Broadcom Hires New CFO From Alphabet

PALO ALTO — Broadcom Inc. has hired Amie Thuener as the new Chief Financial Officer of Broadcom, effective June 12, 2026. This appointment follows the retirement of Kirsten Spears as Chief Financial Officer, who will continue in her role until that time and will serve as an advisor for nine months to ensure a smooth transition.

Thuener, an experienced technology executive, joins Broadcom from Alphabet Inc., where she has served as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer since 2018. Ms. Thuener held several leadership positions at Alphabet and has extensive experience overseeing global external reporting and financial operations. Prior to Alphabet, Ms. Thuener was at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and served as a Managing Director in transaction and accounting advisory services.

According to an SEC filing, Thuener will receive a base salary of $700,000 per year with a potential $700,000 annual bonus. She will receive a $1 million signing bonus within 30 days of starting employment with Broadcom. The company will also grant her 100,000 in restricted and performance-based stock units on June 15, 2026.

Thuener holds a degree in Business Economics and Philosophy from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Global Management Accountant. She also serves on the Board of Directors at Keurig Dr Pepper.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Kirsten for her significant contributions and dedication to Broadcom over the past 12 years,” said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc. “We are pleased to welcome Amie to Broadcom. She will bring deep experience in financial reporting, corporate governance, AI-related transactions and leading complex, global organizations to the company as we continue to focus on creating value for our shareholders.”