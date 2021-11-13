KB Home Building New Townhomes in Gilroy

GILROY — KB Home has announced the grand opening of Ascent, a new, townhome-style condominium community in the highly desirable Glen Loma Ranch master plan. Ascent is situated in the foothills of Gilroy, just off US-101 and about 30 miles south of San Jose, providing access to Silicon Valley’s major employment centers. The new community is also minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment, and a short drive to local wineries as well as popular outdoor recreation at Gilroy Gardens, Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz and Pinnacles National Park.

Glen Loma Ranch is a master-planned community with over 150 acres of open space, including woodlands, natural canyons, streams and wildlife corridors, that has been preserved as a permanent refuge for residents and the community at large. When completed, Glen Loma Ranch will feature pedestrian and bicycle friendly trails, two community parks and numerous gathering places. The extensive network of trails will allow for easy access from one end of the community to the other and connect the neighborhood to local schools, parks and natural open spaces.

The new homes at Ascent showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s one-, two- and three-story floor plans feature up to three bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,100 to 2,000 square feet.

“We are excited to debut Ascent at Glen Loma Ranch. Our new community presents a rare chance to own an affordably priced home in a highly desirable master plan,” said Chris Apostolopoulos, Regional General Manager of KB Home’s South Bay division. “These new homes complement our current home designs at Asher and Alina at Glen Loma Ranch. Additionally, homebuyers will enjoy the many planned amenities as well as Ascent’s proximity to retail, dining, outdoor recreation and Silicon Valley’s major employment centers.”

KB Home gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the opportunity to select from a range of design choices. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

The Ascent sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment only. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $600,000s.