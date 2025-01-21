Netflix Surpasses 301 Million Paid Memberships

Netflix, the world’s leading streaming service, reported fourth quarter earnings for 2024 and says it has over 301 million paid subscribers worldwide, a 15.9% increase from last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $10.25 billion, a 16% increase. Net income was $1.87 billion.

The company says it has 301.6 million paid memberships (which excludes Extra Member accounts) and multiple people per household, Netflix is now entertaining a massive global audience estimated at over 700 million.

This year, Netflix says it plans to deliver more exciting content to its members this year:

● Returning seasons of our biggest shows Squid Game, Wednesday and Stranger Things.

● The finale of the hit series You, third seasons of Ginny & Georgia, Delhi Crime (India) and Alice in Borderland (Japan), and the next installment of Ryan Murphy’s Monster; plus new scripted series like an epic new show based on the acclaimed Italian novel The Leopard (Italy), The Four Seasons with an all-star cast lead by Tina Fey and Steve Carell, The Abandons, Apple Cider Vinegar (Australia), El Refugio Atómico (Spain) from the creators of La Casa de Papel, Mara Brock Akil’s fresh take on Judy Blume’s beloved book Forever, Last Samurai Standing (Japan), Shondaland’s The Residence and Zero Day starring Robert De Niro.

● More exciting live events with 52 weeks of WWE programming, the SAG Awards, John Mulaney’s new variety talk show, plus the return of NFL on Christmas Day.

● In film, Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery; we also have The Electric State from the Russo Brothers starring Millie Bobby Brown, Happy Gilmore 2 starring Adam Sandler, Kinda Pregnant starring Amy Schumer, RIP with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, a unique new take on Frankenstein from Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro, the sequel to our most popular non-English film Troll 2 (Norway) as well as new films from Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow and Noah Baumbach.

● New and returning unscripted and documentaries including our new performance show Building the Band, Physical: Asia (Korea), Formula 1: Drive to Survive S7, Court of Gold which follows the men’s basketball teams at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Chaos: The Manson Murders a new documentary feature from Errol Morris, America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys which tells the definitive story of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones’ impact on NFL history and the 11th international spinoff of our hit dating show Love is Blind with Love is Blind: France.