Meta Introduces Prescription-Optimized AI Glasses

Meta is introducing its first prescription-optimized AI glasses in two new lightweight styles: Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics (Gen 2) and Ray-Ban Meta Scriber Optics (Gen 2). The glasses can be pre-ordered starting at $499.

Billions of people around the world wear glasses or contact lenses for vision correction, and many Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta owners already add prescription lenses to their AI glasses. Now the company is rolling out a new, optical-forward pair of Ray=Ban Meta glasses that support nearly all prescriptions.

The company is also introducing new colors and lens options for Ray Ban Meta and Oakley Meta frames, and advanced software updates like hands-free nutrition tracking and Meta AI WhatsApp summaries.

The newest AI glasses will be available in two unique styles: Blayzer, a rectangular design available in Standard and Large sizes, and Scriber, a more rounded frame style. They’re the most comfortable glasses we’ve ever designed — made for all-day comfort.

The company is also updating features including making nutrition tracking on AI glasses easier. With a simple voice prompt or quick photo, you can log what you eat hands-free, and Meta AI will extract key nutrition details and add them to your food log in the Meta AI app. Over time, your food log will inform personalized insights that get more useful, helping you make healthier and more informed choices. If you’re looking for in-the-moment nutrition guidance, you can ask Meta AI questions about what to eat next, like “What should I eat to increase my energy?” with answers that take your food log and goals into account.

This feature will be available to everyone 18 and over in the US with Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses soon, and Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses later this summer.

Meta is also introducing hands-free WhatsApp summaries and recall into the Early Access Program (EAP). You’ll be able to ask, “Hey Meta, catch me up on my messages,” for a concise group chat summary, or ask for specific details like, “What did Jamie suggest for dinner?” These interactions are processed on-device and remain private with end-to-end encryption. This will be available in EAP soon for those with Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta, and Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses.

Neural Handwriting on Meta Ray-Ban Display is also rolling out to everyone in the coming weeks — and it’s coming to iMessage. Write with your finger on any surface to reply to messages silently and discreetly. It works across Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and native Android and iOS messaging. And soon, display recording will let you combine your in-lens display interactions, your view of the world, and audio into a single, ready-to-share video for your friends and followers. Lastly, our pedestrian navigation feature is expanding to every city across the US in May, so you can get turn-by-turn directions right in your lens, keeping your head up and your phone in your pocket. This follows a release earlier this month that included Instagram Reels, personalized Spotify Shortcuts, and new glanceable widgets like Reminders, Weather, Stocks, and Calendar right on your home screen.