Bill Belichick to Star in Ads for DoorDash

Former NFL coach Bill Belichick is starring in a new ad campaign for DoorDash called “Fan Coach,” a series of comedic pieces that spotlight Coach Belichick giving advice around fans’ biggest game day quandaries around what to orderFantasy Footballmaking wings, and more!

“DoorDash has mastered the playbook when it comes to delivering the perfect at-home game day experience complete with everything from wings to veggie trays, and drinks,” said legendary football coach and sports analyst, Bill Belichick. “That’s why I’m excited to team up with DoorDash and coach football fans to make the most out of game days.”

Belichick coached the New England Patriots for 24 seasons and won six Super Bowls with Tom Brady as quarterback.

To get fans game day ready, DoorDash also announced a limited-edition hooded sweatshirt with cut-off sleeves. It features an insulated pocket to keep your snacks warm and your drinks cool, meaning fans can keep their eyes on the game and never have to leave the couch for a refill. The short-sleeve hoodie also includes a $50 DoorDash gift card to help fans host the ultimate football watch party, so you can order all your game day essentials.

Superette, DoorDash’s in-house creative studio, worked with director Pete Marquis to create six variations of the “Fan Coach” content that’s set to debut across national TV, digital and social media. The 360 campaign features many additional touchpoints, including external brand partnerships, interactive social media engagement with fans, influencer collaborations and more.

“Building on the success of our disruptive Super Bowl campaign, ‘DoorDash All The Ads,’ which delivered everything advertised to one lucky winner last season, we are committed to continuing to raise the bar by kicking off this football season with a legend, Bill Belichick, and a few select friends,” said Renaldo Chapman, Vice President, Brand & Creative, at DoorDash.

