UC Reaches Agreement With Nurses, Strike Canceled

The University of California (UC) and the California Nurses Association (CNA) have reached a tentative four-year agreement that delivers increased pay and benefits for more than 24,000 UC nurses across the university’s medical centers and campuses.

As part of the terms, CNA has cancelled its two-day, systemwide strike, which was planned for Monday, Nov. 17 and Tuesday, Nov. 18.

“This agreement reflects the tireless work and collaboration of UC’s bargaining team, medical center leaders, and systemwide leadership working hand in hand with our dedicated nurses,” said Missy Matella, Associate Vice President for Systemwide Employee and Labor Relations. “We’re grateful to the nurses and the CNA bargaining team for their partnership and shared commitment to what matters most: our patients and the UC community. This strong, forward-looking deal honors the vital role nurses play in delivering exceptional care and advancing UC’s public service mission.”