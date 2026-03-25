Netflix to Air Yankees

Netflix will also air the Home Run Derby, the most-watched skills competition in sports, on July 13, the day before the MLB All-Star Game.

In August, Netflix will broadcast the MLB at Field of Dreams game from Dyersville, IA on August 13. MLB’s return to the iconic movie set for the first time in four years will feature the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies.

“We are incredibly thankful for our partnership with Major League Baseball,” said Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer, Netflix. “We started with critically-acclaimed documentaries, deepening the existing global passion for baseball. Now, we are seizing that moment by bringing massive cultural spectacles—from Opening Night to the Home Run Derby—directly to our members, reinforcing Netflix as the ultimate home for both the story and the sport.”

Netflix has over 325 million subscribers worldwide and about 90 million in the U.S. and Canada. The game will be broadcast in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese and Korean.

Here are the broadcasters for the Netflix game tonight:

Broadcast booth

MLB Network’s Matt Vasgersian as play-by-play lead

as play-by-play lead MLB Hall of Famer and Yankees World Series champion CC Sabathia as booth analyst

as booth analyst Two-time Giants World Series champion Hunter Pence as booth analyst

Analyst Desk Elle Duncan as host

as host Seven-time Most Valuable Player and 14-time All-Star Barry Bonds as analyst

as analyst Two-time World Series champion and 11-time All-Star Albert Pujols as analyst

as analyst World Series champion and three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo as analyst Additional talent