Ellore Senior Living Opens in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA – Ellore, Santa Clara’s premier luxury senior living community in The Clara District, has opened its doors to welcome its first residents. As the newest addition to Silicon Valley’s evolving landscape, Ellore is redefining senior living for the generation that helped shape the region’s legacy of innovation. The 176-residence community offers curated amenities, including a comprehensive health and wellness program, exceptional culinary experiences, and 24/7 dedicated staffing. Residents can choose from independent living, discreet assisted living, and specialized memory care services, all focused on preserving independence, privacy, and dignity.

“We’re thrilled to officially open our doors and welcome our very first residents to Ellore,” said Andrew Moret, Vice President of Operations at Oakmont Management Group. “The enthusiasm we see from residents and their families is incredibly special, and this is only the beginning for a vibrant new community that prioritizes luxury, wellness and care in support of a fulfilling senior lifestyle and meaningful connections.

Developed by Related California, operated by Oakmont Management Group and designed by Steinberg Hart with interiors by March and White Design (MAWD), Ellore features 16 penthouse suites, 129 assisted living apartments and 31 memory care studios, each thoughtfully designed to incorporate elevated aesthetics and functional design.

“Ellore was designed for the trailblazers who helped build Silicon Valley,” said Balint Simsik, Senior Vice President at Related Companies. “Within the community, our priority was to create an environment that meets this group where they are, blending luxury, innovation, and care in a way that supports a fulfilling, forward-looking lifestyle.”

With the natural beauty of Santa Clara in mind, interiors incorporate warm wood tones, elegant marble, and soothing neutral hues. A striking two-story fireplace in the lobby creates an inviting first impression, while sliding glass doors connect indoor and outdoor spaces, including a yoga studio that opens onto the 20​​th floor pool deck.

An array of additional wellness amenities reflect the values of a generation accustomed to high-performance environments, including: Rejuvenation Spa and a private treatment room; an outdoor saltwater plunge pool and terrace with lounge seating and a fire pit; a fitness center with specialized strength and balance programs; a penthouse lounge with stunning views; a state-of-the-art movie theatre; a beauty salon and barber shop; a library lounge; and the Sky Terrace Art Studio. Residents also have access to concierge physician services, personal fitness training, physical therapy services, medication management, and holistic health offerings.

At the heart of Ellore’s culinary experience is Executive Chef Kevin Vu, who curates a sophisticated dining program infused with locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Residents can enjoy exquisite meals in The Summit Room, featuring an outdoor terrace for al fresco dining, or unwind at Clara’s Bar and Lounge, which boasts a Steinway & Sons piano. Several private dining spaces are also available for special occasions.

Rising 20 stories, Ellore offers breathtaking views of Santa Clara’s salt ponds, foothills, and the iconic Levi’s Stadium. Its prime location within The Clara District places residents in a vibrant, walkable neighborhood with dining, parks, pedestrian and bike pathways, and easy access to transit.