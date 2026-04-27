NVIDIA Becomes First Five-Trillion Dollar Company

NVIDIA became the first company to ever reach $5 trillion in stock market capitalization last week among a continued surge in technology shares.

Shares in NVIDIA are up 3.5% over the past week and 10.8% for the year. Demand for AI chips continues to drive investment in the company and top technology firms in the area.

The top three most valuable companies in the world are all based in Silicon Valley. Alphabet (No. 2) has a market cap of $4.2 trillion and Apple (No. 3) has a value of $3.9 trillion as of Monday morning.

AMD, Intel and Sandisk shares are all trading at record highs on chip and memory demand for AI data centers.

[Graphic above by Google Gemini]