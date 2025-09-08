AI News Venture Capital

Databricks Closes $1 Billion Series K

SAN FRANCISCO — Databricks, the Data and AI company, announced it has crossed a $4 billion revenue run-rate during Q2, growing >50% year over year. Databricks said its AI products also recently crossed a $1 billion revenue run-rate.

The company has raised $1 billion in new capital in a Series K funding round. This investment values the company at over $100 billion and is co-led by Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, MGX, Thrive Capital, and WCM Investment Management.

This new investment comes on the heels of strong momentum for Databricks, which includes:

  • Surpassing $4 billion revenue run-rate, growing >50% year over year.
  • Recently exceeding $1 billion revenue run-rate for its AI products.
  • Net retention rate sustaining >140%.
  • 650+ customers consuming at over $1 million annual revenue run-rate.
  • Achieving positive free cash flow over the last 12 months.

Series K Investment
Databricks will use the new capital to accelerate its AI strategy — expanding Agent Bricks, launching the new Lakebase category, and fueling global growth. At the June Data + AI Summit, Databricks introduced a new product, Agent Bricks, which builds high-quality, production AI agents optimized on your enterprise data, and Lakebase, a new category of operational databases (OLTP) built on open source Postgres, and optimized for AI agents. The investment will also support future AI acquisitions and deepen AI research.

“Our teams are putting up these results by building the data and AI infrastructure enterprises will rely on for decades,” said Ali Ghodsi, Co-Founder and CEO of Databricks. “With this new capital, we can move even faster with Agent Bricks, helping customers in every industry turn their data into production AI agents, and carry more momentum as we create the new Lakebase category, reinventing databases for AI agents.”

Databricks’ new capital comes amid increasing growth and expansion. During the two prior quarters, Databricks launched or expanded partnerships with MicrosoftGoogle CloudAnthropicSAP, and Palantir. Additionally, this year the company signed new office leases in San Francisco and Sunnyvale to attract top AI talent.

