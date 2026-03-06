Broadcom Reports $19.3 Billion in First Quarter Revenues

PALO ALTO — Broadcom Inc., a designer and developer of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, reported record financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended February 1, 2026.

Revenue for the quarter was $19.3 billion for the first quarter, up 29 percent from the prior year period. Net income was $7.35 billion, a 34% increase.

“Broadcom achieved record first quarter revenue on continued strength in AI semiconductor solutions. Q1 AI revenue of $8.4 billion grew 106% year-over-year, above our forecast, driven by robust demand for custom AI accelerators and AI networking,” said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc. “Our AI revenue growth is accelerating, and we expect AI semiconductor revenue to be $10.7 billion in Q2.”

“Consolidated revenue grew 29% year-over-year to a record $19.3 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased 30% year-over-year to a record $13.1 billion, representing 68% of revenue. In Q2 we expect revenue growth to increase 47% year-over-year to $22.0 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of 68%,” said Kirsten Spears, CFO of Broadcom Inc. “Consistent with our commitment to return excess cash to shareholders, we returned $10.9 billion in the first quarter through $3.1 billion of cash dividends and $7.8 billion of stock repurchases.”

Broadcom has over $14.1 billion in cash available.

The Board of Directors of Broadcom has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on March 23, 2026.