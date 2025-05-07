Seven Stanford Researchers Named to National Academy of Sciences

The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) announced 120 newly elected members, including seven Stanford University researchers. Scientists are elected to the NAS by their peers “in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research.” The NAS provides advice to the United States government on matters related to science, engineering, and health policy.

The new members from Stanford are:

Shanhui Fan: the Joseph and Hon Mai Goodman Professor and professor of electrical engineering in the School of Engineering. Fan is a senior fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy and a member of Stanford Bio-X.

David Grusky: the Edward Ames Edmonds Professor of Economics and professor of sociology in the School of Humanities & Sciences (H&S) and the director of the Center on Poverty and Inequality. Grusky is also a senior fellow of the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) and a faculty affiliate of the Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence.

Michelle Monje: the Milan Gambhir Professor in Pediatric Neuro-Oncology and professor of pediatric neurology in the School of Medicine (Stanford Medicine). Monje is also a member of Bio-X, the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, the Maternal & Child Health Research Institute, the Stanford Cancer Institute, and the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute.

Jonathan Pritchard: professor of genetics in Stanford Medicine and the Bing Professor of Population Studies and professor of biology in H&S. Pritchard is also a member of Bio-X.

Cecilia Ridgeway: the Lucie Stern Professor of Social Sciences, Emerita, and professor emerita of sociology in H&S.

Kang Shen: the Frank Lee and Carol Hall Professor and professor of biology in H&S, the Vincent V.C. Woo Director of the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute, professor of pathology in Stanford Medicine, and member of Bio-X.

Risa Wechsler: the Humanities and Sciences Professor and professor of physics in H&S, and professor of particle physics and astrophysics at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Wechsler is also director of the Kavli Institute for Particle Astrophysics and Cosmology.