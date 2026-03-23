Uber Investing $300 Million in Rivian

SAN FRANCISCO & IRVINE, CA — Uber Technologies announced it will invest $300 million — and up to $1.25 billion — in electric car maker Rivian.

The partnership will help accelerate both companies’ autonomous vehicle plans and deploy 10,000 fully autonomous R2 robotaxis in the first phase of R2 robotaxi deployment. Initial deployments are expected to begin in San Francisco and Miami in 2028 and will expand to 25 cities by 2031.

Uber plans to invest up to $1.25 billion in Rivian through 2031, subject to the achievement of certain autonomous milestones by specific dates, building towards a scaled, fully-autonomous fleet of Rivian R2 robotaxis, which will be available exclusively through the Uber platform. An initial $300 million investment has been committed to following signing, subject to regulatory approval.

If all milestones are achieved, the companies will have deployed thousands of autonomous Rivian R2 robotaxis across 25 cities in the US, Canada, and Europe by the end of 2031. The companies also have the option to negotiate the purchase of up to 40,000 more autonomous Rivian R2 vehicles beginning in 2030.

RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO of Rivian said:

“We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership with Uber — it will help accelerate our path to level 4 autonomy to create one of the safest and most convenient autonomous platforms in the world. The scale of Rivian’s growing data flywheel coupled with RAP1, our state of the art in-house inference platform, and our multi-modal perception platform make us incredibly excited for the rapid advancement of Rivian autonomy over the next couple of years.”

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber said:

“We’re big believers in Rivian’s approach—designing the vehicle, compute platform, and software stack together, while maintaining end-to-end control of scaled manufacturing and supply in the U.S. That vertical integration, combined with data from their growing consumer vehicle base and experience managing the complexities of commercial fleets, gives us conviction to set these ambitious but achievable targets.”

In December 2025, Rivian announced its third-generation autonomy platform, which the company expects to be one of the most powerful combination of sensors and inference compute in a consumer vehicle in North America when launched in R2 in late 2026. Rivian’s third generation autonomy platform includes a multi-modal sensor suite including 11 cameras (65 megapixels), 5 radars and 1 LiDAR. The consumer platform is driven by two of Rivian’s in-house RAP1 chips, capable of 1600 TOPS of AI compute performance. This platform, including advanced connectivity and onboard intelligent data collection, utilizes data from all onboard sensors to power Rivian’s data flywheel with real world data from the customer fleet, including the critical 3D LiDAR point clouds essential to the rapid progression of advanced end-to-end Physical AI.