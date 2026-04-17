Renting Cheaper Than Owning in Bay Area According to Realtor.com

Homeownership remains the goal for many Americans, and right now, the rental market is quietly making that dream more attainable. According to the Realtor.com March Rental Report, renting a starter home remains the more affordable option across all 50 of the largest U.S. metros, with an average monthly savings of $920 compared to buying. For renters with homeownership in their sights, that gap is not just a reflection of today’s market, it’s an opportunity to build toward tomorrow’s purchase.

In the Bay Area however, the gap between renting and buying is much larger. The median rent is $3,276 per month in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara area and $2,617 in San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont.

The national median asking rent in March 2026 stood at $1,669, down $25, or 1.5%, year-over-year, marking the 32nd consecutive month of annual declines for 0–2 bedroom properties. While still $249 (17.5%) above pre-pandemic levels, the median sits $95 (-5.4%) below its August 2022 peak.

“A person moving into the typical rental spends less each month than someone buying a starter home today,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “As buying costs have eased in many markets, renters who are intentional about saving have a real opportunity to build toward a down payment faster than they might think.”

The decision to rent or buy is deeply personal, and every family will need to weigh their own circumstances, including closing costs, equity built over time, and the opportunity cost of a down payment. Households can explore the longer-term trade-offs with the Realtor.com® Rent vs. Buy Calculator. And timing matters: Realtor.com‘s recent Generational Wealth Report found that households that purchase their first home by age 30 see a 22.5% higher net worth by midlife compared to those who wait until their 40s.

Where the Savings Opportunity Is Greatest

In markets where the gap between renting and buying is widest, renters have the most to gain by redirecting monthly savings toward a down payment. The top markets where renting is most favorable: