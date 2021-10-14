Netflix News

Netflix Launches Book Club, Web Series

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Some of Netflix’s biggest hit shows originated from books, so the company decided to create the Netflix Book Club, a one-of-a-kind book club along with an online show hosted by actress Uzo Aduba.

Readers around the world know what’s next in their TBR (to-be-read) list whenever Netflix announces its next adaptation because the hype is real: books that Netflix turn into pop culture phenomena blast up to the top of bestseller lists long after they first publish, such as the Bridgerton books (18 years later) and The Queen’s Gambit (37 years later).

Through Netflix Book Club, readers will hear about their new favorite books, films and series adaptations first – and get exclusive access to the process behind bringing these books from page to screen.

Three-time Emmy Award winner and star of the hit series adaptation Orange Is the New Black Uzo Aduba will be the inaugural host, with Netflix and Starbucks partnering to bring the Netflix Book Club to life. Uzo will announce monthly book selections that will be making their way to Netflix and host conversations about the adaptation process with cast, creators and authors over a cup of coffee at Starbucks in a new social series, “But Have You Read the Book?” The social series will kick off on November 16 and live on the Still Watching Netflix YouTube Channel and the Netflix US Facebook channel.

Netflix Book Club’s first pick of the month will kick off with Nella Larsen’s Harlem Renaissance-era novel Passing to coincide with Netflix’s November 10 release of the acclaimed movie adaptation, which premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and was recently seen at the New York Film Festival. Directed and written by Rebecca Hall and starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, Passing follows the story of two Black women who can pass as white and choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1929 New York.

Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Bozoma Saint John said: “From BridgertonTo All the Boys and Sweet Magnolias to Queen’s GambitUnorthodoxVirgin River and of course Orange Is the New Black, Netflix loves bringing books to life on screen and creating conversation with passionate readers and fans. We’re thrilled to partner with Starbucks and excited that the incredible Uzo Aduba will be our host to discuss favorite books and what goes into the writing, developing, casting and creating of our beloved series and films.”

Netflix Book Club Host Uzo Aduba added: “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve asked friends, ‘But have you read the book?’ So I’m excited to host Netflix Book Club and bring together loyal book fans, TV and movie obsessives and the creators behind their favorite stories. I can’t wait to dive deep into the creative process and what it takes to bring a book to life.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Airbnb News

New Airbnb Hosts Made $9,600 in 2021

Posted on Author Editor

Airbnb released data last month about new hosts on its rental network. Hosts in the US, who welcomed their first guests in the first six months of 2021 and have only one listing, have collectively made millions of dollars hosting on Airbnb. Half of new listings that were both activated and booked in early 2021 […]
News

Instacart to Offer 30-Minute Delivery With Kroger Supermarkets

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart, the nation’s leading online grocery delivery service, is expanding its partnership with The Kroger Co. to offer grocery items that can be delivered in as fast as 30 minutes. The new service being launched is called Kroger Delivery Now – powered by a virtual convenience store that is fulfilled by the […]
News

Walmart to Hire 150,000 Holiday Workers

Posted on Author Editor

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, said it wants to hire approximately 150,000 new U.S. workers for the holiday season. Most of the jobs are permanent, full-time positions for its stores across the country. The new hires will help customers shop whether they’re in a store, using curbside pickup or shopping online. In addition to the […]