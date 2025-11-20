Wispr Scores $25 Million Series A Extension

SAN FRANCISCO — Wispr, the voice-to-text AI that turns speech into clear, polished writing in every app, has secured a $25 million Series A Extension led by Notable Capital , with participation from Flight Fund , the investment arm of entrepreneur and Diary of a CEO host Steven Bartlett. The round comes just months after Wispr’s $30 million Series A, follows 40 percent month-over-month growth in both users and ARR, and brings Wispr’s total funding to $81 million.

Wispr is building its own voice-first foundation models as the basis of an operating system that makes speech the primary way people interact with technology. The vision goes beyond traditional dictation tools and forms the early layers of a voice-native computing system.

The company’s flagship product, Flow, is used daily across more than 25,000 apps and websites, helping hundreds of thousands of people move from thought to text seamlessly. It cleans up filler words, formats text based on context, and turns natural speech into clear, ready-to-use writing. Ninety percent of what users say with Flow requires no edits at all, compared with about ten percent for traditional dictation tools like Siri. After six months, the average user writes 72 percent of their characters with Flow.

Big tech has made little recent progress in voice, and even the newest voice features from general-purpose LLMs still struggle with reliability and consistency across apps. This gap has kept voice from becoming a daily habit for most users. Wispr is closing that gap and rapidly changing expectations for what this near-future could look like. The new funding will fuel hiring across engineering and product to support this work and to help the company continue developing new features and expanding Flow’s capabilities.

“Voice never reached its potential because the industry treated it as a feature instead of an interface. We’re picking up where others left off, and the growing migration of users to Wispr reinforces how much demand there is for a dependable voice interface,” said Tanay Kothari, co-founder and CEO of Wispr. “We’re building a system designed to make speech a primary mode of computing so that people can work at the speed of thought, on any platform. The strong inbound interest from investors just a few short months since our last raise shows how powerful this vision has become and gives us the ability to scale it faster.”

The round was led by Hans Tung, Managing Partner at Notable Capital, who joins as a board observer. A 13-time Forbes Midas Lister, Hans and the Notable team have been early investors in category-defining companies, including Affirm, Airbnb, Slack, Coinbase, Anthropic, and TikTok, each of which went on to redefine its industry. Their deep experience across commerce, consumer, and prosumer markets makes Notable a strong strategic partner as Wispr scales its voice-first technology worldwide.

“Wispr is tackling one of the most ambitious challenges in technology: reimagining the primary interface between humans and machines,” said Hans Tung, Managing Partner at Notable Capital. “The founders’ vision, speed, and craftsmanship stand out even among the best teams we’ve seen. My colleague Chelcie Taylor and I believe Wispr is building the foundation for a new generation of AI-driven interfaces – and we’re proud to partner with them in that mission.”