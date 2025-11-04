AMD Divests ZT Systems Business to Sanmina

SANTA CLARA — AMD has completed an agreement to divest the ZT Systems U.S.-headquartered data center infrastructure manufacturing business to Sanmina.

As part of the transaction, AMD retains ZT Systems’ design and customer enablement teams to accelerate the quality and time-to-deployment of AMD AI systems for cloud customers. Additionally, Sanmina becomes a preferred new product introduction (NPI) manufacturing partner for AMD cloud rack and cluster-scale AI solutions to further strengthen the AMD ecosystem of ODM and OEM partners.

“Rack-scale innovation marks the next chapter in the AMD data center strategy,” said Forrest Norrod, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Solutions business unit at AMD. “By extending our leadership from silicon to software to full systems, we’re giving cloud and AI customers an open, scalable path to deploy AMD performance faster than ever. Our strategic partnership with Sanmina brings U.S.-based manufacturing strength together with AMD AI systems design and enablement expertise to deliver quality, speed and flexibility at scale.”