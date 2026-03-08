Doordash Uses AI to Improve Pizza Ordering

Pizza is one of the most popular categories on DoorDash with more than 150 million pizza orders placed in 2025 according to the company. But customizing a pizza can be overwhelming – from choosing the right size, the perfect crust, to deciding on sauces, and toppings, in order to meet the needs of everyone you’re ordering for.

DoorDash is rolling out an AI-powered pizza customization experience that transforms complex menus into a guided, visual ordering journey.

The new experience from DoorDash uses AI to understand and restructure pizza menus into a more intuitive format. Instead of presenting customers with long lists of modifiers, the technology interprets menu data and organizes it into a visual, step-by-step flow that makes creating your own pizza feel simple and personalized. By making it easier for customers to confidently customize their order, merchants can better showcase their full menu and naturally capture more of what customers already want, without adding operational complexity.

“Pizza is one of the most customizable items on any menu — and one of the hardest to order online,” said Brian Tolkin, Head of Merchant Product at DoorDash. “We built this experience so customers can create the exact type of pizza they’re craving in a way that feels effortless. When ordering is intuitive, customers explore more of the menu, which can create growth opportunities for merchants.”

Powered by AI, the new experience automatically identifies pizza items on a merchant’s store page and converts them into an easy-to-use, visual ordering flow. The technology adapts to each merchant’s menu, recognizing formats like gluten-free crusts, specialty shapes, and half-and-half topping configurations, and presents them in a clear, guided interface.

Key enhancements include:

Visual size selection, including specialty formats such as gluten-free options, and unique shapes such as heart-shaped pizzas.

Visual toppings with half-and-half split options , making it easier for customers to browse and add their favorite combinations.

Persistent customization, so selected toppings remain in place when customers adjust size or crust, reducing abandoned carts and improving the user experience.

“We’re excited to introduce this new experience for our customers. Giving them a more intuitive, visual way to create exactly the pizza they want feels like a natural fit for our menu,” said Chuck Hammers, President at Pizza My Heart. “It will make ordering easier, encourage more customization, and help us serve even more customers, all without changing how we operate. It is also going to upsell into larger pizzas.”

The AI-powered pizza customization experience is currently rolling out to select merchants. Pizza is the first cuisine to benefit from this menu transformation, with planned expansion to additional cuisine types, helping even more merchants simplify complex menus and enabling them to unlock incremental sales.