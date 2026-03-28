Zoox Expanding SF Service Area

Zoox, an autonomous ride-hailing service owned by Amazon, is expanding service points in San Francisco and Las Vegas. The company also said it will begin testing its robotaxi in Austin and Miami as it brings Zoox to more riders across the country.

“This expansion marks a significant step forward for Zoox and is driven by the insights from our early deployments,” said Aicha Evans, CEO. “This is our year of growth. We are actively implementing learnings to confidently and safely scale our robotaxi service across the country and bring our differentiated experience to even more riders.”

In San Francisco, Zoox is quadrupling its service area and focusing on the city where it says most ride-hailing is taking place.

Beginning this spring, Zoox will be available across a large portion of the eastern half of the city of San Francisco, including the Marina, North Beach, and Chinatown, as well as Pacific Heights, and along the Embarcadero.

In less than a year since its first launch in Las Vegas, Zoox says it has driven nearly two million autonomous miles in its robotaxis and carried over 350,000 riders.

In Las Vegas, members of the public will soon have access to even more of the city’s most iconic destinations and venues along the Strip. The company has more than doubled the number of locations for Zoox service, adding the Las Vegas Convention Center and a majority of the major hotels along the Strip.

Through partnerships with Sphere and T-Mobile Arena, Zoox is also beginning initial limited service to high-traffic events at these venues. These destinations will soon be available to Zoox employees and will open to the public later this spring. Zoox is also testing service to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). In 2025, LAS served over 55 million passengers which could give Zoox an enormous potential rider market.

Zoox hasn’t begun charging for rides yet while it continues testing its vehicles.