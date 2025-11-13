Anzen Raises $16 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Anzen, an AI-powered platform redefining how commercial insurance is distributed, has raised a $16 million Series A led by Madrona, with participation from Sandbox Industries, SNR, Andreessen Horowitz, and other leading investors. The round brings Anzen’s total capital raised to $26 million.

Since its founding in 2021, Anzen has grown rapidly to millions in annual recurring revenue, serving more than 5,000 retail agents nationwide and processing thousands of submissions each month across Specialty, Excess, and P&C lines. The company has already quoted hundreds of millions in premium, positioning it as the first truly AI-native distribution platform built to handle accounts of any size.

With this funding, Anzen will expand its AI-powered workflows, strengthen its carrier and AMS integration ecosystem, and grow its team to support the rapidly expanding base of agents using the platform.

Breaking the Analog Bottleneck

Commercial insurance still runs on PDFs, email threads, and hours of manual data entry—a trillion-dollar industry constrained by analog bottlenecks.

“We’re solving the structural inefficiency at the core of commercial insurance distribution,” said Max Bruner, Anzen’s Founder & CEO. “This funding accelerates our mission to give every independent agent the technology and market access they need to work every deal, regardless of size or complexity.

“For years, we’ve been building and using these workflows ourselves as practicing wholesale brokers. We didn’t just theorize what the industry needs—we lived the pain and solved it in detail and at scale. Now agencies are flooding in because we’ve built what others couldn’t: a complete AI workspace that actually works for insurance distribution.”

AI Transformation and Surging Demand

Independent agencies—long underserved and disconnected—are turning to Anzen to modernize how they access commercial markets. At the core of Anzen’s platform is Anzen AI, proprietary technology powering Anzen Pro, the company’s end-to-end AI workspace.

While dozens of new AI startups are entering insurance, Anzen is already operating at scale—building, deploying, and continuously refining AI-powered workflows that brokers use every day. These mature automations have been stress-tested and relied on by thousands of insurance agents in real-world distribution.

Unlike generic automation or surface-level integrations, Anzen AI is trained specifically on Specialty, Excess, and P&C-line workflows where traditional systems fail. It transforms unstructured submissions into structured data, intelligently routes risks to the right markets, and compares quotes in seconds—all while integrating seamlessly with agents’ existing email workflows and agency management systems (AMS). On the market-access side, Anzen orchestrates both direct carrier placements and wholesale distribution through a combination of email-based workflows and API connections, giving agents comprehensive coverage across all distribution channels.

These capabilities reduce agency overhead by over 30 percent and save the average agent 50 percent of their time, freeing producers to focus on clients and growth rather than manual processing.

Backed by a national team of wholesale brokers with decades of experience, Anzen has also connected hundreds of underwriters and markets into its quoting network—market access achievable only through active deal flow and deep industry relationships. The result is institutional-grade execution that scales from solo producers to national agencies.