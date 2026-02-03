Jon Hamm Show on Apple TV+ Renewed for Third Season

Ahead of the season two debut of “Your Friends & Neighbors,” Apple TV announced that the acclaimed, hit drama starring Jon Hamm has been renewed for a third season, and shared a new teaser trailer offering a first look of the upcoming second season.

The series is also executive produced by Hamm, and was created by Jonathan Tropper, “Your Friends & Neighbors” season two will make its global debut on Apple TV with one episode on Friday, April 3, 2026, followed by new episodes every Friday through June 5.

In season two, Andrew Cooper doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk.

The second season welcomes Emmy Award nominee James Marsden, who moves into the neighborhood alongside returning stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Your Friends & Neighbors” is created by bestselling author Tropper, who serves as showrunner, director and executive producer through Tropper Ink under his overall deal with Apple TV. In addition to starring, Hamm executive produces alongside Connie Tavel, Craig Gillespie, Jamie Rosengard, Lori Keith Douglas and Stephanie Laing, who directs six episodes.

Since its worldwide debut, “Your Friends & Neighbors” has become one of the top dramas on Apple TV, receiving wide acclaim from both critics and fans alike, and achieving a Certified Fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.