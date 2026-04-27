Roku Surpasses 100 Million Streaming Members

SAN JOSE— Roku announced it has surpassed 100 million streaming households worldwide, a major milestone for the company. This achievement reflects the broader shift in viewing habits, as streaming becomes the primary way people watch TV. Households around the globe watch TV using a Roku streaming player, a first-party Roku-made TV, or one of the many Roku TV models built by our global hardware partners.

Roku launched its first streaming player in 2008. All Roku devices offer the same simple experience that begins with the Roku Home Screen and is powered by the Roku OS.

“Surpassing 100 million streaming households is a defining moment, not just for Roku, but for the future of television,” said Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO, Roku. “We’re helping shape the entertainment landscape by making it easier to discover great content, more affordable to watch it, and more effective for advertisers and partners around the world to connect with audiences. We are deeply grateful to our viewers, teams, advertisers, and partners for helping us reach this milestone. And as the shift to streaming continues to accelerate, we’re more energized than ever to lead the evolution of television.”

The company defines streaming households as the number of distinct user accounts streaming on the Roku platform in a given 30-day period. Roku achieved this milestone as of April.

Roku streaming devices are used by more than half of all U.S. broadband households, and growth continues across key international markets, including Mexico, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Latin America. As streaming grows worldwide, the Roku Home Screen increasingly serves as the first thing viewers see when they turn on their television, becoming the starting point for how audiences discover and watch TV.

Roku OS-powered TVs and streaming devices are available in more than 15 countries worldwide, offering a unified platform for television.