Doordash Adds Four Regional Supermarket Chains

Doordash has formed partnerships with four regional supermarket chains: Brookshire Grocery Company (BGC), FreshDirect, Harps Food Stores, and Market of Choice. These partners bring more local and regional selection to the platform, making it easier for consumers to shop for everything they need – from household staples to prepared meals and specialty items.

“We’re thrilled to add these new grocers to DoorDash so local shoppers can enjoy on-demand access to the neighborhood staples they know and love,” said Charles Shoener, Head of North America Grocery Partnerships at DoorDash. “We hear from our consumers all the time that they are always looking for more selection on DoorDash. Bringing these grocers onto the DoorDash Marketplace across New York City, Oregon, the Midwest, and the South is a true win-win – we can satisfy more customer demand and drive sales back into the local economy.”

Brookshire Grocery Company: A regional, family-owned grocer with more than 220 stores across Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, with three distribution centers; a company rooted in service and quality for the communities it serves. The DoorDash partnership is currently live with their Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s, and Spring Market banners, bringing more than 200 new stores to the Marketplace.

FreshDirect: An online grocer delivering fresh, high-quality groceries since 2002. Based

in the Bronx, it serves the New York tri-state area and Philadelphia metro, with seasonal reach in the Hamptons and Jersey Shore. FreshDirect sources directly from farmers and suppliers to offer in-season produce, premium proteins, local goods, and chef-prepared meals.

Harps Foods : For nearly 100 years, Harps Foods has been a hometown grocery destination, offering a wide variety of products at competitive prices across 140 stores in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

Market of Choice: Family-owned and operated with 12 stores across Oregon offering trusted national brands while staying deeply rooted in natural and organic products, proudly supporting Oregon’s farmers, ranchers, fisherfolk, and makers throughout its shelves.

The partnerships build on DoorDash’s momentum in on-demand grocery delivery. In 2025, DoorDash became the leading third-party marketplace in U.S. grocery and retail by order volume, and third-party data shows that DoorDash has one of the highest shares of New to Industry consumers across grocery and retail.