Tik Tok to Offer Play Full Song With Apple Music

Apple Music and TikTok are teaming up to announce ’Play Full Song’, a new music discovery experience which will make it easier than ever for fans to engage with the music that they discover on TikTok, launching exclusively through Apple Music. With the new ’Play Full Song’ feature, Apple Music subscribers can now enjoy full-length tracks that they discover on TikTok, without ever leaving the TikTok app.

Music discovery has always been at the heart of TikTok. Now, with Play Full Song, fans who discover a song that they love on their For You Page or Sound Detail Page can simply tap the Play Full Song button to open up an Apple Music player and enjoy the song in its entirety. From there, Apple Music subscribers can continue listening to a personalized stream of recommended songs.

The new Play Full Song experience helps music fans move seamlessly from the moment of discovery to deeper listening, instantly, and all within the same environment. Users can also save their favorite songs to Your Music and add them directly to their Apple Music playlists, making it easier to keep track of the music they love for repeat future listening.

Built using Apple’s MusicKit, full-length song playback takes place on Apple Music, so streams are paid within the Apple Music service, supporting artists and rights holders while giving fans a smooth, uninterrupted experience.

The feature builds on the success of TikTok’s Add to Music App, which was launched to help artists and fans convert discovery on TikTok to a playlist save in Apple Music and other streaming services. Play Full Song goes one step further to help artists reach their fans with an immediate full length listen in addition to the playlist add.

“Tapping into the music you love should feel effortless,” said Apple Music’s Ole Obermann. “With Play Full Song, Apple Music subscribers can move easily from discovering a track on TikTok to listening to it in full instantly, without breaking the flow. This integration not only makes it easier for fans to discover, listen to, and engage with the artists they love, but also creates a powerful new pathway for artists – turning moments of discovery into deeper connection and sustained engagement in one simple, seamless experience.”

TikTok and Apple Music are also introducing Listening Party, a new feature designed to bring artists and fans together around music. Listening Party creates a shared environment where fans can listen to songs from their favorite artists in real time, interact with each other, and engage directly with the artist during the session. It offers a new, more social way to experience music while deepening the connection between artists and their communities.

“TikTok is where music discovery and culture move at the speed of the community,” said Tracy Gardner, Global Head of Music Business Development at TikTok. “Thanks to Apple Music, Play Full Song gives fans a seamless way to go from discovery to full-length listening, and Listening Party provides a shared place to experience music together in real time. It’s all about bringing artists and fans closer, and turning shared moments into lasting connections.”

Together, these features create a complete music journey for Apple Music subscribers on TikTok – from discovery, to full-length listening, to shared fan experiences.

Play Full Song and Listening Party are rolling out worldwide over the weeks ahead.