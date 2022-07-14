Apple TV+ Shows Receive 52 Emmy Nominations

CULVER CITY — For the second consecutive year, Apple TV+ broke records with 52 Emmy Award nominations across 13 titles, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Apple TV+ boosted its total number of Emmy Award nominations by more than 40 percent year over year in under three years since its global launch. The winners of the 74th Emmy Awards will be unveiled at a televised ceremony on September 12, 2022.

The second season of “Ted Lasso” was the most nominated comedy series for the second year in a row with 20 nominations total, and the widely celebrated freshman drama “Severance” made its Emmy debut with 14 nominations, scoring the first Outstanding Drama Series nomination for Apple TV+.

In addition, Apple Originals “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “Schmigadoon!,” “The Morning Show,” “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” “Foundation,” “Pachinko,” “See,” “Lisey’s Story,” “Central Park,” “They Call Me Magic,” and “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” were recognized with nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Apple TV+ series stars earned 18 acting category nominations, including 10 top acting nominations for performances in the second season of “Ted Lasso,” and first-time acting nominations for Adam Scott (“Severance”), Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”), Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”), and Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”). Reese Witherspoon landed her first nomination for “The Morning Show” in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, alongside costar Billy Crudup, who was recognized with a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series after nabbing the award for the first season, and Marcia Gay Harden secured a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

“This extraordinarily talented group of Emmy nominees showcase the variety of brilliant, unique, and original stories we’ve been honored to bring to the screen over the past year,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video.

“We are immensely proud of the broad selection of Apple Original programming recognized by the Television Academy today,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “These series have captivated audiences and we greatly admire all of these incredibly talented storytellers and congratulate them on their nominations for the dynamic stories they bring to life.”

Last year, in its second year of Emmy eligibility, Apple’s “Ted Lasso” broke records by becoming the most nominated freshman comedy series in Emmy history. Apple Original series, films, and documentaries have now been honored with 246 wins and 1,115 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscars Best Picture winner, “CODA.”

In total, Apple scored 52 Emmy Award nominations for:

“Ted Lasso” (20)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sarah Niles, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Harriet Walter

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Sam Richardson, James Lance

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing (x2)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

“Severance” (14)

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Adam Scott

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: John Turturro, Christopher Walken

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Patricia Arquette

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series (x2)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

“Schmigadoon!” (4)

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

“The Morning Show” (3)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Reese Witherspoon

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Marcia Gay Harden

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” (2)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Program

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

“Foundation” (2)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or Movie

“Pachinko” (1)

Outstanding Main Title Design

“See” (1)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

“Lisey’s Story” (1)

Outstanding Main Title Design

“Central Park” (1)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Stanley Tucci

“They Call Me Magic” (1)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (1)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

“Everyone but Jon Hamm” (1)