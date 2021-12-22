News

JCPenney Using Doordash for Home Deliveries

Doordash has inked a nationwide partnership with retailer JCPenney to offer on-demand delivery of home, electronics, and beauty & personal care products from more than 600 JCPenney stores nationwide.

Just in time for the holidays, consumers can now shop for thousands of items from one of the nation’s leading department stores through the DoorDash app or website and get them delivered directly to their doorstep same-day, without time slots, queues, or minimum order sizes required. Consumers will also have the option to gift any of the items to a friend or loved one using our Gifting feature.

From home decor and bedding, to dinnerware and kitchen appliances, to suitcases, backpacks, and more, consumers have a range of different products to choose from with JCPenney on DoorDash. This holiday season—and all-year-round—planners and last-minute shoppers alike can order gifts for everyone on their list without the stress of missing the nationwide shipping cutoff dates that ensure delivery by Christmas.

“Consumers are constantly looking for quick and convenient options to get the products they desire delivered to them, on-demand, and this holiday season is no different,” said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Business Development at DoorDash. “We are thrilled to partner with JCPenney to expand their reach with same-day delivery of thousands of products and gifts galore. Both during the holiday season and beyond, consumers can rejoice knowing their favorite items and essentials are available for same-day delivery at the touch of a button.”

“JCPenney is continuing to make accelerated changes to deliver a competitive and accessible omni-always shopping experience,” said Richard Adams, Vice President of Digital Experience, JCPenney. “We’re proud to partner with DoorDash to offer our customers same-day delivery, just in time for the holidays.”

In celebration of the partnership, consumers can get 30% off their order (up to $20) with code JCP30, now through December 31, 2021. JCPenney products are also available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers $0 delivery fee on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, convenience, and retail stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders from JCPenney.

