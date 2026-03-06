JetStream Security Takes Off With $34 Million Seed Funding

SANTA CLARA — JetStream Security has raised $34 million in seed funding to solve what it says is one of the most critical challenges facing enterprises right now: how to trust the AI systems you’re racing to deploy.

Redpoint Ventures is leading the round, along with investors CrowdStrike Falcon Fund and angels George Kurtz (CrowdStrike), Assaf Rappaport (Wiz), and Frederic Kerrest (Okta).

The core of the company’s platform is JetStream AI Blueprints: dynamic, system-generated graphs that show how AI operates in your environment at any moment. Each Blueprint maps the relationships among agents, the models they use, the data they access, the tools they call, and the identities and token access keys behind every action, whether human, agentic, or non-human.

Unlike static architecture diagrams that go stale the moment you draw them, Blueprints track real runtime behavior. They flag deviations from authorized purposes and update through authorization workflows as your systems evolve. They also track costs, showing you exactly what every agent run costs and who’s responsible for that spend.

In short, a Blueprint is the operational contract for an AI workflow. It makes behavior and cost visible, attributable, and governable. It’s the single source of truth that transforms operational complexity into a clear, governed picture of your entire AI ecosystem.

CEO Raj Rajamani said: “Leaders are being asked to bet their businesses and careers on systems they can’t fully see, explain, or control. That’s where trust breaks down. With AI Blueprints and our identity and keying and AI StreamContext technology, we give teams a clear, practical way to understand what their AI is doing, manage risk in real time, and move from experimentation to production with confidence. Our goal is simple: help companies scale AI responsibly, without slowing innovation.”