Apple Names 45 Finalists for App Store of the Year Awards

Apple has announced 45 finalists for this year’s App Store Awards, recognizing the best apps and games across 12 different categories for creating exceptional experiences that inspire users to accomplish more, reimagine their daily workflows, and push creative boundaries.

Each year, the App Store Awards celebrate developers from around the world whose apps are improving people’s lives, and exemplify the very best in technical innovation, user experience, and design. In the coming weeks, App Store Award winners will be announced, selected from this year’s distinguished group of finalists.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the App Store Award finalists, a diverse and talented group of developers from around the globe,” said Carson Oliver, Apple’s head of App Store Worldwide. “Their commitment to excellence is an inspiration, resulting in experiences that empowered users to tap into their creativity, achieve more through technical innovations, and discover new adventures through the world of gameplay.”