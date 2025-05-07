Persona Raises $200 Million at $2 Billion Valuation

SAN FRANCISCO — Persona, a leading verified identity platform, has announced a $200 million Series D funding round, bringing the company’s valuation to $2 billion. The round was co-led by Founders Fund and Ribbit Capital, with participation from existing investors including BOND, Coatue, First Round Capital, and Index Ventures and Chemistry.

AI, fraud, and fragmentation are redefining online identity

“We’re facing an identity authenticity crisis, where the line between real and synthetic has become increasingly blurred,” said Rick Song, CEO and co-founder of Persona. “Identity in an AI-driven world isn’t about ticking a box, and the question is no longer ‘is this a bot or not?’ but rather ‘who is the bot acting on behalf of, and what is their intent?’ Identity is the linchpin: it reveals who is behind each action, provides context around their intent, and ultimately builds trust in a future where AI mediates more of our interactions.”

Automated traffic eclipsed human traffic on the internet for the first time in 2024 — and with the advancements in AI, it’s projected to account for over 90 percent of all internet traffic by 2030. AI systems have also surpassed human performance on all major CAPTCHA systems, further blurring the line between humans and machines online. But not all AI-driven traffic is malicious — it’s simply unidentified. As we move into this new era, the question is shifting from whether an interaction is automated to understanding who is behind it and what their intent is.

At the same time, organizations face a deeply fragmented regulatory environment with ever-evolving compliance demands across jurisdictions, verticals, and identity use cases. Meanwhile, fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated, leveraging AI to create synthetic identities, generate deepfakes, and launch automated attacks at scale. And consumers are demanding greater privacy and control, pressuring companies to deliver seamless experiences without compromising on data protection.

Together, the rise of AI agents, increasingly sophisticated fraud, regulatory fragmentation, and growing privacy expectations have created a far more complex — and constantly evolving — identity landscape. As new identity verification technologies and frameworks emerge to meet these challenges, businesses need more than static solutions. They require a dynamic, configurable identity platform that can adapt to diverse use cases, keep pace with shifting risks, and scale trust wherever and however it’s needed.

Infrastructure for today’s challenges — and tomorrow’s unknowns

Persona’s platform was built for this complexity. Unlike rigid, one-size-fits-all solutions, it provides a configurable, privacy-first foundation that adapts to businesses’ needs as regulations shift, fraud evolves, and use cases expand.

“Identity is a foundational mega-trend driving digital transformation, and we’ve believed from day one that Persona would power this shift through its software-native solution,” said Thomas Laffont, co-founder of Coatue. “With the rise of AI agents, it’s critical to verify the identity — whether person or bot — behind every online interaction. Rick and the Persona team have both the vision and the ambition to build the platform that will help to lead this transformation.”

In addition to doubling its customer base, Persona has achieved a number of key milestones over the past year, including: