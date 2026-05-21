Skydio Scores $110 Million Series F

SAN MATEO — Skydio, a leading maker of drones, has raised a $110 million Series F round. The new funding gives the company a valuation of $4.5 billion.

CEO and co-founder Adam Bry said the surprise in the funding announcement is how little the company raised since it is already generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.

Bry said the additional capital gives Skydio the room to move even faster to scale production to meet demand across public safety, defense, critical infrastructure, and site security customers.

Skydio has over 3,800 customers in defense, utilities, public safety and critical infrastructure. The company has delivered over 60,000 drones to date.

Last month, Skydio announced plans to invest $3.5 billion in the United States over the next five years to expand its domestic manufacturing, accelerate R&D, and strengthen American supply chains. The investment is expected to create over 2,000 new Skydio jobs, support the creation of more than 3,000 additional roles within the U.S. supply chain, and direct more than $1 billion to domestic suppliers.