104 Magnolia Street Brawley CA 92227 Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba Arc - Central Union High School Imperial County 04/02/2026 06/04/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 1001 W. Brighton Avenue El Centro CA 92243 Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba Arc - Phoenix Rising/Desert Oasis High School Imperial County 04/02/2026 06/04/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 1302 S. 3rd Street El Centro CA 92243 Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba Arc - Southwest High School Imperial County 04/02/2026 06/04/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 2001 Ocotillo Drive El Centro CA 92243 Good Sports Plus Ltd. dba Arc Imperial County 04/02/2026 06/04/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 400 N. Imperial Avenue, Ste. 1 Imperial CA 92251 ProYouth Tulare County 04/03/2026 06/05/2026 Layoff Permanent 81 2009 W. Feemster Ave Visalia CA 93277 Super 7 Napa County 04/03/2026 05/29/2026 Closure Permanent 6 500 Devlin Rd., Suite 101 Napa CA 94558 PUC eCALS Los Angeles County 04/03/2026 06/05/2026 Closure Permanent 22 2050 N San Fernando Road Los Angeles CA 90065 Partnerships to Uplift Communities Los Angeles Los Angeles County 04/03/2026 06/05/2026 Closure Permanent 26 1855 N. Main Street Los Angeles CA 90031 Amethod Public Schools Alameda County 04/06/2026 06/05/2026 Closure Permanent 17 4215 Foothill Blvd Oakland CA 94601 Wellpath and CFMG - South Placer Jail Placer County 04/07/2026 06/30/2026 Closure Permanent 35 11801 Go For Broke Rd. Roseville CA 95678 Wellpath and CFMG - Placer Jail - Auburn Placer County 04/07/2026 06/30/2026 Closure Permanent 50 2775 Richardson Dr. Auburn CA 95603 Wellpath and CFMG - Placer Juvi Detention Placer County 04/07/2026 06/30/2026 Closure Permanent 4 11260 B Ave. Auburn CA 95603 Prepa Tec Los Angeles campus Los Angeles County 04/07/2026 06/30/2026 Closure Permanent 42 8001 Santa Fe Avenue Huntington Park CA 90255 South Coast Behavioral Health Orange County 03/30/2026 05/29/2026 Closure Permanent 36 9642 Peppertree Drive Huntington Beach CA 92646 South Coast Behavioral Health Orange County 03/30/2026 05/29/2026 Closure Permanent 1 559 Pierpoint Drive Costa Mesa CA 92626 America's Finest Charter School - High School Program San Diego County 03/12/2026 06/30/2026 Closure Permanent 10 4481 Estrella Avenue San Diego CA 92115 JPMorgan Chase San Francisco County 03/23/2026 05/21/2026 Layoff Permanent 53 1 Front Street San Francisco CA 94111 Montessori West, Inc. Alameda County 04/08/2026 06/15/2026 Closure Permanent 35 155 Washington Blvd. Fremont CA 94539 Gossamer Bio, Inc. San Diego County 03/16/2026 05/15/2026 Layoff Permanent 65 3115 Merryfield Row, Suite 120 San Diego CA 92121 Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. Los Angeles County 04/08/2026 06/12/2026 Layoff Permanent 111 10202 W. Washington Boulevard Culver City CA 90232 Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. Los Angeles County 04/08/2026 06/12/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 5750 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles CA 90036 Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. Los Angeles County 04/08/2026 06/12/2026 Layoff Permanent 7 6007 Sepulveda Boulevard Van Nuys CA 91411 Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. Los Angeles County 04/08/2026 06/12/2026 Layoff Permanent 9 2150 Colorado Avenue Santa Monica CA 90404 Qualcomm Incorporated (5565 Morehouse Drive) San Diego County 04/08/2026 06/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 10 5565 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (5525 Morehouse Drive) San Diego County 04/08/2026 06/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 11 5525 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (5665 Morehouse Drive) San Diego County 04/08/2026 06/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 5665 Morehouse Drive San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (10145 Pacific Heights Blvd.) San Diego County 04/08/2026 06/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 10145 Pacific Heights Blvd. San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (6455 Lusk Blvd.) San Diego County 04/08/2026 06/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 6455 Lusk Blvd. San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (10185 McKellar Ct.) San Diego County 04/08/2026 06/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 10185 McKellar Ct. San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (5745 Pacific Center Blvd.) San Diego County 04/08/2026 06/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 5745 Pacific Center Blvd. San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (10160 Pacific Mesa Blvd.) San Diego County 04/08/2026 06/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 10160 Pacific Mesa Blvd. San Diego CA 92121 Qualcomm Incorporated (10445 Pacific Center Court) San Diego County 04/08/2026 06/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 10445 Pacific Center Court San Diego CA 92121 Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc. Stanislaus County 04/06/2026 04/07/2026 Closure Permanent 25 4000 Yosemite Boulevard Modesto CA 95357 Sumisho Air Lease Corporation Los Angeles County 04/09/2026 06/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 53 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1000N Los Angeles CA 90067 Mills College Children's School at Northwestern University Alameda County 04/10/2026 06/10/2026 Closure Permanent 21 5000 MacArthur Blvd. Oakland CA 94613 eBay Inc. San Francisco County 04/10/2026 09/30/2026 Closure Permanent 198 300 Mission Street, 19th Floor San Francisco CA 94105 Phillips 66 Los Angeles County 04/10/2026 06/10/2026 Closure Permanent 10 1660 W. Anaheim Street Wilmington CA 90744 Phillips 66 Los Angeles County 04/10/2026 06/10/2026 Closure Permanent 6 1520 E. Sepulveda Blvd. Carson CA 90745 Boeing Company Los Angeles County 04/13/2026 06/12/2026 Closure Permanent 13 1500 Columbia Way (E. Ave. M) USAF Plant 42 Palmdale CA 93550 Boeing Company - Edwards AFB Kern County 04/13/2026 06/12/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 305 E Popson Ave. Edwards AFB CA 93524 Boeing Company - El Segundo Los Angeles County 04/13/2026 06/12/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 900 N Pacific Coast Hwy El Segundo CA 90245 Boeing Company - Huntington Beach Orange County 04/13/2026 06/12/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 14441 Astronautics Lane Huntington Beach CA 92647 Boeing Company - San Diego San Diego County 04/13/2026 06/12/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 6910 Carroll Rd. San Diego CA 92101 The Gambrinus Company (Trumer Brewery and Taproom) Alameda County 04/13/2026 05/29/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 1404 Fourth Street Berkeley CA 94710 Trumer Brewery, Comeback Brewing II dba Trumer Brewery Alameda County 04/13/2026 05/29/2026 Closure Permanent 27 1404 Fourth Street Berkeley CA 94710 McGee Air Services Los Angeles County 04/14/2026 06/14/2026 Layoff Permanent 29 1 World Way Los Angeles CA 90045 Redding Cement Plant Shasta County 04/14/2026 06/15/2026 Layoff Temporary 53 15390 Wonderland Blvd. Redding CA 96003 Chen-Tech Industries LLC Orange County 03/30/2026 04/02/2026 Layoff Permanent 98 9 Wrigley Irvine CA 92618 Blue Diamond Growers Sacramento County 04/13/2026 06/12/2026 Closure Permanent 49 1802 C Street Sacramento CA 95811 Ventura Coastal Tulare County 04/14/2026 06/15/2026 Layoff Temporary 69 12310 Avenue 368 Visalia CA 93291 Snap Inc. Los Angeles County 04/15/2026 04/16/2026 Layoff Permanent 247 2772 Donald Douglas Loop N Santa Monica CA 90405 Block by Block San Francisco County 04/14/2026 06/13/2026 Layoff Permanent 47 870 Market St. San Francisco CA 94102 The Primary School Alameda County 04/15/2026 06/12/2026 Closure Permanent 147 750 Fargo Ave San Leandro CA 94579 Paramount Skydance Corporation (1575 N. Gower Street) Los Angeles County 04/16/2026 01/02/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 1575 N. Gower Street Los Angeles CA 90028 Paramount Skydance Corporation (5555 Melrose Avenue) Los Angeles County 04/16/2026 01/02/2026 Layoff Permanent 5 5555 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles CA 90038 Snap Inc. Santa Clara County 04/15/2026 04/16/2026 Layoff Permanent 73 395 Page Mill Road, 3rd Floor Palo Alto CA 94306 Noa Technologies, Inc. Santa Clara County 04/07/2026 06/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 69 1137 San Antonio Road Mountain View CA 94043 Disney Entertainment Operations LLC Los Angeles County 04/16/2026 06/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 53 500 South Buena Vista St. Burbank CA 91521 FM Restaurants HQ, LLC Orange County 04/17/2026 04/19/2026 Closure Permanent 49 11065 Knott Avenue, Suite A Cypress CA 90630 Best Formulations PC, LLC Orange County 04/17/2026 06/15/2026 Closure Permanent 32 5900 Skylab Rd Huntington Beach CA 92647 Yanfeng International Automotive Technology Alameda County 04/20/2026 06/22/2026 Closure Permanent 17 31500 Hayman Street Hayward CA 94544 YMCA Arellanes Elementary School Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 1890 Sandalwood Dr. Santa Maria CA 93455 YMCA Arellanes Junior High Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 1890 Sandalwood Dr. Santa Maria CA 93455 YMCA Bonita Elementary School Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 2715 W. Main St. Santa Maria CA 93458 YMCA Robert Bruce Elementary School Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 8 604 W. Alvin Ave. Santa Maria CA 93458 YMCA El Camino Jr. High School Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 219 W El Camino St. Santa Maria CA 93458 YMCA Fairlawn Elementary School Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 123 St Mary Drive Santa Maria CA 93458 YMCA Fesler Jr. High School Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 1100 E Fesler St. Santa Maria CA 93454 YMCA Roberto & Dr. Francisco Jimenez Elementary School Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 12 1970 Biscayne St. Santa Maria CA 93458 YMCA Tommie Kunst Jr. High School Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 930 Hidden Pines Way Santa Maria CA 93458 YMCA Bill Libbon Elementary School Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 11 750 Meehan St. Santa Maria CA 93454 YMCA Liberty Elementary School Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 9 1300 Sonya Ln. Santa Maria CA 93458 YMCA Juan Pacifico Ontiveros Elementary School Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 10 930 Rancho Verde Santa Maria CA 93458 YMCA Rice Elementary School Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 11 700 Vickie Ave. Santa Maria CA 93454 YMCA Sanchez Elementary School Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 8 804 Liberty St. Santa Maria CA 93458 YMCA Taylor Elementary School Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 10 1921 Carlotti Dr. Santa Maria CA 93454 YMCA Tunnel Elementary School Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 10 1248 Dena Way Santa Maria CA 93454 YMCA Santa Maria Valley Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 7 3400 Skyway Drive Santa Maria CA 93455 YMCA Oakley Elementary School Santa Barbara County 04/17/2026 06/09/2026 Layoff Permanent 9 1120 W Harding Ave. Santa Maria CA 93458 Guayabito Farms, LLC Ventura County 04/07/2026 06/06/2026 Closure Permanent 98 5060 Olivas Park Drive Ventura CA 93003 Premier Berry Farms, LLC Ventura County 04/07/2026 06/06/2026 Closure Permanent 74 2840 East Hueneme Road Oxnard CA 93033 Corteva Agriscience LLC Contra Costa County 04/21/2026 07/03/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 901 Loveridge Road Pittsburg CA 94565 City National Bank Los Angeles County 04/21/2026 06/22/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 555 S. Flower Street Los Angeles CA 90071 Ample Joy ABA Consulting Services, LLC Riverside County 12/01/2025 02/02/2026 Layoff Permanent 100 1411 Rimpau Avenue Suite 109 Corona CA 92879 ODS Technologies LP and Betfair Interactive US LLC Los Angeles County 04/06/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 174 6701 Center Drive West, Suite 160 Los Angeles CA 90045 Paramount Skydance Corporation - 1575 N. Gower Los Angeles County 04/16/2026 01/02/2026 Layoff Permanent 5 1575 N. Gower Street Los Angeles CA 90038 Paramount Skydance Corporation Los Angeles County 04/16/2026 01/02/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 5555 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles CA 90038 Next Stop Logistics Inc. Los Angeles County 04/22/2026 04/16/2026 Closure Permanent 80 9350 Rayo Ave. South Gate CA 90280 Joe's Crab Shack Orange County 04/22/2026 06/21/2026 Closure Permanent 44 12011 Harbor Blvd Garden Grove CA 92840 Freudenberg Medical LLC Santa Barbara County 04/22/2026 06/24/2026 Layoff Permanent 80 1110 Mark Avenue Carpinteria CA 93013 Epic Games Inc. Marin County 04/23/2026 03/27/2026 Layoff Permanent 16 700 Larkspur Landing Cir Larkspur CA 94939 Epic Games Inc. San Diego County 04/23/2026 03/27/2026 Layoff Permanent 28 401 West A. Street, Suite 2400 San Diego CA 92101 Epic Games Inc. (Remote Employees in San Francisco) San Diego County 04/23/2026 03/27/2026 Layoff Permanent 28 401 West A. Street, Suite 2400 (Remote Employees in San Francisco) San Diego CA 92101 Epic Games Inc. (Remote Employees in Los Angeles) San Diego County 04/23/2026 03/27/2026 Layoff Permanent 61 401 West A. Street, Suite 2400 (Remote Employees in Los Angeles) San Diego CA 92101 Epic Games Inc. (Remote Employees in El Segundo) San Diego County 04/23/2026 03/27/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 401 West A. Street, Suite 2400 (Remote Employees in El Segundo) San Diego CA 92101 Blue Diamond Growers Sacramento County 04/24/2026 06/26/2026 Closure Permanent 3 1802 C Street Sacramento CA 95811 Constellation Brands, Inc. Sonoma County 04/24/2026 06/25/2026 Closure Permanent 7 26200 Arnold Drive Sonoma CA 95476 Aramark Campus, LLC Kern County 04/10/2026 06/11/2026 Layoff Permanent 49 8901 Stockdale Highway Bakersfield CA 93311 FM Restaurants HQ, LLC Orange County 04/26/2026 04/30/2026 Closure Permanent 43 11065 Knott Avenue, Suite A Cypress CA 90630 Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, LLC Santa Clara County 04/26/2026 06/27/2026 Layoff Permanent 42 521 Alder Dr. Milpitas CA 95035 Veritiv Visual Orange County 04/27/2026 06/24/2026 Closure Permanent 46 1600 E Valencia Dr. Fullerton CA 92831 Black Tiger Medical Transportation San Diego County 04/27/2026 06/28/2026 Layoff Permanent 82 9090 Birch St. Spring Valley CA 91977 Apple Inc. San Diego County 04/23/2026 06/24/2026 Closure Permanent 57 272 E Via Rancho Pkwy Escondido CA 92025 FreshRealm, Inc. San Joaquin County 04/27/2026 06/27/2026 Closure Permanent 228 2900 N MacArthur Dr, Unit 300 Tracy CA 95376 First Transit, Inc. Contra Costa County 04/27/2026 06/30/2026 Closure Permanent 194 801 Wilbur Ave Antioch CA 94509 Five Guys Operations, LLC Merced County 04/28/2026 06/26/2026 Closure Permanent 13 3572 G Street Merced CA 95340 Satco, Inc. Los Angeles County 04/10/2026 06/10/2026 Closure Permanent 34 1601 E. El Segundo Blvd. El Segundo CA 90245 Dudek Butte County 04/29/2026 06/29/2026 Closure Permanent 36 930 Garden Drive Oroville CA 95965 The Primary School (750 Fargo Ave) Alameda County 04/28/2026 06/30/2026 Closure Permanent 25 750 Fargo Ave San Leandro CA 94579 The Primary School (2086 Clarke Ave) San Mateo County 04/28/2026 06/30/2026 Closure Permanent 100 2086 Clarke Ave East Palo Alto CA 94303 The Primary School (1765 East Bayshore Rd. Ste. 111) San Mateo County 04/28/2026 06/30/2026 Closure Permanent 22 1765 East Bayshore Rd. Ste. 111 East Palo Alto CA 94303 Raytheon, An RTX Business Los Angeles County 04/28/2026 07/03/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 2000 E El Segundo Blvd. El Segundo CA 90245 Altura Management Services Los Angeles County 04/30/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 113 1401 N Montebello Blvd Montebello CA 90640 Five Guys Operations Los Angeles County 04/30/2026 05/26/2026 Closure Permanent 15 1552 S Azusa Ave City of Industry CA 91748 Manteca District Ambulance Service - Striker Court Tuolumne County 04/30/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 18 18440 Striker Court Sonora CA 95370 Manteca District Ambulance Service Tuolumne County 04/30/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 20591 N Sunshine Road, Suite B Sonora CA 95370 Manteca District Ambulance Service - Hwy 49 Tuolumne County 04/30/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 1180 Hwy 49 Sonora CA 95370 Manteca District Ambulance Service - Powder House Tuolumne County 04/30/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 11850 Powder House St. Groveland CA 95321 Manteca District Ambulance Service - Jamestown Tuolumne County 04/30/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 18063 4th Ave. Jamestown CA 95327 Propark Mobility Riverside County 04/30/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 123 340 Mountain Ave. Perris CA 92570 California Academy of Sciences San Francisco County 04/28/2026 06/29/2026 Layoff Permanent 53 55 Music Concourse Drive San Francisco CA 94118 C&K Market, Inc. Lake County 04/29/2026 06/30/2026 Closure Permanent 32 355 Lakeport Blvd Lakeport CA 95453 First Student Fresno County 05/01/2026 07/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 170 2805 South East Avenue Fresno CA 93725 Children's Institute Inc. Los Angeles County 04/30/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 47 2121 W Temple St Los Angeles CA 90026 Quixote Studio Services - Griffith Park Los Angeles County 04/27/2026 06/29/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 4585 Electronics Place Los Angeles CA 90039 Quixote Studio Services - North Valley Campus A Los Angeles County 04/27/2026 06/29/2026 Layoff Permanent 9 12137 Montague St Pacoima CA 9131 Quixote Studio Services - North Valley Los Angeles County 04/27/2026 06/29/2026 Layoff Permanent 7 10252 Norris Ave. Pacoima CA 91331 Quixote Studio Services - Sun valley Los Angeles County 04/27/2026 06/29/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 11473 Penrose St. Sun Valley CA 91352 Quixote Studio Services - Sylmar North Los Angeles County 04/27/2026 06/29/2026 Layoff Permanent 17 14002 Balboa Blvd. Sylmar CA 91342 Quixote Studio Services - Sylmar South Los Angeles County 04/27/2026 06/29/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 13334 Ralston Ave. Sylmar CA 91342 Quixote Studio Services - West Hollywood Los Angeles County 04/27/2026 06/29/2026 Layoff Permanent 10 1011 N Fuller Ave. West Hollywood CA 90046 Gilead Sciences, Inc. San Mateo County 04/30/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 108 800 Bridge Parkway Redwood City CA 94065 Skyline Avatar House, LP Santa Clara County 04/29/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 49 4200 Great American Parkway Santa Clara CA 95054 Brite Horizons Nonpublic School (Abrite) Santa Cruz County 04/30/2026 06/30/2026 Closure Permanent 59 125 Bethany Dr. Scotts Valley CA 95066 Five Guys Operations - Store No. 1795 Kings County 05/03/2026 07/02/2026 Closure Permanent 14 1693 West Lacy Blvd. Ste. A Hanford CA 93230 Five Guys Operations - Store No. 1323 Los Angeles County 05/03/2026 05/25/2026 Closure Permanent 13 10140 Carmencita Road Whittier CA 90605 Zenlen Inc. (Native) San Francisco County 05/04/2026 09/01/2026 Closure Permanent 53 201 California St. #450 San Francisco CA 94111 Geodis San Bernardino County 04/28/2026 07/03/2026 Layoff Permanent 238 1710 West Baseline Road Rialto CA 92376 FM Restaurants HQ, LLC Orange County 05/06/2026 06/10/2026 Closure Permanent 56 18512 MacArthur Boulevard Irvine CA 92612 Eclipse Advantage, LLC San Bernardino County 05/06/2026 05/30/2026 Closure Permanent 10 8688 Etiwanda Avenue Rancho Cucamonga CA 91739 Streamland Media Midco, LLC Los Angeles County 05/06/2026 07/06/2026 Closure Permanent 71 941 N Highland Ave. Los Angeles CA 90038 GladUDid LLC (Chick-fil-A) San Bernardino County 05/07/2026 07/11/2026 Closure Temporary 98 3640 Grand Ave Chino Hills CA 91709 Fresh Venture Foods, LLC Santa Barbara County 05/07/2026 07/10/2026 Closure Permanent 185 1205 Craig Dr. Santa Maria CA 93458 Cloudflare, Inc. San Francisco County 05/07/2026 05/15/2026 Layoff Permanent 224 101 Townsend St. San Francisco CA 94107 Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America, Inc. Los Angeles County 05/07/2026 07/06/2026 Closure Permanent 72 4031 & 4035 Via Oro Ave Long Beach CA 90810 Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, L.L.C. Ventura County 05/08/2026 07/10/2026 Closure Permanent 85 5335 Walker Street Ventura CA 93003 The People Concern - Cloverfield Los Angeles County 04/27/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 20 1751 Cloverfield Blvd. Santa Monica CA 90404 The People Concern - Arlington HQ Los Angeles County 04/27/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 5 2116 S Arlington Ste. 100 Los Angeles CA 90018 The People Concern - Nest 2 Los Angeles County 04/27/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 15 222 S Hill St. Los Angeles CA 90012 The People Concern - 316 W Los Angeles County 04/27/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 5 316 W 2nd St. Los Angeles CA 90012 The People Concern - Admin Los Angeles County 04/27/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 1447 - 1453 16th St. Santa Monica CA 90404 Transdev Tulare County 04/29/2026 06/30/2026 Closure Permanent 126 25430 Road 140 Visalia CA 93291 Kidango, Inc. - Skyway Office Alameda County 05/06/2026 07/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 59 3101 Skyway Court Fremont CA 94539 Kidango, Inc. - Peixoto Center Alameda County 05/06/2026 07/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 29159 Ruus Road Hayward CA 94544 Kidango, Inc. - Castlemont Center Alameda County 05/06/2026 07/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 8601 MacArthur Blvd. Oakland CA 94605 Kidango, Inc. - CCELC Center Santa Clara County 05/06/2026 07/01/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 2000 Kammerer Ave. San Jose CA 95116 National Distribution Centers, LLC Los Angeles County 05/11/2026 07/05/2026 Closure Permanent 50 8688 Etiwanda Ave Rancho Cucamonga CA 91732 Alain LeRoyLocke College Preparatory Academy (Green Dot Public Schools) Los Angeles County 05/07/2026 06/30/2026 Closure Permanent 113 325 E. 11th Street Los Angeles CA 90061 PET CLUB Placer County 05/13/2026 07/18/2026 Closure Permanent 6 318 N. Sunrise Blvd. Roseville CA 95661 Liberty Healthcare Corporation San Bernardino County 05/13/2026 07/08/2026 Layoff Permanent 113 9500 Etiwanda Ave Rancho Cucamonga CA 91739 Stepping Stone Los Angeles County 05/01/2026 06/30/2026 Closure Permanent 8 200 N. Benton Way Los Angeles CA 90026 Durham School Services Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 07/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 51 4029 Las Virgenes Rd. Calabasas CA 91302 Carnegie Science Institution of Washington Santa Clara County 04/09/2026 06/30/2026 Closure Permanent 27 260 Panama St. Stanford CA 94305 Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Banning High Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 5 1527 Lakme Ave. Wilmington CA 90744 Boys and Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Fries Ave Elementary Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 4 1301 N Fries Ave. Wilmington CA 90744 Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Gulf Ave Elementary Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 1 828 W. L Street Wilmington CA 90744 Boys & Girls Club of LA Harbor - Harry Bridges Span School Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 3 1235 Broad Ave. Wilmington CA 90744 Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Harbor Teacher Prep Academy Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 7 1111 Figueroa Place Wilmington CA 90744 Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Wilmington Club Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 3 1444 W. Q Street Wilmington CA 90744 Boys & Girls Club of LA Harbor - Wilmington Park ES Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 3 1140 Mahar Ave. Wilmington CA 90744 Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Barton Hill Elementary Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 3 423 N Pacific Ave. San Pedro CA 90731 Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Dana Middle School Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 3 1501 S. Cabrillo Ave. San Pedro CA 90731 Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Park Western Elementary Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 8 1214 Park Western Place San Pedro CA 90732 Boys & Girls Club of LA Harbor - Point Fermin Elementary Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 5 3333 S Kerckhoff Ave. San Pedro CA 90731 Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - South Shores Elementary Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 3 2060 W 35th Street San Pedro CA 90732 Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Taper Ave. Elementary Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 8 1824 N Taper Ave. San Pedro CA 90731 Boy& Girls Club of the LA Harbor - White Point Elementary Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 5 1410 Silvius Ave. San Pedro CA 90731 Boys & Girls Club of the La Harbor - Cheryl Green/Torrance Club Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 1 1435 Del Amo Blvd. Torrance CA 90501 Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Environmental Charter MS Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 4 812 W 165th Place Gardena CA 90247 Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor - Fleming Middle School Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 7 25425 Walnut Street Lomita CA 90717 Boys &Girls Club of the La Harbor - Harbor City Elementary School Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 10 1508 254th Street Harbor City CA 90710 Boys & Girls Club at the LA Harbor - Narbonne High School Los Angeles County 05/13/2026 06/10/2026 Layoff Temporary 2 243000 S. Western Ave. Harbor City CA 90710 City National Bank - Flower Street Los Angeles County 04/27/2026 06/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 555 S. Flower Street Los Angeles CA 90071 City National Bank Los Angeles County 04/27/2026 06/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 350 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles CA 90071 Blue Diamond Growers Sacramento County 05/15/2026 07/17/2026 Closure Permanent 7 1802 C Street Sacramento CA 95811 LinkedIn Corporation San Francisco County 05/15/2026 07/13/2026 Layoff Permanent 108 222 Second Street San Francisco CA 94105 LinkedIn Corporation Santa Barbara County 05/15/2026 07/13/2026 Layoff Permanent 21 6410 Via Real Carpinteria CA 93013 LinkedIn Corporation Santa Clara County 05/15/2026 07/13/2026 Layoff Permanent 59 1000 W. Maude Avenue Sunnyvale CA 94085 LinkedIn Corporation Santa Clara County 05/15/2026 07/13/2026 Layoff Permanent 352 700 E. Middlefield Road Mountain View CA 94043 LinkedIn Corporation (Home Office) Santa Clara County 05/15/2026 07/13/2026 Layoff Permanent 66 Home Office Mountain View CA 94043 NBC Manteca Merchants, Inc. San Joaquin County 05/18/2026 07/17/2026 Closure Permanent 68 912 Spreckels Ave. Manteca CA 95336 Eclipse Advantage, LLC Los Angeles County 05/18/2026 07/17/2026 Closure Permanent 6 19788 Van Ness Avenue Torrance CA 90501 Canteen Vending Services Alameda County 05/19/2026 07/19/2026 Layoff Permanent 110 4817 Hannover Place Fremont CA 94538 Bayless Manufacturing, LLC Los Angeles County 05/01/2026 07/15/2026 Layoff Permanent 16 26140 Avenue Hall Valencia CA 91355 Bayless Manufacturing, LLC Los Angeles County 05/01/2026 07/15/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 28258 Avenue Stanford Valencia CA 91355 Bayless Manufacturing, LLC Los Angeles County 05/01/2026 07/15/2026 Layoff Permanent 43 26100 Avenue Hall Valencia CA 91355 AbbVie Inc. Orange County 05/19/2026 07/20/2026 Layoff Permanent 85 2525 Dupont Drive Irvine CA 92612 TeamOne Riverside County 05/18/2026 06/13/2026 Layoff Permanent 725 29800 Eucalyptus Ave. Moreno Valley CA 92555 ACT Lighting, Inc. Los Angeles County 05/15/2026 07/31/2026 Closure Permanent 11 250 S. Flower Street Burbank CA 91502 Alliance (Margaret M. Bloomfield) Los Angeles County 05/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 7907 Santa Fe Ave Huntington Park CA 90255 Alliance (Collins Family College) Los Angeles County 05/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 2071 Saturn Avenue Huntington Park CA 90255 Alliance (College-Ready Middle) Los Angeles County 05/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 113 S. Rowan Avenue Los Angeles CA 90063 Alliance (Piera Barbaglia Shaheen Health) Los Angeles County 05/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 8515 Kansas Avenue Los Angeles CA 90044 Alliance (Kory Hunter) Los Angeles County 05/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 5886 Compton Ave Los Angeles CA 90001 Alliance (Leichtman-Levine Family) Los Angeles County 05/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 12 2930 Fletcher Drive Los Angeles CA 90065 Alliance (Marine - Innovation) Los Angeles County 05/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 11933 Allegheny St. Sun Valley CA 91352 Alliance (Gertz-Ressler) Los Angeles County 05/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 2023 South Union Avenue Los Angeles CA 90007 Alliance (Dr. Olga Mohan) Los Angeles County 05/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 6 644 West 17th Street Los Angeles CA 90015 Alliance (Patti & Peter Neuwirth) Los Angeles County 05/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 4610 S. Main Street Los Angeles CA 90037 Alliance (Ouchi-O Donovan) Los Angeles County 05/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 2 5356 South 5th Avenue Los Angeles CA 90043 Alliance (Virgil Roberts) Los Angeles County 05/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 1 2941 West 70th Street Los Angeles CA 90043 Alliance (Cindy & Bill Simon) Los Angeles County 05/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 5 10720 Wilmington Avenue Los Angeles CA 90059 Alliance (Jack H. Skirball) Los Angeles County 05/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 603 E. 115th Street Los Angeles CA 90059 Alliance (Susan and Eric Smidt) Los Angeles County 05/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 4 211 South Avenue 20 Los Angeles CA 90031 Alliance (Ted K. Tajima) Los Angeles County 05/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 3 1552 Rockwood St Los Angeles CA 90026 Alliance (College-Ready Public Schools) Los Angeles County 05/19/2026 06/30/2026 Layoff Permanent 5 1149 S. Hill St. Suite 950 Los Angeles CA 90015 Intuit Inc. Santa Clara County 05/20/2026 07/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 493 2601 Garcia Avenue Mountain View CA 94043 Credit Karma, LLC Alameda County 05/20/2026 07/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 117 1100 Broadway Oakland CA 94607 Flagship Facilities Services, LLC San Francisco County 05/20/2026 07/19/2026 Layoff Permanent 178 250 Howard St San Francisco CA 94105 Intuit Inc. Los Angeles County 05/20/2026 07/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 90 21650 Oxnard Street Woodland Hills CA 91367 Intuit Inc. San Diego County 05/20/2026 07/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 277 7535 Torry Santa Fe Rd. San Diego CA 92129 Intuit Inc. San Francisco County 05/20/2026 07/31/2026 Layoff Permanent 50 505 Howard St. San Francisco CA 94105 NetApp, Inc. Santa Clara County 05/20/2026 07/18/2026 Layoff Permanent 77 3060 Olsen Drive San Jose CA 95128 National Distribution Centers, LLC (19688 Van Ness Ave) Los Angeles County 05/18/2026 07/17/2026 Closure Permanent 1 19688 Van Ness Ave Torrance CA 90501 National Distribution Centers, LLC (19788 Van Ness Ave) Los Angeles County 05/18/2026 07/17/2026 Closure Permanent 89 19788 Van Ness Ave Torrance CA 90501 Meta Platforms, Inc. Alameda County 05/22/2026 07/22/2026 Layoff Permanent 81 6530 Paseo Padre Parkway Fremont CA 94555 Meta Platforms, Inc. San Mateo County 05/22/2026 07/22/2026 Layoff Permanent 338 311 Airport Boulevard Burlingame CA 94010 Meta Platforms, Inc. San Francisco County 05/22/2026 07/22/2026 Layoff Permanent 252 250 Howard St San Francisco CA 94105 Meta Platforms, Inc. Los Angeles County 05/22/2026 05/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 74 12105 E Waterfront Drive Playa Vista CA 90094 Meta Platforms, Inc. San Mateo County 05/22/2026 05/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 2,212 1 Hacker Way Menlo Park CA 94025 Meta Platforms, Inc. Santa Clara County 05/22/2026 05/26/2026 Layoff Permanent 313 1180 Discovery Way Sunnyvale CA 94089 KBR Services LLC San Bernardino County 05/24/2026 05/27/2026 Layoff Temporary 650 National Training Center, Bldg. 896, Langford Lake Road Barstow CA 92311 Transdev Services, Inc. Yolo County 05/26/2026 05/27/2026 Closure Permanent 84 352 Industrial Way Woodland CA 95776