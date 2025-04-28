SFPD Arrest Man for Buying and Selling Stolen Merchandise

In January 2025, San Francisco Police Department investigators assigned to the Burglary Detail discovered evidence of a known fencer, identified as 45-year-old male Ronald Lopez-Rivera from Richmond, CA, providing information on suspected stolen bicycles to another known fencer. A fence is defined as a person who receives stolen goods and resells these items for personal profit. Investigators began surveillance of Lopez-Rivera, continuing to gather evidence of criminal acts.

In March 2025, investigators observed Lopez-Rivera selling stolen items such as medication, health products, construction tools, and bicycles from known retail establishments.

On April 18th, 2025, officers continued surveillance of Lopez-Rivera in the area of 8th and Folsom Streets, where Lopez-Rivera was seen placing a suspected stolen bicycle in a vehicle and then transporting the merchandise to the area of Leavenworth and McAllister Streets. On this date, officers developed probable cause to arrest Lopez-Rivera.

Officers conducted a search of Lopez-Rivera’s vehicle which revealed two confirmed stolen bicycles that were reported stolen from residential burglaries earlier that day in San Francisco.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Lopez-Rivera’s residence and storage units located in Richmond, CA. Members of the SFPD Burglary Detail, Defend Against Retail Theft (DART), and San Francisco District Attorney Investigators (SFDAI) conducted the search, which revealed additional stolen property from San Francisco that was seized as evidence.

Lopez-Rivera was booked into San Francisco County Jail for the possession of stolen property (496(a) PC).