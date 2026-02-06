Toyota Promotes RAV4 in Super Bowl Ads

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) returns to the Super Bowl this year with two 30-second commercials airing during the Big Game between Seattle and New England, reinforcing the brand’s belief that while destinations may change, the people beside us are what truly matter.

The two ads, “Superhero Belt” and “Where Dreams Began,” bring Toyota’s long-standing human-centric storytelling to life spotlighting moments, relationships and dreams that shape who we become along the way.

The film “Superhero Belt” explores the connection between a doting grandfather and grandson, and how their relationship only grows stronger with time. The story begins when the grandfather takes his grandson for a ride in his 1997 Toyota RAV4. The moment proves to be such a core memory, the grandson proudly recreates it for his grandfather almost 30 years later, this time in his all-new 2026 RAV4 with the roles reversed. The seating arrangements may have changed, but the love—and the inside jokes—never will. “Superhero Belt” was created by Saatchi & Saatchi and directed by Rodrigo Saavedra at Pulse Films.

“As the Official Automotive Partner of the NFL, the Super Bowl gives Toyota an unmatched stage to tell stories that connect with fans,” said Dedra DeLilli, vice president, marketing communications, Toyota Motor North America. “Whether it’s the nostalgia of a ride in a grandfather’s RAV4 or the unflinching determination of a Team Toyota athletes’ lifelong journey, the origin shapes the destination for us all. Together, these stories reflect Toyota’s belief that while where we’re going matters, it’s the moments and people along the way that truly define the journey.”

In “Where Dreams Began,” the spot imagines what greatness looked like from day one. Featuring Team Toyota athletes – NFL wide receiver Puka Nacua, U.S. Paralympian Oksana Masters and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace – the spot rewinds the clock to a time before trophies and the glory, when every champion was just a kid with a dream. Training alongside their pint-sized younger selves; mini coaches who push, motivate and remind the world-class athletes why they started. Every great destination has a beginning and Toyota celebrates those committed to the journey. “Where Dreams Began” was created by Unverified, produced by Sweatpants Media and directed by Alberto Blanco.

Click here to view the 30-second spot, “Superhero Belt” and here to view the 30-second spot, “Where Dreams Began.”