Apple Names Srouji Chief Hardware Officer

CUPERTINO — Apple has named executive Johny Srouji as its new chief hardware officer, effective immediately. He fills the role held by John Ternus, who will become CEO of Apple in September.

Srouji, who most recently served as senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, will assume an expanded role leading Hardware Engineering, which Ternus most recently oversaw, as well as the hardware technologies organization.

“Johny is one of the most talented people I have ever had the privilege to work with,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “He has played a singular role in driving Apple’s silicon strategy, and his influence has been felt deeply not just inside the company, but across the industry. He has always led his organization with remarkable deftness and judgment, and time and again, his team has delivered breakthrough innovations that have transformed our products. We are incredibly fortunate to have him as Apple’s chief hardware officer.”

“Johny has been an incredible partner on the executive team, and is going to be an extraordinary chief hardware officer,” said incoming Apple CEO John Ternus. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in our new roles.”

Srouji has built one of the world’s strongest and most innovative teams of silicon and technology engineers, driving leading breakthroughs in custom chips and hardware technologies including Apple silicon, batteries, cameras, storage controllers, sensors, displays, cellular modems, and other critical areas across Apple’s entire product line.

Apple’s hardware engineering team creates and builds all of Apple’s hardware products, leading everything from product design to system engineering to reliability and durability testing. The team works closely with industrial design, hardware technologies, software engineering, and operations to deliver the world’s most innovative products.

Srouji joined Apple in 2008 to lead development of A4, the first Apple-designed system-on-a-chip. Prior to Apple, Srouji held senior positions at Intel and IBM in the area of processor development and design. He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Computer Science from Technion, Israel’s Institute of Technology.