Netflix to Air Yankees

The Major League Baseball season kicks off Wednesday night at 5 p.m. locally with the New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants in an exclusive broadcast on Netflix. This is the first broadcast of Major League Baseball by Netflix in its new deal with the league.
Netflix will open the MLB season the next three years with a singular game on Opening Night, the evening prior to a full slate of traditional Opening Day games.
Netflix will also air the Home Run Derby, the most-watched skills competition in sports, on July 13, the day before the MLB All-Star Game.
In August, Netflix will broadcast the MLB at Field of Dreams game from Dyersville, IA on August 13. MLB’s return to the iconic movie set for the first time in four years will feature the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies.
“We are incredibly thankful for our partnership with Major League Baseball,” said Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer, Netflix. “We started with critically-acclaimed documentaries, deepening the existing global passion for baseball. Now, we are seizing that moment by bringing massive cultural spectacles—from Opening Night to the Home Run Derby—directly to our members, reinforcing Netflix as the ultimate home for both the story and the sport.”
Netflix has over 325 million subscribers worldwide and about 90 million in the U.S. and Canada. The game will be broadcast in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese and Korean.
- MLB Network’s Matt Vasgersian as play-by-play lead
- MLB Hall of Famer and Yankees World Series champion CC Sabathia as booth analyst
- Two-time Giants World Series champion Hunter Pence as booth analyst
- Elle Duncan as host
- Seven-time Most Valuable Player and 14-time All-Star Barry Bonds as analyst
- Two-time World Series champion and 11-time All-Star Albert Pujols as analyst
- World Series champion and three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo as analyst
Additional talent