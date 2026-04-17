Gunderson Dettmer Law Firm Reports $567 Million in Revenue

REDWOOD CITY — The law firm Gunderson Dettmer reported 13% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025, increasing firm revenue from $503 million to $567.5 million. The financial results were reported to The American Lawyer for the first time. The firm also had a 20% increase in revenue per lawyer to $1.709 million.

The firm’s strong performance comes as Gunderson continues to focus on representing venture and growth equity investors and the companies they fund. In PitchBook’s Annual Global League Tables, Gunderson ranked No.1 globally and in the United States for total venture capital deals for the 12th consecutive year, advising on more venture capital transactions than any other law firm. The firm was also awarded the No.1 spot for combined venture capital and M&A transactions globally.

The recognitions underscore the focus and deep experience Gunderson has built over the past three decades — a competitive advantage that makes the firm a destination platform for attorneys dedicated to the innovation economy and enables the firm to offer exceptional service for clients at every stage of growth.

“Our continued growth reflects the strength of the entrepreneurs and investors we serve across the innovation economy,” said Jeff Higgins, global managing partner. “Because we focus exclusively on venture-backed companies and their investors, we’ve built a collaborative platform where lawyers share market insight and design cutting edge structures and approaches that shape many of the most complex deals in the venture ecosystem. That focus allows us to deliver the strategic, practical advice founders, investors and in-house counsel rely on as funds and companies scale.”

Gunderson Dettmer has hundreds of attorneys across 12 offices in key venture markets throughout the world – Silicon Valley, Ann Arbor, Atlanta, Austin, Beijing, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, São Paulo and Singapore.