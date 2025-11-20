Numeric Dials Up $51 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Numeric, an AI accounting automation platform, has raised a $51 million Series B round led by IVP, with participation from Menlo Ventures, Founders Fund, Alkeon, 8VC, Socii Capital, Access Industries, Friends & Family Capital, Long Journey Ventures and Fifth Down, as well as Marc Huffman, Former CEO of BlackLine, and Ron Gill, Former CFO of NetSuite. This investment, which brings Numeric’s total funding raised to $89 million, will allow Numeric to expand from close management into a broader compound startup model – delivering a unified data platform for enterprise finance teams.

Numeric is also launching its cash management product. Accounting for cash is often the most painful step of the close process for enterprises, and it starts with cash matching: the process of reconciling bank transactions with general ledger entries. Legacy tools often deliver match rates below 30%, leaving finance teams to reconcile hundreds or thousands of transactions manually. For growing companies, this can require teams of five or more people dedicated solely to cash reconciliation.

Numeric’s solution says it achieves a 90%+ auto-match rate; nearly triple the industry standard. Early customers of the new product, including Brex, Public.com, and Clipboard Health, are already eliminating multiple days of manual reconciliation work each month.

The Series B represents a pivotal moment in Numeric’s evolution from a close management solution to a multi-product platform with a shared data core. With three core products now live – Close Management, Analytics, and Cash Management – Numeric is building what CEO Parker Gilbert describes as “the connected platform for finance operations.”

“We started by solving the close, but our vision has always been greater,” said Gilbert. “Each product we build makes the others more powerful. We’re marching toward a future where accounting isn’t manual spreadsheet work but instead is a real-time strategic function. This funding accelerates that timeline significantly.”

“Numeric has consistently demonstrated exceptional product execution and deep understanding of what finance teams actually need,” said Ajay Vashee, General Partner at IVP. “Their ability to expand from close management into analytics and now cash management, while maintaining product excellence across each, shows they’re building something truly differentiated. We’re excited to support their vision for the future of accounting.”

Brex, who piloted the product, saw their match rate jump from 30% to over 90%, enabling their team to dramatically reduce time spent on manual reconciliation work.

“Numeric didn’t have the dream of just a project management tool. Numeric had the dream of a flux analysis product, a cash reconciliation product, the full linking between the ERP system and their platform. And Numeric had the dream of AI,” said Kevin Moore, Controller at Brex. “I think ultimately that implementing Numeric is one of the best decisions I’ve made as controller over my 7 years at Brex.”

Numeric’s platform strategy mirrors successful enterprise platforms like Salesforce and Rippling, which built category-defining businesses by expanding horizontally across related workflows. The company plans to launch additional products throughout 2026 and 2027, each designed to automate a different critical accounting workflow.

Numeric’s approach combines AI for pattern recognition with deterministic code for calculations and human oversight for exceptions. The platform approach is underpinned by Numeric’s AI philosophy: use it thoughtfully, not indiscriminately.

“AI is powerful, but imperfect. Most importantly, accounting can’t tolerate errors compounding,” said Gilbert. “We route the right work to the right operator: AI to interpret unstructured data, code to handle calculations with precision, and humans to add context and make judgment calls.”